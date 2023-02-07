Read full article on original website
CLINTON, S.C. – Following a historic comeback victory for Longwood in the two teams' first meeting this season on January 21st at Willett Hall, the Presbyterian Blue Hose got the better of the Lancers in the rematch, claiming a 77-64 win on their home court. Several Lancers set offensive career-highs in the loss, including six threes from Adriana Shipp-Davis, nine assists from Bailey Williams, and ten points from Chardonnay Hartley.
