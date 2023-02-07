Read full article on original website
Superbloom 2023: Will California see one after continuous atmospheric river storms?
It's expected to be a great bloom in California, but will it be a superbloom? One flower tracker is cautiously optimistic.
When an earthquake caused the Mississippi River to flow backwards
On February 7, 1812, one of the strongest quakes to hit the U.S. struck Missouri and caused the Mississippi River to run backwards for several hours.
What are the largest earthquakes to strike the US?
More than 11,00 have died in Turkey and Syria following a magnitude 7.8 earthquake Sunday and dozens of powerful aftershocks. It was the worst earthquake to hit that region in over 100 years.
24 Trillion Gallons of Water Unloaded in California Due to Weeks of Relentless Storms
According to reports, the relentless storms in California unloaded about 24 trillion gallons of water, helping to ease the prolonged drought conditions. Weather forecasts raised concerns over the rounds of heavy rain in California and the West Coasts. However, forecasts explained that the combination of a bomb cyclone and atmospheric rivers helped to bring more rain.
California Reservoir Overspills for First Time in Over a Decade After Rain
Lake Cachuma, in Santa Barbara, was 99.7 percent full on February 8 after being only a third full just two months ago.
With the help of atmospheric rivers, California's drought has been reduced almost to "extreme" levels
Lake Mead and Lake Powell, the country's two biggest reservoirs, are rapidly losing water despite the extraordinary surge of rainfall that was held to the west of the Sierra Nevada mountain range.
California Road Completely Collapses Right Where Woman is Walking
As California continues to receive an onslaught of rain and snow, we’re getting a first-hand look at the unrelenting weather via social media. In a recent video, users watched in terror as one woman narrowly escaped death as a road collapsed beneath her in Montecito, California. In the terrifying...
Earthquakes, storms force closure of one of California's most popular roads
The storms and earthquakes that have rocked California in recent weeks have resulted in the closure of one of the state’s most often-used roads.
Thirty feet and counting: California town buried in snow
MAMMOTH LAKES, California — Since the start of the winter season on Nov. 2, Mammoth Lakes, California, has received 375 inches of snow. In just the past week, since Jan. 9, the town has been inundated with 119 inches of snow. That’s nearly 10 feet of snow burying the resort town. President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration for California due to the amount of rain and snow hitting the state all at once.
How Lake Mead Water Levels Look After Weeks of Heavy Rainfall
There was extremely heavy rainfall across the region, during one of the severest droughts the U.S. has ever seen.
Daylight saving time: When will the clocks change this year?
Whether you dread it or welcome it, daylight saving time is fast approaching this year.
The Deadliest Catch And Other Crab Fishermen Need To Find A New Alaskan Spot Thanks To Climate Change
Even if you've only been a fan of Discovery's "Deadliest Catch" for a short period of time, it's still pretty obvious that the list of essential steps needed for the featured captains and boats to rake in a season's worth of seafood remains consistent. On top of a meticulously maintained boat, needed are traps, bait, backup equipment, a solid crew, and more than a handful of other necessities. Of course, the most important detail is the one thing these brave fishermen are there for in the first place, and that's the crab itself. However, due to climate change, the fishing industry on the Bering Sea has been flipped on its head.
Winter Storm To Bring Accumulating Snow Tonight Through Saturday, Details
A potent winter storm will impact portions of the forecast area starting late tonight, maximizing Saturday morning and ending Saturday afternoon/evening. Read on for the full details with the ISC models for snow and wind within this article...
Eating a fish from a West Virginia and Ohio river or lake is like drinking a month’s worth of contaminated water
Eating a fish caught in the river or lake anywhere in the United States is like drinking a month’s worth of water that’s contaminated with toxic “forever chemicals,” according to CBS. The chemicals, called PFAS, were founded in the 1940s to resist water and heat are used on household items such as non-stick pans, textiles, […]
Winter storm warning in effect; How much will fall?
Tonight, clouds thicken and a rain/snow mix begins to build in after midnight. Eventually, all snow will begin to fall after 2am and slowly begin to accumulate on grassy areas first!. Winter storm warning in effect; How much will fall?. Tonight, clouds thicken and a rain/snow mix begins to build...
Los Angeles Earthquake Jolts Residents Awake
An earthquake jolted awake many people in Los Angeles overnight after it struck off the coast of Malibu. The 4.2 magnitude quake struck at around 2:00 a.m. local time and was centered around 10 miles off the coast of Malibu Beach, California. There were no immediate reports of...
Several Storms, Including Chance of Snow, on the Horizon This Week
We're eyeing several storms for the upcoming week, and despite mild temperatures, one chance for snow is appearing early next weekend. For Monday, we’ll see more clouds than sun, with a slight chance of an early shower for the Cape and Islands. Highs are in the upper 40’s, running 10 degrees above average. Skies clear Monday night as some cooler air works in. Lows will be in the middle and upper 20s.
Another Winter Storm Heading for New York State
January is routinely cold and snowy here in New York state, which makes it the least favorite month of the year for many. However, this January has started out on the mild side. Temperatures have been in the 30's and 40's, while we haven't really seen much in the way of significant snowfall. The temperatures lately have been in the 40's, which will continue into Thursday.
2nd snowstorm to pack a bigger punch in Northeast
The final full week of January started on a wintry note as a winter storm blanketed a swath of the interior Northeast with snow that disrupted travel and caused disruptions to daily activities. Another snowstorm will follow close on the early-week system’s heels, AccuWeather forecasters say, and the cold air left behind the first storm could allow the second to unload heavier accumulations and pack a bigger punch.
Big Lots is closing stores in 2023 — see the full list
Big Lots is closing stores around cities in California and Colorado as it opens locations in small towns.
