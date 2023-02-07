Wabash Valley childcare facilities awarded $160,000

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Four childcare facilities across the Wabash Valley have been awarded grants from United Way through the Success By Impact 6 Council.

The United Way of the Wabash Valley recently announced a grant award of $160,000 allotted for improving the quality of child care in the area from its Success By 6 Impact Council.

The council accepted multiple applications from various local childcare organizations entering their proposals for ways they would use the grant money to improve their facilities over the next two years based on the state’s childcare regulation program, 4 Paths to QUALITY.

The council’s goal was to move childcare sites with current ratings of 3 to level 4, and they chose the following childcare sites to be awarded the grant:

VIP Kinder College South LLC

Brazil First United Methodist Church

Munchkin Land Daycare & Preschool

Kiddie Cove LLC

The grant funding will help to open up availability for high-quality childcare for many families in the Wabash Valley and will help to compensate for costs of construction while investing in training for teachers, curriculum buildings, and better-quality supplies.

“Often when attending community meetings, we hear that our region lacks the availability of high-quality level 3 and 4 childcare seats. These awards are just one step in addressing that need by making available 140 new seats,” Danielle Isbell Co-Executive Director of United Way explained. “Over the last few years, our United Way has helped to create more than 400 new childcare seats in the Wabash Valley. High-quality childcare openings help ensure our youth are adequality prepared to enter kindergarten ready to succeed and learn while also making our region more attractive to new businesses and employees looking to relocate.”

For those interested in donating, participating, or learning more about the United Way of the Wabash Valley, visit their website here.

