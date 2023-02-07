Electric vehicles, transit, drones and, yes, highways: Ohio General Assembly weighs two-year, multibillion dollar transportation budget

Read full article on original website
Related
crawfordcountynow.com
Ohio taking first step in expanding Passenger Rail
COLUMBUS―Governor Mike DeWine has directed the Ohio Rail Development Commission to apply for the first phase of funding to study expanding passenger rail service in Ohio. The Federal Railroad Administration’s Corridor Identification and Development program would assist the state in assessing potential intercity passenger rail corridors. “This is...
Talk of Cincinnati-Dayton-Columbus-Cleveland Amtrak rail service begins - again
Gov. Mike DeWine directs Ohio Rail Development Commission to apply for funding to expand rail service.
Gov. Mike DeWine Gives Thumbs Up to Ohio Passenger Rail Expansion Study
If all goes smoothly, Amtrak says trains could be rolling in three to four years
Federal court orders EPA to reconsider its rollback of Ohio pollution law
CINCINNATI – A federal court on Friday ordered the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to reconsider its 2020 decision to gut an Ohio rule that lets citizens bring federal nuisance lawsuits against industrial air polluters. Before the EPA action, Ohio residents were able to invoke the state’s “air nuisance rule”...
WCPO
Ohio looking to expand Amtrak service from Cincinnati to Cleveland, Gov. Mike DeWine applies for funding
CINCINNATI — Gov. Mike DeWine is taking the first steps to expand Amtrak and passenger rail services in Ohio. The governor has directed the Ohio Rail Development Commission to apply for funding to expand the rail service, and the Federal Railroad Administration's Corridor Identification and Development program would help Ohio decide possible corridors.
Ohio COVID-19 county map improves to the best that it has been since July; Cuyahoga, most of Northeast Ohio yellow: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga and most northern Ohio counties stayed yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, while most of the rest of the state turned green for low spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. There were 75 counties classified as green, the highest number...
wvxu.org
Ohio Department of Education took back millions in transportation funding from schools last year
In the 2022 fiscal year, The Ohio Department of Education withheld $2,641,010 in transportation funding from Cincinnati Public Schools for non-compliance with the state's new pupil transportation provisions. The school district has had issues with its transportation system for years and recently pointed to supply chain issues and a lack...
WSAZ
Ohio State Highway Patrol changes hiring requirements to help with retention
SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - Law enforcement and first responder agencies have had a hard time with hiring during the last couple of years, and many are upping their recruiting efforts to get more people. The Ohio State Highway Patrol has made some changes to their hiring requirements to be...
Ohio can’t afford to prioritize private and charter schools over fully-funded public schools
Gov. Mike DeWine laid out the first budget of his second term in office and centered much of his agenda around education. DeWine wants to expand private school choice in the Buckeye State, which includes more public funding for private and religious schools and for publicly-funded but privately-operated charter schools. The governor proposes to increase […] The post Ohio can’t afford to prioritize private and charter schools over fully-funded public schools appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Thousands of Ohioans without power due to high winds
This story was last updated Thursday at 7:30 a.m. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Power outages across Ohio are slowly resolving Thursday night as crews work against high winds battering the state. As of 7:30 a.m., about 1,000 AEP customers and 1,000 FirstEnergy/Ohio Edison customers have lost electricity. At outages’ peak at about 11 p.m., more […]
electrek.co
An Ohio company just landed the largest state EV bus contract ever
Endera, which manufactures mid-sized commercial EVs, just scored the largest state EV bus contract in the United States to date. Endera was awarded the contract through its distribution partner, Coachwest, for up to 1,000 electric buses by Basin Transit Authority (MBTA) in San Bernardino County, California, on behalf of the California Association for Coordinated Transportation (CALACT).
How to get a fishing license in Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio is home to some of the best fishing in the Midwest and it won't be long until anglers drop their lines back in the water. All Ohioans 17 years and older are required to have a fishing license to take fish from state waters. Here's everything you need to know about fishing licenses in the Buckeye State.
From credit cards to pool cleaning, FirstEnergy money benefitted Householder, feds say
CINCINNATI — A $1.3 billion utility bailout might have been titled “Ohio Clean Air Program,” but the utility that received it paid to settle a lawsuit over a failed coal mine owned by Larry Householder, the bailout’s prime mover, a prosecution witness said in federal court on Thursday. Householder is charged with racketeering in what […] The post From credit cards to pool cleaning, FirstEnergy money benefitted Householder, feds say appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
AEP Ohio plans $2.2B of reliability improvements over six years in Electric Security Plan filing
In an Electric Security Plan (ESP) application filed with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio this week, AEP Ohio signaled its intentions to invest $2.2 billion in reliability-focused projects over a six-year term, with work ... Read More » The post AEP Ohio plans $2.2B of reliability improvements over six years in Electric Security Plan filing appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
More than money: FBI agent testifies on how Householder, allies planned to amass power - corruption trial update
COLUMBUS, Ohio—While former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and his allies sought to personally enrich themselves as part of the House Bill 6 bribery scheme, according to investigators, they also had another objective. Power. That’s according to FBI Agent Blane Wetzel, who testified at Householder’s trial that at the...
Ohio Department of Education Says It Won't Do Anything About Neo-Nazi Homeschoolers
After investigating the neo-Nazi homeschool network in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, the Ohio Department of Education appears to have concluded that the group is doing nothing wrong. Logan and Katja Lawrence were unmasked last week as the operators of a neo-Nazi homeschool network with thousands of members, known as Dissident Homeschool on Telegram, by VICE News and the Huffington Post based on research from an anti-fascist research group called the Anonymous Comrades Collective.
Déjà vu? Advocates worry proposed GOP bill could cause next Ohio corruption scandal
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohio is in the middle of the largest corruption trial in state history, […] The post Déjà vu? Advocates worry proposed GOP bill could cause next Ohio corruption scandal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WTOL-TV
Climate Friday | Where's winter? Checking in on NW Ohio snow, Lake Erie ice
TOLEDO, Ohio — Where's winter? February is already halfway done and winter weather is still at a standstill. In this week's edition of Climate Friday, we'll break down the winter season so far and look ahead to what the rest of February has in store. We'll also analyze the impacts of this unseasonable warmth on Lake Erie and ice levels on the Great Lakes.
WSYX ABC6
Do you speak 'Ohioan?'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you say "you're fine" when someone says "excuse me," you might be from Ohio. If you say "ope" when you nearly bump into someone, you might be from Ohio. People across the United States often use phrases that are part of their regional dialect....
13abc.com
I75 bridge struck by semi
BODY CAM: Reporter pushed to the ground, arrested at Ohio news conference. A reporter was pushed to the ground, handcuffed and arrested for trespassing while covering a news conference about the derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals in Ohio. Imagine It! - Light Refraction - Feb. 11th, 2023. Updated:...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
100K+
Followers
96K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 6