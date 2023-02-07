ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

ValleyCentral

McAllen schools report increase in scam calls targeting area

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Independent School District is cracking down on callers impersonating district employees. Members of the community have reported scam callers trying to obtain personal information, this is something the district says they would never do.  “The person was telling the person that he was calling from McAllen ISD-TEA. That doesn’t sound […]
MCALLEN, TX
kurv.com

Brownsville Couple Jailed, Accused Of Critically Injuring Newborn

A more than 6-month police investigation has ended with the arrest of a Brownsville couple for the severe injuries suffered by their newborn baby. 27-year-old Alexis Ayala-Medina and 20-year-old Yulissa Garza were arrested this week on a warrant charging them with injury to a child. The charges come more than...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
kurv.com

Cortez Talks About Prosperity Task Force During Meeting With Family Group

A judge in Hidalgo County hopes a task force tackling poverty will become a model for the rest of Texas. Richard Cortez spoke about the work of the Prosperity Task Force Thursday during a meeting of the Texas Family Leadership Council. He said the county has more people living in poverty due to social conditions such as language barriers, education and immigration status.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Suspect sentenced in 2017 McAllen murder

A man accused in a June 2017 murder in McAllen was sentenced to 45 years in jail. Alex Arevalo was sentenced on Tuesday for the murder of Nicolas Anthony Bazan, whose body was discovered along the 1400 block of Vine Avenue with a gunshot wound. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 4th Suspect Charged...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

PD: Driver wanted for allegedly stealing construction material

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is on the lookout for identifying a driver or owner of a vehicle suspected to be connected to the theft of construction material that was captured on surveillance camera. On Tuesday morning, police responded to the 14000 block of Aqualina Way in McAllen in response to the […]
MCALLEN, TX
kurv.com

PSJA ISD Employee Arrested On Improper Relationship Charge

A PSJA school district employee is under arrest and out of a job after an investigation into accusations he had an improper relationship with a student. 30-year-old Macario Zarate was arrested Friday. He was released Saturday from the Hidalgo County jail on a $20,000 bond. PSJA school district police began...
KRGV

Community remembers Brownsville man killed in crash

The community continues remembering a 71-year-old man who was killed following a weekend crash. “He was a very memorable person,” Carol Lutsinger said. Juan Lozano died after he was hit by a vehicle Saturday, Feb. 4 along Central Boulevard. Lozano was a regular at the Toddle Inn restaurant, where...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
kurv.com

No Foul Play Suspected In Hidalgo County Death

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office says foul play is not suspected after a man was found dead near Citrus City. The body was found in the area of 12 Mile Line and Iowa Road on Tuesday. The Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that the 47-year-old man was identified as a...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

Accused wrong-way Harbor Bridge driver Roxanne Palacios' bond reduction denied again

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Roxanne Palacios tried and failed Tuesday to get her bond reduced for a second time. Attorneys for Palacios, the woman accused of causing a fatal wrong-way crash while intoxicated that killed 37-year-old Betsy Mandujano and 27-year-old Mathew Banda on the Harbor Bridge on Nov. 2, 2022, argued that her two $250,000 intoxication manslaughter bonds and one $100,000 intoxication assault bond are prohibitively high.
EDINBURG, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Donna ISD no longer under TEA conservatorship

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Education Agency announced Friday that a conservator assigned to the Donna Independent School District has been removed. The removal was effective as of Friday, according to a release from Donna ISD. Donna ISD Superintendent Angela Dominguez said she and School Board President Jose...
DONNA, TX
ValleyCentral

Do you know him? Brownsville police seek auto theft ‘person of interest’

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A surveillance camera at an international bridge has provided investigators with the image of a “person of interest” connected to a stolen vehicle, according to the Brownsville Police Department. Now they are asking for the public’s help. Brownsville detectives “are looking for the identity or whereabouts of this subject,” the department […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX

