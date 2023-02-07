Read full article on original website
Fort Washington Developer Collaborates with King of Prussia Contractor on Bucks County Office
Mediplex Property Group (MPG), Fort Washington, has begun a build-to-suit renovation on a single-story, 12,800-sq.-ft building in Newtown, Bucks County. My ChesCo reported on the project. Upon completion in late 2023, Mediplex Newtown will house a combination of outpatient healthcare modalities, including:. Clinical offices. A physical therapy center. Imaging facilities.
Two Chester County Hospitals Among Best Hospitals in America
Two Chester County hospitals found their place among 2023 America’s best hospitals, according to Healthgrades. To determine the ranking for America’s 250 Best Hospitals, Healthgrades analyzed patient outcomes data for 31 conditions or procedures for virtually every hospital in the country.
12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes
Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor.
Two Areas in Bucks County Among Ten Most Beautiful Towns in Pennsylvania to Visit
Outside of its famed cities of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has many picturesque places, with two of them in Bucks County. Lisa Wright wrote about the two towns for The Travel.
Former Inquirer Chairman, Director of Upper Merion Printing Plant, Passes Away at 77
The former chairman and longtime publisher for The Philadelphia Inquirer, Robert J. Hall, has passed away at 77. His loss was chronicled by Gary Miles, correspondent at the paper to which he contributed so much.
Philly Area Pizzerias Named Among Best In America
Thin-crust or deep-dish, Yelp's latest rundown of the 100 best pizzerias in US and Canada has something for everyone. Including three Pennsylvania pizzerias. The user-review site identified businesses in the pizza category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews. Here...
Gov. Shapiro Includes Montco Favorite in Super Bowl Bet with Kansas City Counterpart
Gov. Shapiro has wagered some local food favorites, including a standout from Montgomery County, as part of a lighthearted Super Bowl bet. A friendly — but passionate — Super Bowl LVII bet has Gov. Josh Shapiro is risking a Montgomery County delicacy. Pat Loeb and Jim Melwert of KYW Newsradio reported the local delights up for grabs.
abc27.com
Wawa celebrates Eagles, offers free coffee at Pennsylvania stores
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Wawa announced on Thursday that they will be offering customers free coffee of any size on Super Bowl Sunday, in celebration of the Eagles playing in the big game. According to Wawa, customers will be able to redeem a free coffee of any size on Feb....
Marty makes a break for it: GIANT 'employee' on the run
Hellertown, Pa. — A customer of GIANT store in Lehigh region of Pennsylvania captured video of one of the store's employees on the run. The employee is Marty, a robotic assistant that has been a staple at the store since 2019, according to multiple news reports. The robot, with its googley eyes and various facial expressions, helps identify potential hazards in the store, like liquid and bulk food spills. On...
Malvern Bank House of the Week: A Seven-Figure Blue Bell Home That’s a Seventh-Heaven Oasis
140 Plymouth Road, Blue Bell, is a one-of-a-kind Montgomery County real estate opportunity. The home, built in 1979, offers nearly 10,000 sq. ft. of living space, encompassing six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a living room, a family room, two dedicated offices, and a multilevel flagstone terrace out back that provides a view of a manicured English garden on its three-acre lot.
In Haverford Township, That Neighbor Next Door Could Be a Philadelphia Eagle
Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce may be from Ohio, but he’s put down local roots, writes Erik Gunther for realtor.com. Kelce settled in Haverford Township after he got a bargain on a four-bedroom home that went for $680,000 in January 2018 after listing for $800,000 in May 2017. The...
fox29.com
Jennifer Brown: Officials to announce new details in murder of Limerick mom
LIMERICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Officials are expected to provide new details about the disappearance and death of a Montgomery County mother who was reported missing and later found dead. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele is expected to announce an update in last month's murder of Jennifer Brown, 43, during...
Pennsylvania prodigy one of the youngest to ever graduate from high school
Bensalem, Pa. — A 9-year-old boy from Pennsylvania has become one of the youngest graduates in high school history. David Balogun was able to take classes remotely and complete his high school education from his home in Bensalem, in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, while attending Reach Cyber Charter School. According to oldest.org, the only person younger than David to graduate high school is Michael Kearney, who set a Guinness world record at the age of 6 in 1990. A WGAL report says David has already started accumulating college credits and has plans to become an astrophysicist and study black holes and supernovas. The family is currently searching for the right fit for David's future education.
buckscountyherald.com
Alderfer Auction opens second location – in Bucks County
Alderfer Auction has opened a second, 14,000-square-foot location at 584 W. Swamp Road, Doylestown, approximately 14 miles from its corporate location in Hatfield, Montgomery County. The decision to expand to a second location developed from a desire and need to increase its product footprint, processing, offices and showroom, in addition...
Mexican restaurant in Rittenhouse, Philadelphia damaged in flames
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A popular Center City restaurant says its future is unclear after flames damaged it Thursday night.Firefighters were called to Tequilas Mexican Restaurant and Bar just before 6 p.m.The restaurant is at 16th and Locust Streets.The cause of the fire is under investigation.The team posted on their Instagram page about the incident.No one was injured.
Regional Bagel Chain Brings Eagles ‘Spread Love’ Autism Challenge to King of Prussia
Spread Bagelry, a regional bagel chain, opened its doors in the King of Prussia Town Center last month’s Fri. the 13th. Nonetheless, its employees are working solidly to court good luck, especially for autism awareness. Holly Herman, in the Tredyffrin-Easttown Patch, covered the shop’s ongoing Spread Love t-shirt fundraiser for the Eagles Autism Foundation.
Mercury
The 501 at Mattison Estate celebrates grand opening
The 501 at Mattison Estate, a new SageLife senior living community in Ambler, Montgomery County, recently celebrated its grand opening and official ribbon cutting with residents, staff, partners and community leaders. The 501 at Mattison Estate, which opened its doors in the spring, offers independent living, assisted living, memory care...
abc27.com
Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store
HELLERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Customers at GIANT Food Stores are familiar with “Marty” the robot. The tall robotic assistant has been in stores since 2019 helping identify hazards such as spills and has gone viral for their googly eyes and “facial” expressions. However, Marty’s job...
Chester Co. Man ID'd After Amazon Truck Crash On Lancaster Pike
Authorities say that a Chester County man died at the scene of a crash on Lancaster Pike on Wednesday, Feb. 8. A deputy coroner arrived on the scene near Schoolhouse Road in Providence Township and pronounced 61-year-old Mark Slobodjian, from Nottingham, dead around 6 p.m., according to t…
wilmingtonde.gov
The Reassessment of Properties, Conducted by the New Castle County Government, Begins in Wilmington on February 20
The county is the legal repository for property records and assessed values and is following a court directive to reassess properties in the county and in Wilmington, which have not been assessed since 1983. Mayor Mike Purzycki said today that the City of Wilmington has been informed by the New...
