Idaho State

Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho health committee chair says Medicaid expansion repeal bill is just to open ‘discussion’

One of Idaho’s health-policy lawmakers on Friday proposed repealing the state’s Medicaid expansion law — going against his own recommendation to the Idaho Legislature, to keep the program mostly untouched for now. Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, who chairs the House Health and Welfare Committee, said his intent is to open a discussion about Medicaid’s […] The post Idaho health committee chair says Medicaid expansion repeal bill is just to open ‘discussion’ appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
idahoednews.org

After record bond failure, Idaho Falls considers another ballot measure

IDAHO FALLS — Sunnyside Elementary is overflowing with students. Closets, storage spaces, hallways, and the principal’s office have all become impromptu classrooms. “It’s just this shuffle every year of how do we fit everything in here,” Kylie Dixon, the principal at Sunnyside, said in a Wednesday presentation to the Idaho Falls School District’s Board of Trustees.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

School Elections Consolidation Heads to Senate; Idaho House to Vote on Bill Banning School ID's as Voter Identification

IDAHO - A bill to remove the March and August school election dates passed the House on Friday by a comfortable 43-26 margin. The bill is headed to the Senate. Under House Bill 58, districts would have to run levy and bond ballot measures in May and November, in conjunction with the primary and general elections.
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho's political leadership weighs in on Magic Valley wind project

Several of Idaho’s federal and state politicians are weighing in on a wind farm proposal in the Magic Valley that’s currently moving through an environmental review. Earlier this week, Gov. Brad Little, Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson and Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo wrote a letter to the Bureau of Land Management’s Idaho State Director Karen Kelleher voicing their concerns over the Lava Ridge Wind Project.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho legislator introduces new bills to remove hospital tax exemptions

A first-year legislator is pushing a new bill in the Idaho Legislature that would give local county commissions the authority to remove the property tax exemptions in place for hospitals. Rep. Josh Tanner, R-Eagle, also is sponsoring a second new bill that would immediately remove the property tax exemption for a hospital’s outlying administrative and […] The post Idaho legislator introduces new bills to remove hospital tax exemptions  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Report: Idaho Teachers Not To Tell Parents About Gender Choices

According to a new national report, Idaho teachers are not required to inform parents of students transitioning from one gender to another. The policy that is in effect in some Idaho schools actually requires Idaho educators not to notify the parent if a student comes to school and identifies as a different gender. If a teacher does contact a parent, they could face disciplinary actions, including losing their job.
IDAHO STATE
newsnationnow.com

Bryan Kohberger’s termination letter from WSU

(NewsNation) — Idaho killing suspect Bryan Kohberger was allegedly fired from his position as a teaching assistant at Washington State University. Kohberger, 28, a criminal justice graduate student at Washington State University, is accused of killing Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle in their off-campus rental home in Moscow, Idaho, in November 2022.
MOSCOW, ID
KOOL 96.5

2 Percent of St. Luke’s Employees to be Let Go

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-One of the major health care providers in Southern Idaho plans to reduce it's workforce by 2 percent amid what it calls a "challenging financial, operating environment." St. Luke's Health System announced on Wednesday it would eliminate jobs in the non-clinical and administrative areas in Idaho. The President and CEO Chris Roth said in a statement that the healthcare provider's expenses are going up faster than the rate at which it gets paid for it's services. St. Luke's employs about 16,000 people and the lay-offs represent about 350 people; about 150 positions have already been removed through retirements and departures while less than 200 filled positions will be eliminated by spring.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Legislature introduces bill to ban local governments from restricting natural gas

Idaho Rep. Sage Dixon is carrying a new bill that would ban cities, counties and other local units of government from placing restrictions on natural gas and propane to fight climate change and greenhouse gas emissions. “This is a bill that addresses an instance that has been growing across the nation —and we just saw […] The post Idaho Legislature introduces bill to ban local governments from restricting natural gas appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

UI Extension educators seek solutions for Idaho farmers vexed by voles

When Idaho’s vole populations spike, environmental factors and a corresponding surge in predators usually bring their numbers back into equilibrium by the following year. In the Mud Lake area of Jefferson County, however, the mouse-like, burrowing rodents have been plaguing farmers for three consecutive seasons, with no relief in sight.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Opinion: Idaho Launch bill is redistribution of Idaho taxpayer money

Bonneville County Republicans (Erickson, Mickelsen, Wheeler) voted in lockstep with all 11 House Democrats. The Idaho Launch bill passed the House Monday. Two hours of debate concluded with the narrow passage of this bill (36-34) and another defeat for constitutional principle and the Idaho taxpayer. The biggest takeaway will be...
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho Students share their opinion on State of the Union address

It wasn’t just inside-the-beltway pundits who were deconstructing Tuesday night’s State of the Union address. In fact, two Boise High School students, who are diving into domestic and world politics during their senior year, were also listening intently to President Joseph Biden’s address to Congress and the nation. But instead of politics, their big takeaways were more “kitchen table” issues.
BOISE, ID

