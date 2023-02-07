Read full article on original website
Opinion: Why I still live in homeless housingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Get thousands for your rent or mortgage in ColoradoR.A. HeimColorado State
Aurora councilmembers fight to save prairie dogs from exterminationDavid HeitzAurora, CO
DougCo court battle continues in wrongful death case against STEM schoolSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Castle Rock could add more traffic calming measuresMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
Decision Made On Damar Hamlin's Future With NFL
A decision has been made regarding Damar Hamlin's future with the NFL.
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Chiefs Injury Update: Good News and Bad News for WRs
The Kansas City Chiefs have provided their first official injury report since arriving in Arizona in preparation for Super Bowl LVII, and it's mostly good news for the Chiefs, with one noteworthy exception. In Wednesday evening's injury report, six players with injury designations were listed as full participants in Wednesday's...
Kevin Hart’s insane $16.5 million Jalen Hurts purchase ahead of Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles have some celebrities backing them on Super Bowl Sunday when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs. The most notable among them is probably Bradley Cooper, who played a diehard Eagles fan in the movie “Silver Linings Playbook,” and has followed them religiously. Another is comedian Kevin Hart, who has backed his hometown team for decades.
Cowboys Jerry Would ‘Piggyback’ Jeff Bezos Into NFL; Sale Coming?
FEB 8 NEW RIVAL The sale of the Washington Commanders by the embattled Dan Snyder could reportedly be happening ... soon. Per FOX Business' Charles Gasparino, his sources say the sale of the Commanders will take place "weeks after" the Super Bowl, maybe as part of the NFL owners meetings in March ... with many observers still believing that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos - who does not have a fan in Snyder - will eventually prevail as the new owner.
Where Justin Fields Wants to Play Bears Home Games
Justin Fields likes saying he worries only about controlling the controllables. This doesn't stop him from having an opinion on a few topics, including the new Bears stadium project in Arlington Heights. He's not so much in favor of a move to the Arlington International Racecourse property in the northwest suburbs.
Texans Expected to Hire Matt Burke as Defensive Coordinator
After a lackluster 3-13-1 record in 2022 that resulted in the firing of former Texans coach Lovie Smith, the team thinks it has their man in former player DeMeco Ryans. Now, Ryans thinks he has his man to lead the defense. Per NFL Network, Houston is expected to hire Matt...
Lakers News: LA Ships Thomas Bryant to Denver for Draft Compensation
The Los Angeles Lakers have shipped Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets for Davon Reed and three second-round picks. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report on the agreement. Bryant has brought incredible energy to the team on both sides of the ball this season. In 21.3 minutes per game,...
Bones Hyland Reacts to LA Clippers Trade
The LA Clippers have acquired Bones Hyland from the Denver Nuggets for two second round picks. It was a buy-low move for the Clippers, as they bring in a talented young guard who they have been high on since the 2021 draft. After the trade became official, Hyland sent out a Tweet sharing his excitement:
