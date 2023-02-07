ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmville, VA

Longwood Splits Season Series Against Presbyterian In 77-64 Loss

CLINTON, S.C. – Following a historic comeback victory for Longwood in the two teams' first meeting this season on January 21st at Willett Hall, the Presbyterian Blue Hose got the better of the Lancers in the rematch, claiming a 77-64 win on their home court. Several Lancers set offensive career-highs in the loss, including six threes from Adriana Shipp-Davis, nine assists from Bailey Williams, and ten points from Chardonnay Hartley.
Hands UP for Lancers! A Home Court Tradition Echoes Through The Hall

FARMVILLE, Va – A referee blows his whistle and the home crowd goes quiet, anticipating a critical foul shot. In most gyms, the silence is unbroken. Not so at Longwood. From somewhere in the crowd, a voice calls out: "Hands up for Lancers!" Immediately, hands rise in the air...
