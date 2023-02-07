No. 25 San Diego State looks forward to being back at full strength when it hosts UNLV on Saturday in a Mountain West Conference game. The Aztecs (19-5, 10-2 MWC) watched one of their best players head to the locker room after a controversial ejection in the first half of a 63-61 win at Utah State on Wednesday.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO