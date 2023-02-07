Read full article on original website
This City in Vermont Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBurlington, VT
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in VermontEast Coast TravelerBurlington, VT
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in VermontEast Coast TravelerBrattleboro, VT
Visiting The Ben and Jerry's Flavor GraveyardEast Coast TravelerWaterbury, VT
Historic ruling for immigrant communities in Vermont: Non-citizens granted right to participate in Montpelier electionsEdy ZooMontpelier, VT
WCAX
N.Y. Governor welcomes Vermont to hydrogen hub plan
The SHRED Act is getting another go as some lawmakers try to help national forests with ski areas keep money and make improvements. Lead exposure can cause life-long damage in children and New Hampshire health experts said they’re concerned that not enough kids are being tested. Sen. Hassan proposes...
Breaking: Vermont State Legislators Seek to Outlaw Trapping
On Monday, February 6, a group of 25 state representatives in Vermont brought forth a bill that would outlaw trapping in the Green Mountain State. Dubbed H.191, the House bill seeks to “prohibit the trapping of fur-bearing animals” unless the trapping is done “in order to defend property or agricultural crops.” If signed into law, the bill would effectively end all recreational trapping by private citizens in Vermont.
WCAX
Vermont investigating report of racism by state troopers
Monsanto asks court to dismiss Burlington School District lawsuit over PCB contamination. Monsanto is asking Vermont’s federal court to throw out the Burlington School District’s lawsuit against the company over PCB contamination. Vermont lawmakers eye statewide zoning laws to encourage multifamily dwellings. Updated: 4 hours ago. Vermont lawmakers...
WCAX
Vermont removes possibly contaminated marijuana from stores
(AP) - Vermont regulators have removed marijuana potentially contaminated with a pesticide from five retail stores after a consumer reported feeling sick after smoking some. Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board issued a consumer protection warning last week for all strains of marijuana produced by grower Holland Cannabis Co. due to pesticide contamination. Customers who purchased marijuana grown by Holland Cannabis at the five particular stores are asked to return it to the retailers.
WCAX
Filming in Vermont: New report says state could do more to reel in films
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report says to attract more filmmakers to Vermont, we need more resources. It found that while Vermont has some factors going for it, studios are reluctant to come here because of infrastructure gaps and no incentives. Now, some in the film industry with ties to Vermont hope lawmakers will act on the information.
Final Reading: Vermont school officials say students’ mental health is at ‘a breaking point’
Over the past five years, schools and agencies have faced a two-pronged challenge: increased mental health needs from children, and a lack of resources to provide treatment. Like an egg caught between the jaws of the vise, the system is showing cracks, officials said. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Vermont school officials say students’ mental health is at ‘a breaking point’.
WCAX
New research raises concerns about Vermont moose population
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new research collaboration between Vermont Fish and Wildlife and the University of Vermont is raising concerns about the state’s moose population. Researchers say the mortality rate for young moose under the age of 1 is high, and female moose appear to be having fewer offspring annually.
WCAX
Investigation continues into origin of Vt. swatting hoax
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many unanswered questions remain about Wednesday’s swatting hoax that targeted 21 Vermont schools with threats of active shooters. Authorities say they are investigating the origin of the calls and trying to figure out who did it and why. According to the Vermont State Police, the...
WCAX
Why cybercriminals are targetting Vermont’s small towns
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Stowe is still recovering from two separate cyberattacks in recent months. Nearly 400 people had their personal information compromised last summer in an email phishing scheme directed at town officials. Then, an attack after Christmas struck a company that manages online land records for Stowe and other Vermont towns.
WCAX
Attack in the ER: Vt. lawmakers look to protect health care workers
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Health care workers say they are being assaulted by the people they care for at an alarming rate. But some say a proposed law aimed at protecting those workers might not be the answer. Violence in the emergency department is now in the spotlight at the...
mynbc5.com
New Urgent Care center to open in Williston
WILLISTON, Vt. — A new urgent care center will open in Williston next week as ClearChoiceMD expands its footprint in Vermont. The center, which is scheduled to open on Monday, Feb. 13, will be the fifth ClearChoiceMD clinic in Vermont and the second in Chittenden County, in addition to one in South Burlington.
Vermont House advances abortion and gender-affirming care ‘shield law’ in preliminary vote
“Given the very aggressive attacks on reproductive rights and reproductive health care across the country, I think it was really important for us to pass this legislation to protect providers and patients,” House Speaker Jill Krowinski, D-Burlington, told VTDigger after the vote. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont House advances abortion and gender-affirming care ‘shield law’ in preliminary vote.
Ed Baker: Is anybody responsible for this? Is anyone accountable?
Stigma betrays itself in the way we withhold available resources to the powerless, the most at risk for death. It’s evident in the omissions. Inactions speak louder than words. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ed Baker: Is anybody responsible for this? Is anyone accountable?.
WCAX
Snowplow Spotlight: Arctic Blaze and Snowdozer
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s snowplow spotlight features an orange truck with a bold name but it can relax a bit. Arctic Blaze is driven by Steve Cummings. The truck was named by students at Porters Point School in Colchester. Cummings has been driving with VTrans for 10...
vtcynic.com
Hoax shooting reports affect nearly two dozen Vermont schools
Hoax calls reporting shootings at several Vermont schools took place early Feb. 8, according to a Feb. 8 email from Michael Schirling, UVM’s chief safety and compliance officer. “At this moment there is no information to indicate that there is any credible threat,” Schirling stated. “Several Chittenden County schools...
WCAX
Report outlines Vt. water conservation progress in 2022
In New York, a meeting is being held to talk about why some communities struggle to adopt greener practices and who should qualify as a disadvantaged community. An investigation is underway in Brattleboro after reported gunshots near Elliot and School Streets. N.H. A.G. joins call to designate Mexican drug cartels...
WCAX
New hospital union seeks to reset ‘livable wage’ in Chittenden County
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - University of Vermont Medical Center support staffers’ vote to unionize last month was one of the largest labor elections in state history. Yet the landmark organizing drive, waged by the 2,200 lowest-paid workers at the state’s health care behemoth, was easy to miss. The...
WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Ice fishing adventure after dark
PLYMOUTH, Vt. (WCAX) - In this “Stuck in Vermont,” Seven Days Multimedia Producer Eva Sollberger has an ice fishing adventure after dark. She headed out to Plymouth to meet up with fishermen Zachary and Fisher McNaughton, and Vt. Fish and Wildlife Biologist Shawn Good. They gave her a...
WCAX
Family hopes highway billboards finally lead to answers in NH cold case
HAVERHILL, N.H. (WCAX/WGGB/WSHM) - Thursday marked 19 years since a young woman went missing in New Hampshire under mysterious circumstances. Now, her family hopes new highway billboards will finally lead to some answers. Maura Murray, a nursing student in Massachusetts, disappeared after crashing her car in North Haverhill, New Hampshire,...
WCAX
Vt. authorities call school swatting hoax an act of ‘terrorism’
As of July 1st, all Northern Vermont University campuses are putting the hard copies, online as well as branding the new name, Vermont State University. EpiPens save the lives of people having severe allergic reactions to things like food and the environment. Wednesday Weathercast. Updated: 5 hours ago. Your Wednesday...
