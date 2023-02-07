Read full article on original website
KRGV
Two Rio Grande City High School students charged after loaded gun found on campus
This story has been updated throughout. Parents at Rio Grande City High School were reunited with their children early Wednesday afternoon after a loaded gun was found on campus. Two juvenile students were detained and charged in connection to the recovered weapon, according to officials. The campus went into lockdown...
Reports of student with gun on campus caused lockdown at south Texas high school, officials say
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas — Rio Grande City High School went on lockdown Wednesday morning. The Starr County Sheriff's Department received a phone call about a student with a gun on campus. Several law enforcement agencies responded, including U.S. Border Patrol, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Sheriff's...
McAllen schools report increase in scam calls targeting area
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Independent School District is cracking down on callers impersonating district employees. Members of the community have reported scam callers trying to obtain personal information, this is something the district says they would never do. “The person was telling the person that he was calling from McAllen ISD-TEA. That doesn’t sound […]
KRGV
Brownsville ISD investigating after student athlete receives offensive photo during a recent game
Leah and Irvin Martinez want answers. During a high school girl's basketball game last week between Rivera Early College High School and Weslaco High School, their mixed-race daughter was airdropped an offensive photo that made fun of her race, they said. Their daughter's coach ended up forfeiting the game. "They...
KRGV
Brownsville ISD police enhancing security in the district with new tools
Officers with the police department at the Brownsville Independent School District will soon get bulletproof shields to provide more security. The money for the 55 new shields is coming from a state grant worth more than $382,000. "These shields are going to allow our police officers to add another layer...
kurv.com
Brownsville Couple Jailed, Accused Of Critically Injuring Newborn
A more than 6-month police investigation has ended with the arrest of a Brownsville couple for the severe injuries suffered by their newborn baby. 27-year-old Alexis Ayala-Medina and 20-year-old Yulissa Garza were arrested this week on a warrant charging them with injury to a child. The charges come more than...
kurv.com
Cortez Talks About Prosperity Task Force During Meeting With Family Group
A judge in Hidalgo County hopes a task force tackling poverty will become a model for the rest of Texas. Richard Cortez spoke about the work of the Prosperity Task Force Thursday during a meeting of the Texas Family Leadership Council. He said the county has more people living in poverty due to social conditions such as language barriers, education and immigration status.
KRGV
Suspect sentenced in 2017 McAllen murder
A man accused in a June 2017 murder in McAllen was sentenced to 45 years in jail. Alex Arevalo was sentenced on Tuesday for the murder of Nicolas Anthony Bazan, whose body was discovered along the 1400 block of Vine Avenue with a gunshot wound. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 4th Suspect Charged...
KRGV
Mercedes ISD setting up ‘panic alert badges’ for all district employees
Campuses at the Mercedes Independent School District are expected to be safer by the end of the school year thanks to a new crisis alert system. The new system is a wearable device that’s activated with the click of a button. Every single Mercedes ISD employee will be issued...
PD: Driver wanted for allegedly stealing construction material
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is on the lookout for identifying a driver or owner of a vehicle suspected to be connected to the theft of construction material that was captured on surveillance camera. On Tuesday morning, police responded to the 14000 block of Aqualina Way in McAllen in response to the […]
KRGV
San Juan police investigating after shots fired in alleged ‘road rage’ incident
No arrests have been made after a driver was shot at near an elementary school in San Juan, according to the San Juan Police Department. The shooting happened early Thursday morning near Arnoldo Cantu, Sr. Elementary School on 2900 N Raul Longoria Road, according to police. Interim police Chief Sgt....
Sheriff’s auction features vehicles used in migrant bailouts and border drug busts
Most of the vehicles to be auctioned Saturday in Starr County were confiscated during migrant bailouts and drug busts along this rural strip of the border, Border Report has learned.
kurv.com
PSJA ISD Employee Arrested On Improper Relationship Charge
A PSJA school district employee is under arrest and out of a job after an investigation into accusations he had an improper relationship with a student. 30-year-old Macario Zarate was arrested Friday. He was released Saturday from the Hidalgo County jail on a $20,000 bond. PSJA school district police began...
KRGV
Community remembers Brownsville man killed in crash
The community continues remembering a 71-year-old man who was killed following a weekend crash. “He was a very memorable person,” Carol Lutsinger said. Juan Lozano died after he was hit by a vehicle Saturday, Feb. 4 along Central Boulevard. Lozano was a regular at the Toddle Inn restaurant, where...
BPD: Man allegedly chokes pregnant woman on way to pick up food
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been arrested after being accused of choking a pregnant woman three times as they drove to get food in Brownsville, according to police. Tyler Joseph Theurer, 23, was arrested at around 8:56 p.m. Sunday at the 700 block of International Boulevard and charged with assault of a pregnant […]
kurv.com
No Foul Play Suspected In Hidalgo County Death
The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office says foul play is not suspected after a man was found dead near Citrus City. The body was found in the area of 12 Mile Line and Iowa Road on Tuesday. The Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that the 47-year-old man was identified as a...
Accused wrong-way Harbor Bridge driver Roxanne Palacios' bond reduction denied again
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Roxanne Palacios tried and failed Tuesday to get her bond reduced for a second time. Attorneys for Palacios, the woman accused of causing a fatal wrong-way crash while intoxicated that killed 37-year-old Betsy Mandujano and 27-year-old Mathew Banda on the Harbor Bridge on Nov. 2, 2022, argued that her two $250,000 intoxication manslaughter bonds and one $100,000 intoxication assault bond are prohibitively high.
Food Patrol: ‘Very dirty’ kitchen hoods, fly trapped in fridge
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On this week’s Food 4 Thought, the Food Patrol went to Hidalgo County to check out what places are “Que rico!” and “Que asco!” This week’s Top Performer sticker for their health inspection score is the Green Owl Deli located on 2901 N. 10th St. in McAllen. The Food Patrol presented […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Donna ISD no longer under TEA conservatorship
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Education Agency announced Friday that a conservator assigned to the Donna Independent School District has been removed. The removal was effective as of Friday, according to a release from Donna ISD. Donna ISD Superintendent Angela Dominguez said she and School Board President Jose...
Do you know him? Brownsville police seek auto theft ‘person of interest’
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A surveillance camera at an international bridge has provided investigators with the image of a “person of interest” connected to a stolen vehicle, according to the Brownsville Police Department. Now they are asking for the public’s help. Brownsville detectives “are looking for the identity or whereabouts of this subject,” the department […]
