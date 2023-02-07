SACRAMENTO — To begin a two-game road mini-series against the Sacramento Kings, the Dallas Mavericks pulled off a 122-114 win. By achieving the win, the Mavs improve to 31-26 on the season, and the Kings fall to 31-24. It was a near-historic first quarter for the Mavs' offense as they tallied 45 points — the second-highest-scoring opening quarter in franchise history. The offense pushed the pace and often played out of "Zoom" action and using some "Horns" sets. Christian Wood came off the bench and provided a huge spark, scoring 13 points and distributing two assists in just over five minutes of action.

DALLAS, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO