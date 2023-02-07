Read full article on original website
BBC
Quantum breakthrough could revolutionise computing
Scientists have come a step closer to making multi-tasking 'quantum' computers, far more powerful than even today's most advanced supercomputers. Quantum computers make use of the weird qualities of sub-atomic particles. So-called quantum particles can be in two places at the same time and also strangely connected even though they...
Futurism
Alien-Detecting AI Finds Eight "Suspicious" Signals
A group that's at the forefront of the search for alien life has found some strange radio signals from space — and they're as confused by their origins as we are. Speaking to New Atlas, University of Toronto student Peter Ma described the incredible — and "suspicious" — findings from a new machine learning algorithm he developed and brought to Breakthrough Listen, an Australia-based program that's pioneering new frontiers in the search for extraterrestrial intelligence (SETI).
Scientists solve battery mystery – allowing for ultra-fast charging breakthrough
Scientists say they have finally figured out how to overcome a major barrier to ultra-fast battery charging.The mysterious short circuiting and failure of next-generation lithium metal batteries was solved by a team from Stanford University and SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory in the US, who said their findings could have major implications for the electric car industry.Rechargeable lithium metal batteries are lightweight, inflammable, hold a lot of energy and can be charged very quickly, however until now they have been unsuitable for commercial use due to mechanical stress experienced while charging.“Just modest indentation, bending or twisting of the batteries can...
Science Focus
Why AI-generated hands are the stuff of nightmares, explained by a scientist
Pay just £3.50 per issue when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. Whether it's hands with seven fingers or extra long palms, AI just can’t seem to get it right. This year, artificial intelligence has won art competitions, dominated the internet, passed law exams and proved that it is the technology of the future… but it still can’t accurately make a hand.
techxplore.com
Microstructure and defect engineering improves performance of lithium-ion batteries
A new North Carolina State University study, performed in collaboration with battery testing researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory, shows that extremely short pulses from a high-powered laser can cause tiny defects in lithium-ion battery materials—defects that can enhance battery performance. The technique, called...
Scientists claim that near-death experiences might prove the existence of an afterlife
Near-death experiences (NDEs) have long been a topic of debate among scientists and spiritual leaders alike. Some argue that NDEs prove the existence of an afterlife, while others say that they can be explained by natural causes. However, a growing body of scientists suggests that NDEs may indeed provide evidence of an afterlife.
This Island Appeared Out of Nowhere, With Life Forms Never Seen Before
When a new island arose from the South Pacific in 2015, it created an unprecedented opportunity not just for geologists and volcanologists, but for biologists and ecologists, too. The appearance of a new island offers a chance to learn about how ecosystems begin, starting with microbial pioneers that colonize new...
msn.com
Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows
By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
What Would Happen if the Earth Stopped Spinning?
We might not feel it, but our humble pale blue home in the solar system has been rotating at a pretty much steady speed for billions of years. It has been doing so for so long that we take it for granted and accept it as a rule of nature.
The Earth is spinning faster than ever and scientists are worried
Last year in 2022, the planet Earth set a series of records. First, on June 29, 2022, the planet recorded its shortest solar day by completing its rotation in 1.50 milliseconds less than 24 hours.
Some scientists believe that another species of human beings are still roaming on this Earth
The idea of another species of human beings roaming on this Earth has aroused curiosity in the worlds of both science and science fiction. While this idea might seem a bit far-fetched, there does exist some evidence to suggest that it is not impossible. Some scientists also share the opinion that another species of human beings are still alive on this planet.
Scientists say that the population of redheads might go extinct one day
People with red hair, who are also known as redheads, might be at risk of extinction. This is because recent studies suggest that the population of redheads might become extinct one day. The genetic mutation responsible for red hair is known as MC1R. This mutation is responsible for the production of a red pigment called phaeomelanin. Phaeomelanin is what makes their hair red in color.
Scientists in Canada detected an 8 billion-year-old radio signal in a distant galaxy
Scientists have detected a record-breaking radio signal from atomic hydrogen in a very distant galaxy. The galaxy that the signal originated from is believed to have come from a galaxy at redshift z=1.29. Because of the galaxy’s immense distance, the emission line had shifted to a 48 cm line from the 21 cm line they had expected.
Researchers have developed humanoid robots that can change their form into liquid to escape imprisonment
The Chinese University of Hong Kong researchers have created small, humanoid robots that are capable of changing shape and condensing into a liquid. The breakthrough may allow for the creation of more solid-to-liquid switching robots, hence increasing their use.
Part of The Sun Has Broken Off And Formed a Vortex… What The Heck Is Going on?
For all that the Sun is a ubiquitous and vital part of our lives, a lot about it remains baffling. And now it's done something decidedly peculiar. Material from a filament of plasma erupting from the Sun's surface broke away and appeared to form a crown-like vortex over the solar north pole.
LOOK: Scientists Uncover Dinosaur with Preserved Face and Skin in ‘One-In-A-Billion’ Find
After nearly six years, archaeologists have uncovered what some now call the most “pristine” fossils ever unearthed. Although researchers have been finding dinosaur fossils for decades, this discovery is highly significant. One of the most amazing details of the discovery is that it still has its face and...
earth.com
New signals identified in the search for extraterrestrial life
If they’re out there, then why haven’t we found them yet? New research led by undergraduate student Peter Ma at the University of Toronto, along with scientific research institutions around the world, has uncovered eight previously unidentified signals of interest. The study used a dataset that had previously...
Stars are ‘disappearing from the night sky’, astronomers warn
Stars are disappearing from the night sky in front of our eyes, astronomers have warned.Every year, the sky gets as much as 10 per cent brighter, according to a major new study. That means that vast numbers of stars that were once visible are now hidden from astronomers and the public.A child born under 250 visible stars, for instance, would only be able to see 100 of them by the time of their 18th birthday, the scientists warn.The light pollution that is blocking out those stars is growing far more rapidly than we have realised, even despite attempts to limit...
Phys.org
Past records help to predict different effects of future climate change on land and sea
Ongoing climate change driven by greenhouse gas emissions is often discussed in terms of global average warming. For example, the landmark Paris Agreement seeks to limit global warming to 1.5 ⁰C, relative to pre-industrial levels. However, the extent of future warming will not be the same throughout the planet. One of the clearest regional differences in climate change is the faster warming over land than sea. This "terrestrial amplification" of future warming has real-world implications for understanding and dealing with climate change.
Scientists Studying Earth's Trees Issue Stark Warning to Humanity
From soaring coastal redwoods to dinosaur-era Wollemi pines and firs that make the perfect Christmas trees, even our most revered woody plants are in an awful lot of trouble. But it turns out that losing some species won't just endanger local forests; it will threaten entire ecosystems, research shows. In 2021, a global assessment titled State of the World's Trees found a shocking one-third of all tree species are currently teetering on the edge of existence. This amounts to about 17,500 unique tree species that are endangered. That's more than double the number of all threatened tetrapods (mammals, birds, amphibians, and reptiles). Some trees are...
