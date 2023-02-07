Read full article on original website
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 702 Cases, One New Death
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,659,824 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 573,130 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 234,041 doses have been administered and 78,514 people are fully immunized. 65% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Nursing homes continue to close in Montana
Miles City nursing home Friendship Villa announced it would be shutting down operations for good in December, making it the 12th senior care facility to close in Montana in 2022.
News-Medical.net
Montana considers allowing physician assistants to practice independently
Megan Zawacki started working at St. Peter's Health in Helena, Montana, in 2020 as a physician assistant trained in treating addiction. She had gone through specialized training that allowed her to prescribe Suboxone, a medication to fight opioid addiction, but she couldn't do so for six months. That's because Zawacki...
‘User fee’ bill would harm Montana nonprofits with already-slim margins, opponents say
More than a dozen nonprofit organization officials told a Republican lawmaker Wednesday her bill was a tax masquerading as a fee that targets some of Montana’s most vulnerable people and the organizations that serve them. “Additional fees and expenses would have a disastrous impact on our member agencies who are currently fighting for enough funding […] The post ‘User fee’ bill would harm Montana nonprofits with already-slim margins, opponents say appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Fairfield Sun Times
How Montana’s Homelessness Problem Compares to the Nation
An estimated 582,462 people experienced homelessness on a single night in January 2022, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The agency notes that the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could have led to a far higher number, but with government outreach and programs to prevent eviction through rental assistance, the national homelessness rate rose only by 0.3% from 2020 to 2022.
Montana bill from Trebas, others, tried to allow indoor smoking again
Would you like to light up a ciggy and smoke indoors again? Or maybe a joint at your favorite bar? If so, you’re out of luck, but Sen. Jeremy Trebas, R-Great Falls, gave it a shot. “This is Montana,” Trebas said. “It’s not nanny-state California. Let’s be Montana.” Opponents noted the bill would be Montana […] The post Montana bill from Trebas, others, tried to allow indoor smoking again appeared first on Daily Montanan.
montanarightnow.com
Your Boots on the Hill
The highlight of the week of Feb. 6 was the Montana Farm Bureau Calling on the Capitol (COTC), which found 45 MFBF members in Helena to experience the legislative process. In past years, MFBF held separate events for county leadership, Young Farmers and Ranchers, Women's Leadership Committee, and general membership. This year MFBF combined the groups to hold an extremely successful Calling on the Capitol, which brought a large group of farmers and ranchers to the Capitol halls, for meetings with legislators, state leaders and agency directors.
Bill Would Hold Montana Judges to Higher Ethical Standards
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Judges in Montana would come under stricter ethical standards if a bill sponsored by State Senator Greg Hertz is passed in the Montana Legislature. KGVO News spoke with Hertz on Wednesday morning about Senate Bill 252. Senate Bill 252 would hold Judges to Higher Ethical...
NBCMontana
State extends recommendation to cancel equine events in Flathead Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana's Department of Livestock extended its recommendation for the cancellation of equine events in Flathead County through Feb. 17. The state quarantined an equine event and boarding facility in response to the diagnosis of a fourth premises with equine herpes virus in Flathead County. Horses at...
Let’s Get Montana An ‘Official Aroma’
Every state has its own aroma, but there aren’t any “official state aromas”, yet. That can change shortly. New Mexico is considering making the scent of “roasting green chiles in the fall” their official aroma. As far as aromas go, that's a pretty good one.
Montana FWP Investigating Three Deer Shot and Left to Waste
We know how stories like these rankle Montana hunters, the vast majority of which do things the right way. This is not "deer hunting in Montana." And while Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will do what they can to try to identify those responsible for this waste of Montana wildlife and total disregard for hunting ethics, they will also rely heavily on the public to come forward with any valuable information that could lead to a conviction.
KULR8
Bill aims to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day
HELENA, Mont. - For the fourth time, Montana legislators are considering whether to establish an Indigenous Peoples’ Day in our state. Representative Shane Morgieau brought the bill to the senate's education and cultural resources committee Wednesday afternoon, making the case to replace Columbus Day with indigenous peoples day for the state of Montana.
mtpr.org
Gianforte's child tax credit proposal moves to the House floor
Gov. Greg Gianforte’s proposal to create a child tax credit for families with children under the age of 6 is advancing in the state Legislature. House Bill 268, which would offer an annual $1,200 credit for each child a family has younger than 6, was amended twice before passing out of the House Taxation Committee Tuesday. The first change would require parents to provide proof of income to claim the credit, which Democrats argued would exclude retired grandparents caring for children.
KULR8
Montana Legislature Tables Minimum Wage Increase
An effort to raise Montana's minimum wage was tabled again today in Helena. In January of 2023, Montana increased its minimum wage to $9.95 an hour. Democrat Kelly Kortum (HD 65 - Bozeman) is the primary sponsor of House Bill 201. House Bill would increase the state's current minimum wage from $9.95 An hour to $11.39 an hour.
5 Cities Like Missoula You Can Move to If Montana Is Too Hostile
Montanans have been trying desperately to put the genie back in the bottle. The world knows about us, the world wants to come to Montana, and Montana is trying to keep the world out. Our colleague in Bozeman actually went as far as encouraging people to move somewhere else. The...
Beware of Montana’s False Spring Season
I don't care what a groundhog says, spring doesn't come early in Montana. Well, to be more precise, it does come early— then it leaves, then comes back again and leaves at least one more time before coming back for real. The Facebook page for Grizzly Fireplace posted this on Facebook almost 5 years ago and it's stuck with me ever since, here are the 12 seasons of Montana:
keyzradio.com
How To Make A Montanan Seethe, Do One Of The Following
Tourism is a big part of the Montana economy so we are a generally a pretty welcoming state. But there are a few things that if we catch you doing in our state, we're going to mutter under our breathe about you. I came to Montana from college in Minnesota...
The Most Popular Stolen Car In Montana Might Surprise You
If you've been a victim of theft you know how much it sucks. It sucks even worse when your vehicle is stolen, because now you are stuck without transportation. The weirdest thing about stolen vehicles in Montana is the one that gets stolen the most often. One of the strangest...
Thank You to the Working Dogs of Montana
We were saddened to learn yesterday from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office that their K9 deputy, Loki, had passed. This got me thinking about other dogs in Montana who have jobs. It’s easy to forget about the ways professional canines keep us safe, or assist with the functions of everyday life. And if you’re new to Montana, or you don’t think about these kinds of things, you might not know about some of the interesting working dogs in Montana. It’s not much, but as a gesture of thanks by way of education, here’s a reminder about the kinds of working dogs we have in Montana.
11 Things You’ll Only Understand If You’re From Montana
Montana is a lot different than other states, and that isn't a bad thing. People that live in Montana are incredibly unique and have a certain way of doing things. For instance, if you ask directions from a good ol' boy in Montana, the response you receive may sound a little something like this.
