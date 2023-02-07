ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, IA

Man arrested for possession of meth after traffic stop

By Sharon Wren
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 3 days ago

A Burlington man is in jail after he was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine.

Des Moines County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 6500 block of Hunt Road today at about 9:30 a.m. for a report of a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was spotted a short time later and stopped by a Burlington police officer near Summer Street and Madison Avenue. Deputies responded to the traffic stop to investigate and during the traffic stop, a passenger in the vehicle, Troy Allen Crawford, age 43, of Burlington, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g7CCE_0kffXvbV00
Troy Crawford (photo: Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office)

Crawford arrested for possession of a controlled substance third offense, a D Felony. He was taken to the Des Moines County Jail and is being held on a $5000 bond.

