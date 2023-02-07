Hello friends and neighbors! It’s the first week of February and Susanville is starting to stretch, yawn and wake up from that long quiet lull after the holidays – the daylight hours are growing incrementally longer, and I swear you can feel a little hint of Spring in the air. Perhaps that is just wishful thinking on my part, but we have had some warm days this week and the snow is melting… I will take what I can get.

