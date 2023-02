30+ historic street names in Austin

Congress Avenue was designed as Austin’s central street as early as 1839 . Photo by ATXtoday

The Swisher Addition covers streets off of South Congress Avenue. Photo by ATXtoday

Central Austin

Barton Springs Road — This road was named after William “ Uncle Billy ” Barton, an early settler along the springs, who bought the surrounding land in 1837.

East Austin

Ed Bluestein Boulevard — This street is the namesake of Ed Bluestein, who served 40+ years with the Texas Highway Department, was a member of the Austin Chamber of Commerce, and played tackle in the first UT team to defeat Texas A&M University in football.

West Austin

Enfield Road — Enfield Road and some surrounding streets, including Cromwell Hill and Poquonock, were named for Gov. Pease’s hometown in Enfield, Connecticut.

South Austin

Ben White Boulevard — This section of First Street was renamed after 16-year Austin City Council veteran “ Uncle Ben ” White in 1958.

North Austin

Anderson Mill Road — Named after Thomas Anderson’s mill, which made gunpowder for the Confederacy in the 1860s.

