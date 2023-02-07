ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Northwestern

In Focus: Physical accessibility limits students on Northwestern’s Evanston campus

After his wheelchair flipped over on one of Northwestern’s uneven sidewalks last spring, Alec Cabacungan broke his hip. The Medill junior has osteogenesis imperfecta, also known as brittle bone disease. The condition causes Cabacungan’s bones to break easily, making getting around difficult. NU’s bumpy, uneven terrain is unforgiving for those with physical disabilities — and the problems with the sidewalks are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to accessibility concerns on campus.
EVANSTON, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Legendary Chester’s tavern re-opens in Summit

Chester’s tavern, which has been operating in Summit for nearly a century, has re-opened after a two-year shutdown for remodeling. The new faces of Chester’s are brothers Dan and Mike Damaschke, along with business partner Billy Chen. In early 2021, they got involved by taking over the business.
SUMMIT, IL
2foodtrippers

Beyond Stuffed: The 5 Styles of Chicago Pizza

Chicago pizza is more than deep dish. Get the scoop on five different Chicago pizza styles to eat when you visit the Windy City. We have a reputation here in Chicago. We love our pizzas deep with a look similar to a casserole. But don’t be fooled – Chicago pizza is actually a varied landscape of different shapes and sizes and that doesn’t include Chicago’s iconic Pizza Puff which is a food group all its own.
CHICAGO, IL
cstoredecisions.com

Ambitious C-Store Chain Opens Chicagoland Store

Thorntons opened its newest Chicagoland store — and the first in Riverwoods, Ill. — on Feb. 3 at 6 a.m. The company now operates a total of 88 stores in Illinois, 68 of which are in Chicagoland. This new 4,400-square-foot facility is set on 1.69 acres and features...
RIVERWOODS, IL
onekindesign.com

This beyond stunning Illinois house tour has dramatic living spaces

This transitional style house was beautifully designed by Box Studios together with Amy Storm & Company, located in Arlington Heights, a suburb of Chicago, Illinois. The exterior facade presents a gorgeous combination of materials and custom details. A unique metal screen provides privacy to an entry courtyard while also creating visual interest.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
macaronikid.com

Jurassic Quest is Coming to our Area!

Calling all dinosaur lovers! Come see for yourself why Jurassic Quest is America’s biggest and most popular dinosaur event at Navy Pier in Chicago, IL from March 3rd - 5th!. The classic Jurassic Quest indoor adventure is back! SKYSCRAPING DINOSAURS will bring supersized family fun – only here can you get up close to more than 100 LIFE-SIZE, REALISTIC dinos and ancient ocean dwellers!
CHICAGO, IL
thehinsdalean.com

Yesterday and today

The intersection of York and Ogden was once the center of Brush Hill, which preceded Hinsdale's founding by about 30 years, according to Sandy William's book, "Images of America - Hinsdale." First, ancient Indian trails and later a "plank" road Ogden was one of three primary routes out of Chicago for settlers heading on their western journey. In the 1850s Benjamin Fuller incorporated many lots at the intersection as Fullersburg. The photo above is of the intersection in 1946, where Lloyd "Bob" Fuller, a descendant of the Fullersburg Fullers, began a business with a service station at York and Ogden. Today, the corner is home to a Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins as well as a tire store. In 1959, the Fullers added their current Lincoln Street location as well as the first tunnel car wash in the western suburbs. (photos by Jim Slonoff, Hinsdale Historical Society)
HINSDALE, IL
CBS Chicago

After Chicago shuts down Flash Towing, company moves to DuPage County

LEMONT, Ill. (CBS) – The City of Chicago tried to shut them down, but they're back up and running.Flash Towing, a fraudulent towing operation, moved to DuPage County. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza went there and found the company wasn't so happy when cameras showed up.Last month, CBS 2 showed you a cease-and-desist sign on another lot operated by Flash Towing, but the company didn't do either. The city shut down the company because it was operating without a license.Then on Wednesday, Flash Towing and Recovery 2.0 was no longer operating out of an illegal lot in Chicago. It was operating...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Illinois Gaming Board to vote on license for temporary Bally's Casino

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Illinois gaming board meets in Chicago Wednesday to vote on a license for a temporary Bally's Casino in the city.It's the first step toward a new, permanent casino in the River West neighborhood.The make-shift location would be at the Medinah Temple on Ohio Street in River North. Back in September, we reported on a traffic study that found the area will be able to handle the increase in traffic caused by the temporary gaming operations. A newly constructed Bally's Casino is set to open in River West sometime in 2026.
CHICAGO, IL
tourcounsel.com

Randhurst Village | Mall in Mount Prospect, Illinois

Randhurst Village, previously known as Randhurst Mall and Randhurst Center or simply Randhurst, is a shopping mall located at the corner of Rand Road (U.S. Route 12) and Elmhurst Road (Illinois Route 83) in Mount Prospect, Illinois. The mall took its name from combining the names of these two roads.
MOUNT PROSPECT, IL
qrockonline.com

Walmart To Close Three Chicago Area Locations

Walmart is planning to close several locations in the Chicago area. Stores in Homewood and Plainfield will shut down by Friday, March 10th and the Walmart Pickup location in Lincolnwood will close by Friday, February 17th. The retail giants says the Homewood and Plainfield locations are closing due to not meeting financial expectations. The Walmart Supercenter along Route 59 in Plainfield will be shutting its doors by March 10th.
PLAINFIELD, IL
WGNtv.com

Heavy rain, sleet, strong winds: Winter storm to sweep into Chicago

Healthy rains are to reach the Chicago area Wednesday night toward midnight and continue into Thursday. The heaviest will be in the city, based on current modeling, in roughly the 5 a.m. to the 8 a.m. or 9 a.m. Thursday time frame. This would coincide with a good part of Thursday’s morning commute period if that thinking verifies.
CHICAGO, IL

