Lt. Governor talks with Idaho Falls High School students about new education opportunities
In a visit to Idaho Falls, Lt. Governor Scott Bedke will meet with local high school students to hear the student perspective on Governor Little’s proposed Idaho Launch program.
Idaho health committee chair says Medicaid expansion repeal bill is just to open ‘discussion’
One of Idaho’s health-policy lawmakers on Friday proposed repealing the state’s Medicaid expansion law — going against his own recommendation to the Idaho Legislature, to keep the program mostly untouched for now. Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, who chairs the House Health and Welfare Committee, said his intent is to open a discussion about Medicaid’s […] The post Idaho health committee chair says Medicaid expansion repeal bill is just to open ‘discussion’ appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
After record bond failure, Idaho Falls considers another ballot measure
IDAHO FALLS — Sunnyside Elementary is overflowing with students. Closets, storage spaces, hallways, and the principal’s office have all become impromptu classrooms. “It’s just this shuffle every year of how do we fit everything in here,” Kylie Dixon, the principal at Sunnyside, said in a Wednesday presentation to the Idaho Falls School District’s Board of Trustees.
Former Boise councilmember Sanchez amends report on 2022 use of campaign funds
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Former Boise City Councilmember Lisa Sánchez amended her 2022 annual report this week, after questions about her campaign finances arose. It appears the only change in the amended report is labeling her Idaho Press subscription as "operations"...
School Elections Consolidation Heads to Senate; Idaho House to Vote on Bill Banning School ID's as Voter Identification
IDAHO - A bill to remove the March and August school election dates passed the House on Friday by a comfortable 43-26 margin. The bill is headed to the Senate. Under House Bill 58, districts would have to run levy and bond ballot measures in May and November, in conjunction with the primary and general elections.
Idaho's political leadership weighs in on Magic Valley wind project
Several of Idaho’s federal and state politicians are weighing in on a wind farm proposal in the Magic Valley that’s currently moving through an environmental review. Earlier this week, Gov. Brad Little, Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson and Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo wrote a letter to the Bureau of Land Management’s Idaho State Director Karen Kelleher voicing their concerns over the Lava Ridge Wind Project.
Bill to Create Idaho Driver’s License for Illegal Immigrants Proposed in Senate
A proposal to create a restricted driver’s license for Idaho residents who do not have a Social Security number in the United States was introduced in the Senate State Affairs Committee on Friday by Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon. Guthrie told the committee Senate Bill 1081 follows a resolution that...
Idaho legislator introduces new bills to remove hospital tax exemptions
A first-year legislator is pushing a new bill in the Idaho Legislature that would give local county commissions the authority to remove the property tax exemptions in place for hospitals. Rep. Josh Tanner, R-Eagle, also is sponsoring a second new bill that would immediately remove the property tax exemption for a hospital’s outlying administrative and […] The post Idaho legislator introduces new bills to remove hospital tax exemptions appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Report: Idaho Teachers Not To Tell Parents About Gender Choices
According to a new national report, Idaho teachers are not required to inform parents of students transitioning from one gender to another. The policy that is in effect in some Idaho schools actually requires Idaho educators not to notify the parent if a student comes to school and identifies as a different gender. If a teacher does contact a parent, they could face disciplinary actions, including losing their job.
Study Says Idaho Wouldn't Have to Subsidize Oregon Counties if They Join Idaho
BOISE - An analysis of the economics of the Greater Idaho movement proposal, which seeks to make select Oregon counties part of Idaho, has been released by conservative think tank Claremont Institute. The study finds that although Oregon’s spending per resident in northwestern Oregon is comparable to its spending per...
Lawsuit challenging Idaho's "Fairness in Women's Sports Act" moves forward
BOISE, Idaho — The Fairness in Women's Sports Act was signed into law by Governor Brad Little in 2020. The Idaho law would ban transgender and intersex women and girls from participating in school sports. The law has been on hold since August 2020 when Idaho District Court Judge...
Bryan Kohberger’s termination letter from WSU
(NewsNation) — Idaho killing suspect Bryan Kohberger was allegedly fired from his position as a teaching assistant at Washington State University. Kohberger, 28, a criminal justice graduate student at Washington State University, is accused of killing Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle in their off-campus rental home in Moscow, Idaho, in November 2022.
Bill to require financial literacy be taught in Idaho public schools passes committee
Idaho public schools may soon add financial literacy as a graduation requirement. HB 92, sponsored by Rep. James Petzke, R-Meridian, unanimously passed through the House Education Committee on Wednesday. The bill, which will be paired with a rule from the state Department of Education, would require students in grades nine...
How gun commerce has changed in Idaho since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Idaho since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
2 Percent of St. Luke’s Employees to be Let Go
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-One of the major health care providers in Southern Idaho plans to reduce it's workforce by 2 percent amid what it calls a "challenging financial, operating environment." St. Luke's Health System announced on Wednesday it would eliminate jobs in the non-clinical and administrative areas in Idaho. The President and CEO Chris Roth said in a statement that the healthcare provider's expenses are going up faster than the rate at which it gets paid for it's services. St. Luke's employs about 16,000 people and the lay-offs represent about 350 people; about 150 positions have already been removed through retirements and departures while less than 200 filled positions will be eliminated by spring.
Idaho Legislature introduces bill to ban local governments from restricting natural gas
Idaho Rep. Sage Dixon is carrying a new bill that would ban cities, counties and other local units of government from placing restrictions on natural gas and propane to fight climate change and greenhouse gas emissions. “This is a bill that addresses an instance that has been growing across the nation —and we just saw […] The post Idaho Legislature introduces bill to ban local governments from restricting natural gas appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
UI Extension educators seek solutions for Idaho farmers vexed by voles
When Idaho’s vole populations spike, environmental factors and a corresponding surge in predators usually bring their numbers back into equilibrium by the following year. In the Mud Lake area of Jefferson County, however, the mouse-like, burrowing rodents have been plaguing farmers for three consecutive seasons, with no relief in sight.
Fish and Game needs more volunteer Hunter Education instructors to teach the next generation of Idaho hunters
Idaho Fish and Game’s Hunter Education Program is looking for new volunteer instructors to help ensure that the newest generation of hunters has a thorough understanding of safety, ethics and conservation. Those who are interested can learn more about the program and how they can become an instructor by...
Opinion: Idaho Launch bill is redistribution of Idaho taxpayer money
Bonneville County Republicans (Erickson, Mickelsen, Wheeler) voted in lockstep with all 11 House Democrats. The Idaho Launch bill passed the House Monday. Two hours of debate concluded with the narrow passage of this bill (36-34) and another defeat for constitutional principle and the Idaho taxpayer. The biggest takeaway will be...
Idaho Students share their opinion on State of the Union address
It wasn’t just inside-the-beltway pundits who were deconstructing Tuesday night’s State of the Union address. In fact, two Boise High School students, who are diving into domestic and world politics during their senior year, were also listening intently to President Joseph Biden’s address to Congress and the nation. But instead of politics, their big takeaways were more “kitchen table” issues.
