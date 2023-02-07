Read full article on original website
Ben Affleck Looks Glum On Morning Outing After Wife Jennifer Lopez Was Caught Scolding Him At The Grammys — See Photos
Whether in the audience at the Grammys or strolling down the streets of Santa Monica, it's a sure bet Ben Affleck will be looking a bit glum. The Argo actor appeared downcast while leaving a coffee shop in California on Monday, February 6, the day after he went viral for being scolded by his wife, Jennifer Lopez, at the music awards show.Affleck rocked a blue plaid shirt, faded jeans and hid behind dark sunglasses while walking by himself during the morning outing. On Sunday, February 5, the Good Will Hunting star accompanied the "On the Floor" vocalist to music's biggest...
Here’s What An Angry JLo Said To Ben Affleck In That Viral Grammys Moment
A lipreader revealed what Jennifer Lopez said to Ben Affleck in a tense moment at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.
Lip reader shares what Jennifer Lopez said to Ben Affleck during 'fight' at the Grammys
As with every year, the Grammys was full of entertainment, awkward acceptance speeches, and tense celebrity moments. And 2023's show was no different, as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck certainly brought the drama. At the event that took place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday (5 February), the...
Jennifer Garner Smiles and Holds Hands on Walk with CEO Boyfriend John Miller
Jennifer Garner and John Miller first became romantically linked back in 2018 after her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized Jennifer Garner is spending quality time with boyfriend John Miller. On Saturday, the couple was photographed holding hands and smiling while on a walk together in Santa Barbara, Calif. They both sported blue flannels for the sunny outing. The couple first began dating back in 2018, with a source telling PEOPLE at the time it was "not serious, but she enjoys his company." Miller, who is chairman and CEO of Cali Group, owner of the CaliBurger...
Jennifer Lopez Tried To 'Control' Ben Affleck During Tense Grammy Moment: Body Language Expert
An expert is weighing in on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's tense appearance at the Grammys. According to body language specialist Judi James, the now viral moment of the Latin superstar appearing to scold her husband while sitting in the audience of the Sunday, February 5, awards show was a telling sign of the "controlling" dynamics between them. “The normal A-list routine is for the guy to whisper what looks like sexy sweet nothings into his partner’s ear at red carpet events while the woman smiles or giggles to signal a passionate relationship,” the expert explained. “Jennifer’s response to Ben’s...
Ben Affleck Supports Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner's Relationship With John Miller & Would 'Never Interfere' In Her Happiness
Jennifer Garner's wedding plans to John Miller might be put on hold — but her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, had nothing to do with the pause. The Justice League actor — who said "I do" to Jennifer Lopez in July — has been nothing but supportive of Garner's romance with Miller, RadarOnline.com has learned. "He's very pleased Jen has found a guy to make her happy, someone who clearly treats her well and who's respectful to their kids," one source said, adding that Garner and Affleck "speak all the time" about their brood but respect each other's boundaries."Jennifer keeps out of his...
A mask of unadorned misery: how Ben Affleck became the world’s biggest meme
In pictures from the Grammys, the superstar once again looks exhausted and overwhelmed. His expression speaks for us all
ETOnline.com
Ben Affleck Has a Friendly Chat With Ex Jennifer Garner's Boyfriend John Miller Outside Actress' House
Ben Affleck was spotted exchanging niceties with Jennifer Garner's current boyfriend outside the actress' house this week. Affleck and Garner were married from 2005 to 2018, and share three children: Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. Garner is now dating businessman John Miller. On Monday, Garner and Miller were spotted parking their...
ETOnline.com
See Marc Anthony Break Down in Tears as Nadia Ferreira Walks Down the Aisle in Lavish Wedding Video
Marc Anthony couldn't hold back his tears when he saw his bride, Nadia Ferreira, walk down the aisle. In a video from the couple's nuptials in Miami on Saturday, the Miss Universe contestant gave followers a look at their star-studded wedding and the moments leading up to the pair saying, "I do."
Jennifer Lopez's $42.5 million mansion has a movie theater lined with posters from her hits and Ben Affleck's movies. Take a look inside.
The French Country-style home sits on nearly eight acres in exclusive Bel Air. Its over-the-top amenities include an amphitheater and a private beach.
People Think Kevin McCarthy Just Had His 'Uncomfortable' Ben Affleck Moment
The Republican House speaker's demeanor during President Joe Biden's State of the Union address went viral on Twitter.
Victoria Beckham designed the bridesmaids’ dresses for Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony’s wedding
For Nadia Ferreira having Victoria Beckham dress her bridesmaids might have been one of the greatest moments in bridal history. Beckham, renowned designer, and wife of David Beckham, not only attended with her family as a guest but also played a crucial role in the ceremony. Nadia’s bridal party...
tWitch’s mother reacts after seeing him featured in the 2023 Grammys’ In Memoriam segment
Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, reacted after seeing her late son featured in the 2023 Grammys’ In Memoriam segment. The Recording Academy included the former The Ellen DeGeneres Show executive producer, occasional host, and DJ as a tribute to his career in dancing. “It will never...
talentrecap.com
Jennifer Lopez Calls Marrying Ben Affleck an ‘Emotional Transition’
Jennifer Lopez recently opened up about marrying Ben Affleck in a new interview with Today. The former World of Dance judge said it was an “emotional transition” to combine their lives, but called 2022 her “best year” since her kids were born. Jennifer Lopez Talks About...
