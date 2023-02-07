Local couple Shawn and Sophia Vrooman are terribly afraid that by trying to do the right thing for their beloved mastiff Echo, they have done something terribly wrong. The four-year-old canine named Echo, with what Sophia Vrooman calls “sweetest eyes and dignified but goofy disposition”, is now caught in a limbo that according to Ark-Valley Humane Society Executive Director Amber Van Leuken will end in his euthanization next Tuesday, or perhaps before.

SALIDA, CO ・ 14 HOURS AGO