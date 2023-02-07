Read full article on original website
A McHenry High School basketball player had quite a surprise on senior night
Despite having a serious injury that ended her senior season in December, McHenry Community High School forward Lynette Alsot had the chance to take the floor one last time in high school on senior night.
Daily Northwestern
In Focus: Physical accessibility limits students on Northwestern’s Evanston campus
After his wheelchair flipped over on one of Northwestern’s uneven sidewalks last spring, Alec Cabacungan broke his hip. The Medill junior has osteogenesis imperfecta, also known as brittle bone disease. The condition causes Cabacungan’s bones to break easily, making getting around difficult. NU’s bumpy, uneven terrain is unforgiving for those with physical disabilities — and the problems with the sidewalks are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to accessibility concerns on campus.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Legendary Chester’s tavern re-opens in Summit
Chester’s tavern, which has been operating in Summit for nearly a century, has re-opened after a two-year shutdown for remodeling. The new faces of Chester’s are brothers Dan and Mike Damaschke, along with business partner Billy Chen. In early 2021, they got involved by taking over the business.
Beyond Stuffed: The 5 Styles of Chicago Pizza
Chicago pizza is more than deep dish. Get the scoop on five different Chicago pizza styles to eat when you visit the Windy City. We have a reputation here in Chicago. We love our pizzas deep with a look similar to a casserole. But don’t be fooled – Chicago pizza is actually a varied landscape of different shapes and sizes and that doesn’t include Chicago’s iconic Pizza Puff which is a food group all its own.
cstoredecisions.com
Ambitious C-Store Chain Opens Chicagoland Store
Thorntons opened its newest Chicagoland store — and the first in Riverwoods, Ill. — on Feb. 3 at 6 a.m. The company now operates a total of 88 stores in Illinois, 68 of which are in Chicagoland. This new 4,400-square-foot facility is set on 1.69 acres and features...
Bad To Worse: Bed Bath & Beyond Closing Four More Illinois Stores
You've been paying attention to the straits that Bed Bath & Beyond has found themselves in, so it's probably no surprise to you that things are getting worse, not better for a company that's teetering on the edge of bankruptcy. That doesn't make it any easier to watch, although we...
4th Best Restaurant in America, Found in Illinois Says Yelp. Bon Appétit!
Illinois sure is a great state to get your grub on! Whether it's desserts, pizza, or just about anything really...Illinois likes to cook and LOVES to eat. There's one restaurant in Illinois that can claim TOP FIVE, in the entire country...Say whaaaat?? YELP. Using this guide found on YELP I'd...
Another gigantic retail superstore closing in Illinois
A major retail superstore and food chain recently announced they would be closing another store location in Illinois early next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.
onekindesign.com
This beyond stunning Illinois house tour has dramatic living spaces
This transitional style house was beautifully designed by Box Studios together with Amy Storm & Company, located in Arlington Heights, a suburb of Chicago, Illinois. The exterior facade presents a gorgeous combination of materials and custom details. A unique metal screen provides privacy to an entry courtyard while also creating visual interest.
macaronikid.com
Jurassic Quest is Coming to our Area!
Calling all dinosaur lovers! Come see for yourself why Jurassic Quest is America’s biggest and most popular dinosaur event at Navy Pier in Chicago, IL from March 3rd - 5th!. The classic Jurassic Quest indoor adventure is back! SKYSCRAPING DINOSAURS will bring supersized family fun – only here can you get up close to more than 100 LIFE-SIZE, REALISTIC dinos and ancient ocean dwellers!
thehinsdalean.com
Yesterday and today
The intersection of York and Ogden was once the center of Brush Hill, which preceded Hinsdale's founding by about 30 years, according to Sandy William's book, "Images of America - Hinsdale." First, ancient Indian trails and later a "plank" road Ogden was one of three primary routes out of Chicago for settlers heading on their western journey. In the 1850s Benjamin Fuller incorporated many lots at the intersection as Fullersburg. The photo above is of the intersection in 1946, where Lloyd "Bob" Fuller, a descendant of the Fullersburg Fullers, began a business with a service station at York and Ogden. Today, the corner is home to a Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins as well as a tire store. In 1959, the Fullers added their current Lincoln Street location as well as the first tunnel car wash in the western suburbs. (photos by Jim Slonoff, Hinsdale Historical Society)
After Chicago shuts down Flash Towing, company moves to DuPage County
LEMONT, Ill. (CBS) – The City of Chicago tried to shut them down, but they're back up and running.Flash Towing, a fraudulent towing operation, moved to DuPage County. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza went there and found the company wasn't so happy when cameras showed up.Last month, CBS 2 showed you a cease-and-desist sign on another lot operated by Flash Towing, but the company didn't do either. The city shut down the company because it was operating without a license.Then on Wednesday, Flash Towing and Recovery 2.0 was no longer operating out of an illegal lot in Chicago. It was operating...
Illinois Gaming Board to vote on license for temporary Bally's Casino
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Illinois gaming board meets in Chicago Wednesday to vote on a license for a temporary Bally's Casino in the city.It's the first step toward a new, permanent casino in the River West neighborhood.The make-shift location would be at the Medinah Temple on Ohio Street in River North. Back in September, we reported on a traffic study that found the area will be able to handle the increase in traffic caused by the temporary gaming operations. A newly constructed Bally's Casino is set to open in River West sometime in 2026.
tourcounsel.com
Randhurst Village | Mall in Mount Prospect, Illinois
Randhurst Village, previously known as Randhurst Mall and Randhurst Center or simply Randhurst, is a shopping mall located at the corner of Rand Road (U.S. Route 12) and Elmhurst Road (Illinois Route 83) in Mount Prospect, Illinois. The mall took its name from combining the names of these two roads.
qrockonline.com
Walmart To Close Three Chicago Area Locations
Walmart is planning to close several locations in the Chicago area. Stores in Homewood and Plainfield will shut down by Friday, March 10th and the Walmart Pickup location in Lincolnwood will close by Friday, February 17th. The retail giants says the Homewood and Plainfield locations are closing due to not meeting financial expectations. The Walmart Supercenter along Route 59 in Plainfield will be shutting its doors by March 10th.
WGNtv.com
Heavy rain, sleet, strong winds: Winter storm to sweep into Chicago
Healthy rains are to reach the Chicago area Wednesday night toward midnight and continue into Thursday. The heaviest will be in the city, based on current modeling, in roughly the 5 a.m. to the 8 a.m. or 9 a.m. Thursday time frame. This would coincide with a good part of Thursday’s morning commute period if that thinking verifies.
Two of the BEST BURGERS in the Good Ole U.S.A. Are in Illinois and Wisconsin!
Look no further than where you live and our neighbors to the north, for two of the best burgers in America! RD. Here's one of the best parts about these amazing burgers that made this list...Totally is driving distance. The article RD finds the best of the best in every...
Gas Drops Under $3 in Illinois. Here’s Where You Can Find It.
For the past few weeks, it's been nearly impossible to find any gas available in Illinois that's under $3 a gallon, but if you pay attention and are in the right part of the state, it can be found. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas...
South Suburban Forest Preserve Transformed Into Vital Refuge for Endangered Birds, Now Orland Grassland Faces Its Own Threats
At the southwestern edge of Cook County, near the junction of Interstate 80 and La Grange Road, sits an unpretentious 960-acre field. From the window of a passing car, it could easily be mistaken as the future home of yet another nondescript strip mall instead of the globally significant habitat it is.
