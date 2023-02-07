ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 13

Related
OK! Magazine

Ben Affleck Looks Glum On Morning Outing After Wife Jennifer Lopez Was Caught Scolding Him At The Grammys — See Photos

Whether in the audience at the Grammys or strolling down the streets of Santa Monica, it's a sure bet Ben Affleck will be looking a bit glum. The Argo actor appeared downcast while leaving a coffee shop in California on Monday, February 6, the day after he went viral for being scolded by his wife, Jennifer Lopez, at the music awards show.Affleck rocked a blue plaid shirt, faded jeans and hid behind dark sunglasses while walking by himself during the morning outing. On Sunday, February 5, the Good Will Hunting star accompanied the "On the Floor" vocalist to music's biggest...
SANTA MONICA, CA
People

Jennifer Garner Smiles and Holds Hands on Walk with CEO Boyfriend John Miller

Jennifer Garner and John Miller first became romantically linked back in 2018 after her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized Jennifer Garner is spending quality time with boyfriend John Miller. On Saturday, the couple was photographed holding hands and smiling while on a walk together in Santa Barbara, Calif. They both sported blue flannels for the sunny outing. The couple first began dating back in 2018, with a source telling PEOPLE at the time it was "not serious, but she enjoys his company." Miller, who is chairman and CEO of Cali Group, owner of the CaliBurger...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Lopez Tried To 'Control' Ben Affleck During Tense Grammy Moment: Body Language Expert

An expert is weighing in on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's tense appearance at the Grammys. According to body language specialist Judi James, the now viral moment of the Latin superstar appearing to scold her husband while sitting in the audience of the Sunday, February 5, awards show was a telling sign of the "controlling" dynamics between them. “The normal A-list routine is for the guy to whisper what looks like sexy sweet nothings into his partner’s ear at red carpet events while the woman smiles or giggles to signal a passionate relationship,” the expert explained. “Jennifer’s response to Ben’s...
RadarOnline

Ben Affleck Supports Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner's Relationship With John Miller & Would 'Never Interfere' In Her Happiness

Jennifer Garner's wedding plans to John Miller might be put on hold — but her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, had nothing to do with the pause. The Justice League actor — who said "I do" to Jennifer Lopez in July — has been nothing but supportive of Garner's romance with Miller, RadarOnline.com has learned. "He's very pleased Jen has found a guy to make her happy, someone who clearly treats her well and who's respectful to their kids," one source said, adding that Garner and Affleck "speak all the time" about their brood but respect each other's boundaries."Jennifer keeps out of his...
OK! Magazine

Kimberly Guilfoyle Trashed For Her 'Shoddy Plastic Surgery' At Charity Event

Kimberly Guilfoyle made headlines when she posted photos of herself with Donald Trump Jr. at a charity event, as one user pointed out that she may have gone under the knife recently. "Amazing time last week at yet another incredible event by @curetivityfoundation raising money for pediatric cancer! 🤍 #curetivity #stjudes To get involved or donate, please visit www.curetivity.com," the TV personality, 53, captioned some photos via Instagram on Wednesday, February 8. Some users took to the comments section to discuss her face. One person wrote, "@kimberlyguilfoyle you’re my favorite victim of shoddy plastic surgery! Number one in my book!"However,...
OK! Magazine

Ivanka Trump Criticized For Being 'Extremely Skinny' While Wearing Western Outfit: Photo

Ivanka Trump looked like she's having the best time in the west, but people couldn't help but point out how she is shrinking as of late. "🤠🤠," the businesswoman, 41, captioned a photo of herself wearing a black vest, a belt and pants. Fans quickly took to the comments section to criticize her frame. One person wrote, "Not a nice picture of you!!!" while another added, "Eat more! You are beautiful but really eat momma."A third person added, "Wow yo 2 skinny." while a fourth person said, "What's wrong with you, Ivanka? You are extremely skinny." However, some people loved...
POPSUGAR

Christina Applegate Discusses Weight Gain as a Result of MS: "I Didn't Look Like Myself"

Christina Applegate waited months before watching the final season of "Dead to Me." It's not so much that she didn't want to, but she wasn't sure if she could bear to see herself in a different light. "I don't like seeing myself struggling," she said in an interview with The Los Angeles Times published on Feb. 7. "Also, I gained 40 pounds because of inactivity and medications, and I didn't look like myself, and I didn't feel like myself."
talentrecap.com

Jennifer Lopez Calls Marrying Ben Affleck an ‘Emotional Transition’

Jennifer Lopez recently opened up about marrying Ben Affleck in a new interview with Today. The former World of Dance judge said it was an “emotional transition” to combine their lives, but called 2022 her “best year” since her kids were born. Jennifer Lopez Talks About...
The Independent

Katherine Schwarzenegger addresses public backlash to Chris Pratt relationship

Katherine Schwarzenegger has opened up about the downsides of fame, and why she tries to avoid responding to criticism of her husband Chris Pratt.Schwarzenegger, 33, spoke candidly about life in the spotlight, and what she learned growing up with her famous parents, journalist Maria Shriver, and actor and former governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, while speaking to The New York Times.According to the author, who shares daughters Lyla, two, and Eloise, eight months, with the Guardians of the Galaxy star, she tries to ignore negativity at the guidance of her mother, who warned her against the “never-ending” trap of...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy