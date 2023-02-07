ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

natureworldnews.com

24 Trillion Gallons of Water Unloaded in California Due to Weeks of Relentless Storms

According to reports, the relentless storms in California unloaded about 24 trillion gallons of water, helping to ease the prolonged drought conditions. Weather forecasts raised concerns over the rounds of heavy rain in California and the West Coasts. However, forecasts explained that the combination of a bomb cyclone and atmospheric rivers helped to bring more rain.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Thirty feet and counting: California town buried in snow

MAMMOTH LAKES, California — Since the start of the winter season on Nov. 2, Mammoth Lakes, California, has received 375 inches of snow. In just the past week, since Jan. 9, the town has been inundated with 119 inches of snow. That’s nearly 10 feet of snow burying the resort town. President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration for California due to the amount of rain and snow hitting the state all at once.
MAMMOTH LAKES, CA
Looper

The Deadliest Catch And Other Crab Fishermen Need To Find A New Alaskan Spot Thanks To Climate Change

Even if you've only been a fan of Discovery's "Deadliest Catch" for a short period of time, it's still pretty obvious that the list of essential steps needed for the featured captains and boats to rake in a season's worth of seafood remains consistent. On top of a meticulously maintained boat, needed are traps, bait, backup equipment, a solid crew, and more than a handful of other necessities. Of course, the most important detail is the one thing these brave fishermen are there for in the first place, and that's the crab itself. However, due to climate change, the fishing industry on the Bering Sea has been flipped on its head.
ALASKA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Eating a fish from a West Virginia and Ohio river or lake is like drinking a month’s worth of contaminated water

Eating a fish caught in the river or lake anywhere in the United States is like drinking a month’s worth of water that’s contaminated with toxic “forever chemicals,” according to CBS. The chemicals, called PFAS, were founded in the 1940s to resist water and heat are used on household items such as non-stick pans, textiles, […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Fox 59

Winter storm warning in effect; How much will fall?

Tonight, clouds thicken and a rain/snow mix begins to build in after midnight. Eventually, all snow will begin to fall after 2am and slowly begin to accumulate on grassy areas first!. Winter storm warning in effect; How much will fall?. Tonight, clouds thicken and a rain/snow mix begins to build...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Weather Channel

Los Angeles Earthquake Jolts Residents Awake

A​n earthquake jolted awake many people in Los Angeles overnight after it struck off the coast of Malibu. T​he 4.2 magnitude quake struck at around 2:00 a.m. local time and was centered around 10 miles off the coast of Malibu Beach, California. T​here were no immediate reports of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NECN

Several Storms, Including Chance of Snow, on the Horizon This Week

We're eyeing several storms for the upcoming week, and despite mild temperatures, one chance for snow is appearing early next weekend. For Monday, we’ll see more clouds than sun, with a slight chance of an early shower for the Cape and Islands. Highs are in the upper 40’s, running 10 degrees above average. Skies clear Monday night as some cooler air works in. Lows will be in the middle and upper 20s.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Another Winter Storm Heading for New York State

January is routinely cold and snowy here in New York state, which makes it the least favorite month of the year for many. However, this January has started out on the mild side. Temperatures have been in the 30's and 40's, while we haven't really seen much in the way of significant snowfall. The temperatures lately have been in the 40's, which will continue into Thursday.
AccuWeather

2nd snowstorm to pack a bigger punch in Northeast

The final full week of January started on a wintry note as a winter storm blanketed a swath of the interior Northeast with snow that disrupted travel and caused disruptions to daily activities. Another snowstorm will follow close on the early-week system’s heels, AccuWeather forecasters say, and the cold air left behind the first storm could allow the second to unload heavier accumulations and pack a bigger punch.
INDIANA STATE
