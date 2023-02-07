ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Exec Makes Final Aaron Rodgers Trade Prediction

The season ended for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers more than four weeks ago, yet they are being talked about as much as anyone heading into Super Bowl 57. Unlike the quarterback situations for the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, who have Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, the one in Green Bay is unsettled.
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Examining Raiders' best option at QB if Aaron Rodgers retires

If Aaron Rodgers retires, the Raiders should select a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft, not overpay a free agent. Rodgers has not officially announced if he's playing in 2023. "I'm still in the art of contemplation about my future...after my four-day isolation retreat, I'll be ready to make my decision," he said Tuesday on the "Pat McAfee Show."
Aaron Rodgers Responds To Criticism From Former NFL Player

Aaron Rodgers is going about his offseason in a very unique way.  Rodgers revealed on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday that he will be attending an upcoming four-dark darkness retreat, during which he will be alone with his thoughts. After that, he hopes to make a decision on whether or not ...
