Chaffee Sheriff’s Office Launches Review of its Own Processes Related to The Schoolhouse Closure
Chaffee County put out a press release late Thursday, that might perhaps be the result of this week’s Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) executive session regarding the abrupt closing of The Schoolhouse early childhood program. That closure left 24 children without an early childhood “home,” and working families still scrambling for childcare.
A conversation with the New Chaffee BoCC Chair
The Chaffee Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) is a board of equals, all three elected by the residents of Chaffee County. Each year, one of their first duties of the new fiscal year is to elect who among them will be the chair for that year. This year that chairmanship falls to Commissioner Keith Baker.
Letter to the Editor: Prepare Chaffee County For the Future
Congratulations on your unanimous election as Chair of the Board of Commissioners of Chaffee County. Chair Baker, we are depending on your leadership to prepare Chaffee County for the future. We ask that you apply your experience and training in leadership and organization in service as Chair of the BoCC.
Veterans Fair and Town Hall Set for Buena Vista
Calling all Chaffee County military veterans — February 17 is the date for a Veterans Fair and Town Hall at the Buena Vista Community Center. An official event of the VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System (ECHCS), the event is meant to offer one-on-one support for veterans and their spouses and families.
Salida City Council Addresses Fee Schedules, Stormwater Management
The Salida City Council held its first regular meeting of the month on February 7, during which they considered and approved Resolutions 2023-06 and 2023-07, and held a first reading for Ordinance 2023-03, setting a public hearing date for February 21. During public comment, Donna Rhodes and Wendy Gorie presented...
USPS Job Fair set for Saturday at the Buena Vista Post Office
The United States Post Office (USPS) has set a postal worker job fair running from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 11, at the Post Office located at 110 Brookdale Avenue in Buena Vista. As most of us in Chaffee County know, the USPS is badly in need of...
Chaffee County Youth Alliance Announces 2023 Mini-Grant Opportunity
On Thursday, Chaffee County Youth Alliance (CCYA), a community-based prevention program promoting positive youth development, announced its sixth annual mini-grant application for community organizations working with youth across Chaffee County. Grant parameters:. Application deadline: 5:00 p.m. MST March 31, 2023. Decision date by committee: April 6, 2023. Award notifications: April...
Chaffee Dems Announce Biennial Reorg Meeting
As reported last week by Ark Valley Voice, the dates for the official, biennial reorganization meetings for the political parties are being organized. County parties for Democrats and Republicans hold officer elections in the first couple weeks of February. State Parties meet in March and April. In February of each...
Lovato and Rodriguez cases combined, motions hearing and jury trial set.
Amy Lovato and Roberta Rodriguez’ criminal cases were combined today by Park County-based District 11 Judge Brian Green. Lovato and Rodriguez are being charged with Child Abuse and Failure to Report Child abuse stemming from the January 25 investigation and closure of the Poncha Springs Schoolhouse daycare facility. Judge...
We’re “His People,” and We Want Echo Back
Local couple Shawn and Sophia Vrooman are terribly afraid that by trying to do the right thing for their beloved mastiff Echo, they have done something terribly wrong. The four-year-old canine named Echo, with what Sophia Vrooman calls “sweetest eyes and dignified but goofy disposition”, is now caught in a limbo that according to Ark-Valley Humane Society Executive Director Amber Van Leuken will end in his euthanization next Tuesday, or perhaps before.
Love Your Farmer Feb. 13 at Moonlight Pizza and Brewpub
Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub Hosts SOIL Sangre de Cristo for “Moonlight Monday”, Feb. 13. Get a jump on Valentines Day! This is an opportunity to show how much you care for Mother Earth as well as your significant other. Stop by 242 F St. in Salida, or order...
ksut.org
Coloradans weigh in on state's wolf reintroduction plan
"Nearly two years after Colorado voters narrowly passed Proposition 114 tasking Colorado Parks and Wildlife with reintroducing wolves on the Western Slope, the agency has a plan. CPW has been holding meetings around the state to gather public comments on the draft before voting on a final version in May.
Shelter in place lifted north of Cripple Creek, CR1 open
UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 2/8/2023 10:47 p.m. (CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo.) — The shelter in place north of Cripple Creek has been lifted, according to TCSO, and County Road 1 is now back open in both directions. The shelter in place order was put into effect to keep locals off the limited number of routes that emergency crews […]
Custer County Sheriff’s Deputy injured in crash near Cañon City
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Custer County Sheriff's deputy was injured in a crash in Fremont County, just east of Cañon City According to the Colorado State Patrol, the crash happened at 11:40 a.m. Friday near Highway 115 and MacKenzie Ave. The crash involved two vehicles. The deputy was taken by ambulance to a The post Custer County Sheriff’s Deputy injured in crash near Cañon City appeared first on KRDO.
Bird flu linked to bear, mountain lion and skunk deaths
Bird flu has been linked to three mammalian deaths in Colorado, including a black bear, a skunk and a mountain lion, according to state wildlife officials.
Ark Valley Music And Dance Presents English Country Dance
You’re invited to step back in time on Saturday, Feb. 11 as Ark Valley Music and Dance presents “Introduction to Jane Austen Era English Dancing” in Salida. County dance originated in Britain and then spread to many other lands. According to Wikipedia, “For some time English publishers issued annual collections of these dances in popular pocket-books. Jane Austen, Charles Dickens and Thomas Hardy all loved country dancing and put detailed descriptions of it into their novels.”
Cañon City man charged with internet luring of a child expected to take plea deal
The Cañon City man who was approached by members of the Colorado PED Patrol in September and later was arrested by Fremont County Sheriff’s deputies is expected to plead his three felony charges down to a misdemeanor in District Court. Jerry Roy Sparks, 62, was arrested Dec. 5...
Fremont County Sheriff: Man arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree arson
Mark Nathan Vigil, 43, failure to comply with burglary charge. Matthew Scott Connor, 36, warrants for unauthorized use of a financial transaction device, theft, driving with no insurance. Albert Michael Graham, 62, felony menacing, domestic violence, harassment. Karl Warren Kubovec, 34, violation of a criminal protection order. Joseph Riley McDowell,...
