Bryan, TX

wtaw.com

Local Arrests Includes A Jail Inmate’s Third Assault And A Woman Charged With Burglary And Interfering With Child Custody

A Brazos County jail inmate is arrested for assaulting a third person since returning to jail on January 24. A sheriff’s office arrest report states 27 year old Monteco Hill of Bryan struck another inmate in the face with enough force to cause the victim to fall to the floor and leave a bruise and swelling. Hill is also charged with assaulting two detention officers. One of the officers went to the hospital for treatment of head injuries. Hill, who returned to jail on a charge of violating probation after striking a school resource officer almost ten years ago, is held in lieu of bonds totaling $270,000 dollars.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

Local Court Cases Includes One Man Accused Of Violating Probation And Another Admitting To Choking A Woman

The Brazos County district attorney’s office accuses a Bryan man of violating probation by letting the battery run out on his ankle monitor more than 100 times. A hearing to determine whether 21 year old Monterrius Miles goes to jail for three misdemeanor crimes is scheduled for February 15. Miles was arrested February 2, but was released after posting more bond money. That’s after a motion by the DA’s office to revoke Miles’s bond was denied. According to court documents, Miles is accused of violating curfew more than 200 times.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANT

A Brenham man was arrested Wednesday on an outstanding warrant. Brenham Police report that Wednesday evening at 6:30, Justin Pendergraft, 21 of Brenham, was placed into custody at the Brenham Police Department on an outstanding warrant for Criminal Mischief.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

STAFF MEMBERS AT NAVASOTA HOSPITAL ASSAULTED, POLICE SAY

Navasota police are investigating an assault at the St. Joseph Health Grimes Hospital. Police responded to the hospital around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a physical disturbance between a patient and hospital staff. Officers arrived on scene and found a male patient, from Navasota, who they say had...
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

Hearing over license of veterinarian accused of animal cruelty underway

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas State Office of Administrative Hearings wrapped up its third day of a hearing surrounding Ashlee Watts’ veterinary medicine license Thursday. The Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners is asking the state to revoke Watts’ license. The SOAH did not issue a ruling...
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Man dead in officer-involved shooting

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The serving of a search warrant leads to an officer-involved shooting in College Station. Police were serving the warrant in the 900 block of Spring Loop Drive around 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning. During this time, officers encountered a man armed with a shotgun. The man fired at the officers – leading to one of the officers firing back at the man with the shotgun. Police also said there were other adults in the residence at the time.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

State Senator Charles Schwertner Arrested For DWI By Austin Police

State senator Charles Schwertner, whose district includes Brazos County and much of the Brazos Valley, was arrested on a DWI charge by Austin police. An Austin police spokesperson said this took place following a traffic stop Tuesday during the midnight hour at the intersection of Avenue B and West 45th Street.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

NAVASOTA MAN ARRESTED SATURDAY

A Navasota man was arrested Saturday for driving with an invalided driver’s license. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 10:50, Officer Bryan Morong stopped a vehicle in the 4000 block of Highway 36 North for a traffic violation. The driver, Larry Darnell Creeks, 43 of Navasota, was discovered to have an invalid driver’s license and was taken into custody for Driving While License Invalid. Creeks also had four active warrants for his arrest including two for Driving While License Invalid.
NAVASOTA, TX
kwhi.com

WARRANT ARREST SATURDAY ON BLEIBERVILLE MAN

A Bleiberville man was taken into custody on a warrant Saturday. Brenham Police report that Saturday evening at 6:10, Officers responded to the Washington County and Austin County line to meet with Austin county Sheriff’s Office Deputies regarding the arrest of a wanted person. James Michael Beamon, 29 of Bleiberville, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for a Bond Forfeiture for Possession of a Controlled Substance out of Washington County.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Police respond to overturned vehicle crash in front of the Tejas Center

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say nobody was seriously injured after a vehicle rolled over on E Villa Maria Road near Texas Avenue on Thursday afternoon. The two-vehicle crash occurred in front of the Tejas Center and blocked some of the eastbound lanes as crews worked to clear the scene.
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

College Station Police Weekend Cases Includes Blocking A Neighborhood Street And Arresting A Juvenile After Finding A Stolen Vehicle

College Station police reported on social media Saturday morning, being involved in a pursuit of the person driving a stolen vehicle. A male juvenile whose age was not released was caught following a brief foot chase. He was taken to juvenile detention following his arrest for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest twice. CSPD did not release whether the vehicle was unlocked and/or the engine was running when it was stolen from The Woodlands apartments.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
FOX 28 Spokane

Texas executes inmate for fatally shooting 3 teens in 1998

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas has executed an inmate convicted of killing three teenagers while they slept in a Texas Panhandle home more than 25 years ago. John Balentine’s attorneys had argued his trial and death sentence were marred by racial bias. He received a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. His execution was carried out after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to stop it and following a decision earlier Wednesday by a Texas appeals court that reinstated the execution order. Fifty-four-year-old Balentine was condemned for the January 1998 shooting deaths of two 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old at a home in Amarillo. He was the third inmate in Texas and the sixth in the U.S. to be put to death this year.
HUNTSVILLE, TX

