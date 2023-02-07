ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Fort Washington Developer Collaborates with King of Prussia Contractor on Bucks County Office

Mediplex Property Group (MPG), Fort Washington, has begun a build-to-suit renovation on a single-story, 12,800-sq.-ft building in Newtown, Bucks County. My ChesCo reported on the project. Upon completion in late 2023, Mediplex Newtown will house a combination of outpatient healthcare modalities, including:. Clinical offices. A physical therapy center. Imaging facilities.
12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes

Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor.
Philly Area Pizzerias Named Among Best In America

Thin-crust or deep-dish, Yelp's latest rundown of the 100 best pizzerias in US and Canada has something for everyone. Including three Pennsylvania pizzerias. The user-review site identified businesses in the pizza category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews. Here...
Marty makes a break for it: GIANT 'employee' on the run

Hellertown, Pa. — A customer of GIANT store in Lehigh region of Pennsylvania captured video of one of the store's employees on the run. The employee is Marty, a robotic assistant that has been a staple at the store since 2019, according to multiple news reports. The robot, with its googley eyes and various facial expressions, helps identify potential hazards in the store, like liquid and bulk food spills. On...
Malvern Bank House of the Week: A Seven-Figure Blue Bell Home That’s a Seventh-Heaven Oasis

140 Plymouth Road, Blue Bell, is a one-of-a-kind Montgomery County real estate opportunity. The home, built in 1979, offers nearly 10,000 sq. ft. of living space, encompassing six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a living room, a family room, two dedicated offices, and a multilevel flagstone terrace out back that provides a view of a manicured English garden on its three-acre lot.
Pennsylvania prodigy one of the youngest to ever graduate from high school

Bensalem, Pa. — A 9-year-old boy from Pennsylvania has become one of the youngest graduates in high school history. David Balogun was able to take classes remotely and complete his high school education from his home in Bensalem, in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, while attending Reach Cyber Charter School. According to oldest.org, the only person younger than David to graduate high school is Michael Kearney, who set a Guinness world record at the age of 6 in 1990. A WGAL report says David has already started accumulating college credits and has plans to become an astrophysicist and study black holes and supernovas. The family is currently searching for the right fit for David's future education.
Alderfer Auction opens second location – in Bucks County

Alderfer Auction has opened a second, 14,000-square-foot location at 584 W. Swamp Road, Doylestown, approximately 14 miles from its corporate location in Hatfield, Montgomery County. The decision to expand to a second location developed from a desire and need to increase its product footprint, processing, offices and showroom, in addition...
Mexican restaurant in Rittenhouse, Philadelphia damaged in flames

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A popular Center City restaurant says its future is unclear after flames damaged it Thursday night.Firefighters were called to Tequilas Mexican Restaurant and Bar just before 6 p.m.The restaurant is at 16th and Locust Streets.The cause of the fire is under investigation.The team posted on their Instagram page about the incident.No one was injured.
Regional Bagel Chain Brings Eagles ‘Spread Love’ Autism Challenge to King of Prussia

Spread Bagelry, a regional bagel chain, opened its doors in the King of Prussia Town Center last month’s Fri. the 13th. Nonetheless, its employees are working solidly to court good luck, especially for autism awareness. Holly Herman, in the Tredyffrin-Easttown Patch, covered the shop’s ongoing Spread Love t-shirt fundraiser for the Eagles Autism Foundation.
The 501 at Mattison Estate celebrates grand opening

The 501 at Mattison Estate, a new SageLife senior living community in Ambler, Montgomery County, recently celebrated its grand opening and official ribbon cutting with residents, staff, partners and community leaders. The 501 at Mattison Estate, which opened its doors in the spring, offers independent living, assisted living, memory care...
Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store

HELLERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Customers at GIANT Food Stores are familiar with “Marty” the robot. The tall robotic assistant has been in stores since 2019 helping identify hazards such as spills and has gone viral for their googly eyes and “facial” expressions. However, Marty’s job...
