Madison, WI

Game Preview: Wisconsin vs Nebraska Basketball

After an important road win Wednesday, Wisconsin stays on the road to visit Nebraska Basketball tomorrow. The Cornhuskers are still in a rebuild but have shown improvement over the last few seasons. This is another game the Badgers need to win. Tip time is 3 PM on BTN. Here is a preview of tomorrow’s game.
LINCOLN, NE
The Argument For Replacing Greg Gard as the Coach of Badgers Men’s Basketball

I want to preface everything by saying that I fully support Greg Gard. I think he’s done a fantastic job and the recent results of the team are more due to bad luck than anything he as a coach can control. With that said, I think it’s important to take a step back and look at each side of the debate without bringing emotions into it. Since I am on the side of keeping Gard, I’m in a position to view the talking points from the other side objectively.
MADISON, WI
Wisconsin Badgers Offer Fantastic 2025 Four-Star Running Back

The Wisconsin Badgers traveled not far from home to the state of Ohio recently. The football staff has slowed down the last few days with the major offers. However, one particular recruit from Ohio has caught the eye of scouts and staff alike. The Badgers refused to leave the state without offering Bo Jackson, a 2025 four-star recruit.
MADISON, WI

