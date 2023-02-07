Read full article on original website
Related
susanvillestuff.com
Dispatches from the Lucky Land of Lassen
Hello friends and neighbors! It’s the first week of February and Susanville is starting to stretch, yawn and wake up from that long quiet lull after the holidays – the daylight hours are growing incrementally longer, and I swear you can feel a little hint of Spring in the air. Perhaps that is just wishful thinking on my part, but we have had some warm days this week and the snow is melting… I will take what I can get.
susanvillestuff.com
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – February 10, 1920
The new machinery ordered by the Lassen Lumber and Box company for its box factory has all been delivered and the work of putting it in place is being done. This is part of the general plan for doubling the capacity of the plant for the coming season’s run.
susanvillestuff.com
Kenneth “Mike” Green – January 10, 2023
Kenneth “Mike” Green, 78, of Susanville, CA, passed away January 10, 2023, at his daughter’s home in Oregon. He was surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer. Mike was born in Reno, NV, September 2, 1944. He grew up in Susanville raised by his grandparents, Buck and Lula Shuman. He graduated Lassen High School in 1963 and remained close with his high school buddies, often meeting up to hunt, fish, and throw one back with his lifelong friends.
susanvillestuff.com
Tik-Tok Challenge Blamed for Inspiring Susanville BB Gun Assault
Officers from the Susanville Police Department cited two suspects early Friday evening after receiving reports that several people had been struck with Orbeez Gel BBs near the Spirit Gas Station on Main Street. The plastic projectiles had been fired from a moving vehicle. An area search was begun for the...
susanvillestuff.com
Janesville Man Facing Burglary Charges After Being Caught with Stolen Property
A Janesville man was arrested on burglary related charges early Sunday morning after police say he was caught red-handed with stolen property that tied him to burglaries at both McKinley Elementary and the Forest Service Yard on Fifth Street. According to details released by the Susanville Police Department, at about...
susanvillestuff.com
Two Arrested After Late Night Susanville Traffic Stop
Susanville Police Officers arrested two people Wednesday night after a loaded firearm and suspected methamphetamine were found during a traffic stop. Deputies from the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office conducted the traffic stop at around 11:00p.m., identifying the driver of the vehicle as 31-year-old Westwood resident Brian Wayne Pitts, and his passenger, 39-year-old Susanville resident Daisy Marie Mayfield.
susanvillestuff.com
Why We Love This Place Wednesday: College Basketball Games
This time of year is always so rough for me, because, well, Christmas is over, and it’s too early to be looking forward to spring break. It’s still cold, the days are short, and now the good holidays – like my birthday – aren’t for another 10 months. It’s just a “blah” time for me.
Comments / 0