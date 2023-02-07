ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TODAY.com

‘Lightheaded, coughing a lot’: 30-year-old man shares symptoms of widow maker heart attack

As a distiller, Dave Conway, then 30, often worked in a hot environment, which included climbing ladders and rolling barrels. He wasn’t so surprised when he felt lightheaded and tired. After Googling his symptoms, he thought he had heat exhaustion, but they didn’t improve and soon he struggled to breath. Again, he turned to the Internet and thought perhaps pneumonia was to blame.
Boston Globe

Ozempic can cause major weight loss. What happens if you stop taking it?

As more patients turn to diabetes medications for other uses, a shortage has taken hold. But doctors say going off these drugs can take a toll. Teri Parris Ford felt awful on her Ozempic medication. Two years ago, her doctor had prescribed it to treat Ford’s prediabetes, for which it was effective. Ford, a 57-year-old art teacher, experienced a drop in her A1C (a measure of average blood sugar) and lost 20 pounds in six months.
NorthcentralPA.com

How Many Daily Steps Do You Need to Lose Weight?

MONDAY, Jan. 30, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- It’s clear that staying active is key to being healthy, and fitness trackers and smartwatches have become popular tools for tracking activity. But just how many steps does someone need to take to lose weight? That’s not such a simple a question. While evidence is limited on exactly...
CNET

Just Lose Weight? Why It's Not That Easy and It Shouldn't Matter

Despite our strides in body positivity, neutrality and inclusion, weight stigma is still prevalent. It's one of the forms of prejudice we continue to tolerate in our society. Fatphobia is the bias toward overweight people and their perceived moral failing. We've all heard it before -- "just lose weight." As...
The Healthy

Who Moves on From a Relationship Faster? A Psychologist Shares the Data

Pop culture loves a good breakup. To observe icons of heartbreak like Bridget Jones, Elle Woods, and Carrie Bradshaw, after a relationship ends, it would seem women perpetually turn to ice cream, rom-coms, tears, and maybe a dramatic hairstyle change. On TV, the ex-boyfriend too often just moves on. While this stereotype has plenty of flaws, it begs the question: Why has it sustained?
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover that a change in brain function contributes to obesity

University of Calgary researchers find diet-induced obesity is linked to a functional change in the brain. The study published in Nature Neuroscience finds that in obese mice there is a reduction in function of the brain's brake signal located in the lateral orbitofrontal cortex. This region of the brain is involved in decision making about rewards and whether action should be taken to get rewards.
HealthDay

Kids Conceived Via IVF Have No Higher Risk of Heart Issues

TUESDAY, Feb. 7, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- The heart health of children conceived through in vitro fertilization (IVF) is similar to that of their naturally conceived peers, researchers have found. The large study found no robust difference in blood pressure, heart rate, cholesterol and glucose measurements between kids conceived naturally...
Black Coffee and Blue Jeans

My life and problems with activities of daily living

As a senior of 70 odd years, the lifestyles dynamics are changing. Is this happening to you? Since I’ve had so many surgeries and have been left with many difficulties, the activities of daily living, have become near impossible. I need help, daily. Food prep is difficult, cutting vegetables is nearly impractical on most days. Baking can be hard, as I can’t lift my expensive mixer and somehow one of my hand mixer blades has disappeared. I don’t have the strength to stir anything by hand. Wrists and hands/ fingers are too damaged or misaligned. Getting in and out of the shower can be treacherous, it’s a tub, which I’ve had a handrail installed, but it’s still hard to navigate the tub sides ,due to hips and knees. Dressing is a challenge. With my shoulder replacement on my dominant side, I can not reach behind to put my arm in a sleeve . I try to remember to put bad arm in first, but habits are hard to break. Buttoning jeans, because of fingers etc. requires a device. Holding on to the device is another ongoing issue. Which brings me to buttoning blouses, again, a device that sometimes fit the buttons and sometimes not. Off the article goes to goodwill, if I can’t work the closures.
The Healthy is a health & wellness site dedicated to providing real, science-backed answers for your most important health questions and problems.

