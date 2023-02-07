New bill would criminalize ‘trafficking of minors’ to receive abortions in or outside of Idaho

Read full article on original website
Idaho Legislature introduces bill to ban local governments from restricting natural gas
Idaho Rep. Sage Dixon is carrying a new bill that would ban cities, counties and other local units of government from placing restrictions on natural gas and propane to fight climate change and greenhouse gas emissions. “This is a bill that addresses an instance that has been growing across the nation —and we just saw […] The post Idaho Legislature introduces bill to ban local governments from restricting natural gas appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho legislator introduces new bills to remove hospital tax exemptions
A first-year legislator is pushing a new bill in the Idaho Legislature that would give local county commissions the authority to remove the property tax exemptions in place for hospitals. Rep. Josh Tanner, R-Eagle, also is sponsoring a second new bill that would immediately remove the property tax exemption for a hospital’s outlying administrative and […] The post Idaho legislator introduces new bills to remove hospital tax exemptions appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger prosecutor files new documents in secretive proceedings
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Idaho prosecutor handling the murder case against student stabbings suspect Bryan Kohberger filed new documents Wednesday in the Latah County Magistrate court. Court information in the case, which has been removed from Idaho's online portal for unspecified security concerns, is updated daily in a PDF document...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
He had a stroke and sued for medical malpractice. A jury awarded millions — rare in Idaho.
BOISE - A jury in Ada County last week decided that one of Idaho’s largest groups of emergency medicine providers must pay $13.5 million in a medical malpractice lawsuit that took nearly five years to make its way through the courts. The case against an Emergency Medicine of Idaho...
Report: Idaho Teachers Not To Tell Parents About Gender Choices
According to a new national report, Idaho teachers are not required to inform parents of students transitioning from one gender to another. The policy that is in effect in some Idaho schools actually requires Idaho educators not to notify the parent if a student comes to school and identifies as a different gender. If a teacher does contact a parent, they could face disciplinary actions, including losing their job.
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger's arrest resurrects cold cases in region
MOSCOW, Idaho - Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger had a squeaky clean record — despite a past drug problem — and maintained a disciplined diet and fitness routine as he pursued advanced degrees in criminal justice and criminology. But his arrest in a quadruple stabbing near the University...
Post Register
Opinion: Idaho Launch bill is redistribution of Idaho taxpayer money
Bonneville County Republicans (Erickson, Mickelsen, Wheeler) voted in lockstep with all 11 House Democrats. The Idaho Launch bill passed the House Monday. Two hours of debate concluded with the narrow passage of this bill (36-34) and another defeat for constitutional principle and the Idaho taxpayer. The biggest takeaway will be...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
$8,500 Workforce Training Grant Bill Squeaks Through Idaho House on Close Vote
Following the longest floor debate of the year on Monday, a divided Idaho House of Representatives narrowly passed a bill that would provide $8,500 workforce training grants to Idaho high school graduates to put toward career training. Legislators spent more than two hours debating House Bill 24 straight through their...
An Idaho Liberal Attempts a Verbal Drive By Attack
I’m “a piece of garbage”. I won’t be able to sleep at night. I need a safe room with coloring books and a puppy. My psyche is so badly damaged that I’m going to demand reparations from liberals. I also want the guy who called me garbage to be fired. Because he’s not nice. He should be forced to live under a bridge for the rest of his days. Then I can feel better and get in touch with my emotions! Then I’m going to go and ask an atheist baker to make me a cake with a cross on the top. If he refuses, I want him to go live under a bridge. And I’ll sue! I’ll sue!
kmvt
Idaho Launch Program legislation barely passes through House
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —One of Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s budget priorities for higher education is moving forward in the legislature, after narrowly getting passed by the House Monday afternoon. HB 24 squeaked through the House by a 36 to 34 vote, and will now be moving on to...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Washington State looks to seize opportunity to cash in on carbon for schools and communities
OLYMPIA – Storing carbon in Washington’s forests, fields and waterways could be a new source of revenue for schools, communities, and environmental conservation, under a proposal currently before the state Legislature. Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz is urging the legislature to empower her agency, the Washington Department...
18 Idaho Cities That Are Home to More Transplants Than Natives
It’s with some hesitation that we make this comparison, but life in Idaho is slowly becoming a real-life representation of the Dr. Suess classic, The Sneetches. Not familiar with the story? Long story short, there’s a group of yellow creatures called Sneetches that live on a beach. Some of those Sneetches have stars on their bellies. The star-bellied Sneetches act like they’re superior and treat the Sneetches without stars like they are less than others. A guy rolls into town with a machine that can give the non-star-bellied Sneetches stars so they can roll with the in-crowd. Of course, those stars come with a price.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Fentanyl overdoses are on the rise in Idaho
Last week two men from Idaho Falls were each sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine. During the investigation police found 12,000 fentanyl pills in a storage unit in Idaho Falls. According to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho this is not an isolated occurrence in the Gem State.
Bear Baiting Waste Leads to Multiple Poaching Charges for Idaho Man
The baiting and poaching of a black bear by an Idaho Falls man has led to the discovery of multiple other wildlife crimes by state officials. The responsible party, 23-year-old Marshall Ray Andersen, has been identified as a prominent poacher after investigation led to multiple troubling discoveries. According to a probable cause affidavit, Andersen baited an Idaho black bear in May of 2022. Local Post Register also cites Andersen’s failure to report the bear kill to the state’s Big Game Mortality Report.
Idaho Fish and Game proposes new wolf management plan
IDAHO, USA — In Idaho, wolves play a unique part in the ecosystem. "We're a very special place," said Suzanne Stone, International Wildlife Coexistence Network director. "There's not many places in the world that are wild enough to be able to host animals like wolves." Recent Idaho Fish and...
Idaho schools instructed to keep parents in dark about student’s gender, name transitions
Idaho schools are being told not disclose a student's transgender status to parents "unless they have a legitimate need to know or unless the student has authorized such disclosure."
fox29.com
Idaho murders: How does criminology student leave crime scene with blood-dripping knife?
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Idaho student murders suspect may not have forgotten the Ka-Bar knife sheath found in a bed with two of the four victims – it may have been planted there in an effort to mislead investigators, according to a criminal profiler who has been following the case.
uwpexponent.com
Idaho Murder Suspect Caught Weeks Later
Six weeks after the deaths of four University of Idaho students, police have arrested Bryan Kohberger, 28. Kohberger was a student at Washington State University and was seeking a PhD in criminology. After intensive detective and forensic science work, Kohberger is the suspected for the murder of Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20, that occurred on Nov. 13.
Uncertainty looms as nearly 150,000 Idahoans could lose Medicaid
As the pandemic gave way to the worst health crisis in modern history, emergency rules kept Idahoans and other Americans from losing Medicaid coverage — regardless of changes in their income or life circumstances. The COVID-19 situation has changed in the U.S., and that guarantee of ongoing Medicaid coverage will end on April 1. As […] The post Uncertainty looms as nearly 150,000 Idahoans could lose Medicaid appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
KTVB
'Is his name out there?' Authorities search unsolved cases for links to Idaho murder suspect
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Authorities in at least two Pennsylvania counties where Bryan Kohberger attended college have searched their cold case files, looking for links that could connect those cases to the suspect in the Idaho college murders. “Your natural question is to start wondering, 'is this guy wanted?'" said...
