FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Hotspot: Crowds Line Up for Over an Hour for These Hot Dogs! Is it Worth it?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Enjoy a Chicken Fried Steak at Lucky's Cafe in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Popular hot chicken store adding four new locations in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Arlington chef is in the running to become Gordon Ramsay's Next Level ChefKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DArlington, TX
Sandwiches in Dallas to Satisfy the HangriesSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
LeBron James Took Two Goats To Dinner Party After Breaking All-Time Scoring Record
LeBron James found an interesting way to celebrate after breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: LA Ships Thomas Bryant to Denver for Draft Compensation
The Los Angeles Lakers have shipped Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets for Davon Reed and three second-round picks. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report on the agreement. Bryant has brought incredible energy to the team on both sides of the ball this season. In 21.3 minutes per game,...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers Rumors: LA Still Interested In Trade For Major Scoring Guard On Tanking Team
Your Los Angeles Lakers have been included in oodles of trade rumors this season, which make sense, given that they're 25-30 and in danger of squandering a second straight All-NBA season out of 38-year-old superstar power forward LeBron James. The Chosen One can't possibly keep up this superlative scoring too much longer (he's averaging 30 points per game for the second straight year), can he?
Wichita Eagle
Kyrie Irving Leads Mavs to Road Win vs. Kings
SACRAMENTO — To begin a two-game road mini-series against the Sacramento Kings, the Dallas Mavericks pulled off a 122-114 win. By achieving the win, the Mavs improve to 31-26 on the season, and the Kings fall to 31-24. It was a near-historic first quarter for the Mavs' offense as they tallied 45 points — the second-highest-scoring opening quarter in franchise history. The offense pushed the pace and often played out of "Zoom" action and using some "Horns" sets. Christian Wood came off the bench and provided a huge spark, scoring 13 points and distributing two assists in just over five minutes of action.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Former LA Big Man Joins International Club
Former Los Angeles Lakers power forward center Ed Davis has joined a new club, and it might mean the end of his 12-year career as an NBA journeyman reserve. Dario Skerletic of Sportando reports that the 6'9" big man out of the University of North Carolina is joining Puerto Rican pro club Mets de Guaynabo, after not drawing interest as a free agent thus far in the 2022-23 NBA season.
Wichita Eagle
Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks Preview
On Friday, the Philadelphia 76ers welcome the New York Knicks to the Wells Fargo Center, looking to bounce back off of a loss on Wednesday night against the Boston Celtics, 99-106. Wednesday night's loss to the Celtics came not due to offensive theatrics from All-Stars Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown,...
Wichita Eagle
Post Trade Deadline Rotation Prediction
Following Thursday's trade deadline Hornets fans can expect a change in Charlotte's rotation. Both Mason Plumlee (29.5mpg) and Jalen McDaniels (26mpg) had logged heavy minutes in the Hornets rotation over the last 10 games, who will replace them?. For center the answer seems clear, Nick Richards and Mark Williams will...
Wichita Eagle
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Washington Wizards
The Hornets and Wizards are scheduled to tip off inside Capital One Arena at 7 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED...
Wichita Eagle
How Muscala, Bazley Fit in New Destinations
Oklahoma City dished veteran big man Mike Muscala and athletic forward Darius Bazley to the Boston Celtics and the Phoenix Suns just before Thursday's trade deadline. OKC's trade deadline moves will likely have only a slight effect on the Thunder's season, as Bazley and Muscala combined for just six starts with each player averaging around 15 minutes per game.
Wichita Eagle
Bones Hyland Reacts to LA Clippers Trade
The LA Clippers have acquired Bones Hyland from the Denver Nuggets for two second round picks. It was a buy-low move for the Clippers, as they bring in a talented young guard who they have been high on since the 2021 draft. After the trade became official, Hyland sent out a Tweet sharing his excitement:
Wichita Eagle
Celtics Reportedly ‘Engaged’ with Several Potential Buyout Candidates
The Celtics utilized the trade deadline to improve their depth at the pivot, adding floor-spacing center Mike Muscala. Boston sent Justin Jackson and two second-round picks to Oklahoma City. As Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe first reported, the Celtics are sending their 2029 second-round pick and the worse of...
