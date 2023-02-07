ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

30+ historic street names in Austin

6AM City
6AM City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y9NeH_0kffWihB00

Congress Avenue was designed as Austin’s central street as early as 1839 .

Photo by ATXtoday

The city of Austin was incorporated on Dec. 27, 1839 , named in honor of empresario Stephen F. Austin . Now that almost 200 years have passed , the city and its streets are chock-full of vibrant history.


It’s safe to say that over the years, the city has been touched by countless historical figures and happenings — many of which have shaped the names of Austin’s buildings, parks, and streets. In this guide, we’re delving into the history of ATX streets specifically, how they were named .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ORbt2_0kffWihB00

The Swisher Addition covers streets off of South Congress Avenue.

Photo by ATXtoday

Central Austin

We’re defining this section as the center-most rectangle of the city, stretching from MoPac Expressway to IH-35, between Highway 290 and US-183. This is where you’ll find most of Austin’s numbered streets , which run east-west and were originally named after trees like Olive, Juniper, Hackberry, and Pecan streets (like the festival ). Meanwhile, downtown streets running north-south bear the names of Texas rivers.
  • Barton Springs Road — This road was named after William “ Uncle Billy ” Barton, an early settler along the springs, who bought the surrounding land in 1837.
  • Koenig Lane — According to the Austin History Center, this drive was likely named after Dr. Joseph Koenig, who founded the Violet Crown Heights neighborhood.
  • Lamar Boulevard — This central pathway was named for Mirabeau B. Lamar , one of Austin’s founders who chose the capital city’s location.
  • The Swisher Addition — Established in 1877 off of South Congress Avenue, this urban addition has streets named after the family that once owned them: Milton, James, Gibson, Newton, Nickerson, Monroe, Annie, Mary, Elizabeth and Nellie streets.

East Austin

Home to Six Square , Austin’s Black cultural district named for the six square miles that used to contain the city’s “ negro ” district, this part of town wouldn’t become fully integrated until the mid-to-late 1970s . This section includes areas east of IH-35.
  • Ed Bluestein Boulevard — This street is the namesake of Ed Bluestein, who served 40+ years with the Texas Highway Department, was a member of the Austin Chamber of Commerce, and played tackle in the first UT team to defeat Texas A&M University in football.
  • E.M. Franklin Avenue — This street was named Redwood Avenue up until 1995, when it was renamed after a beloved East Austin pastor .
  • Manor Road — This street, and neighboring town, were named after James B. Manor, who followed Sam Houston to Austin and settled east of the city.
  • Oltorf Street — Mrs. John La Prelle, whose husband developed LaPrelle Place south of the Swisher development, named this street after a relative.
  • Waller Street — Edwin Waller, Austin’s first mayor and surveyor of the city, was the inspiration for this street’s name.
  • Windsor Park — This strip was named after Windsor, Connecticut by Gov. Elisha Pease.

West Austin

One of the oldest districts and neighborhoods in the city, West Austin was established in 1853. The area was the site of many plantations owned by Gov. Pease, who later sold the land and homes to former enslaved individuals. The northern edge of West Austin would later be named Clarksville after freed man Charles Clark helped establish the neighborhood, one of the first freed communities west of the Mississippi River.
  • Enfield Road — Enfield Road and some surrounding streets, including Cromwell Hill and Poquonock, were named for Gov. Pease’s hometown in Enfield, Connecticut.
  • Exposition Boulevard — This path on the way to Camp Mabry was the site of many fairs and “expositions.”
  • Pease Suite — Like the Swisher Development, Niles Graham, grandson of Gov. Pease, also used family names when naming the streets near his west Austin home: Marshall, Murray, Niles and Pease.

South Austin

This area of town hasn’t always been the city’s priority in terms of development, which leads some to think it has held onto some ‘ old Austin ’ charm. We’re including streets south of Highway 290 in this section.
  • Ben White Boulevard — This section of First Street was renamed after 16-year Austin City Council veteran “ Uncle Ben ” White in 1958.
  • Slaughter Lane — This street was named after the nearby Slaughter Creek, which itself was named after Stephen F. Slaughter , one of the first Travis County settlers.
  • William Cannon Drive — Named for soldier William Cannon of the Battle of San Jacinto.

North Austin

What Austinites define as “North Austin” keeps moving further north. When Waterloo (
Austin’s first name ) was established in 1839, the northern-most border was 15th Street . Now, we’re only including streets further north than US-183.
  • Anderson Mill Road — Named after Thomas Anderson’s mill, which made gunpowder for the Confederacy in the 1860s.
  • Jollyville Road — This road was named after Civil War veteran and blacksmith John Grey Jolly , who lived in the area in the late 1800s.
  • McNeil Drive — This road, plus a high school and unincorporated town, was named after Austin and Northwestern Railroad regional manager George McNeil.
This barely scratches the surface of how many historical streets can be found in Austin. What do you think is the most interesting historical street? Let us know .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

State chainsaw team back to work in Austin after being released

AUSTIN, Texas - A chainsaw strike team continued to work on several fallen trees in South Austin, just one of many assignments for the day. "The mission is still making sure that we have access to roadways, sidewalks and fire hydrants and locating other potential hazards, issues along electrical lines, things like that. So getting in, most of our roads are cleared, but we still have some spots where we need to get further access and make sure that we've got two lanes of travel, things like that," said Karl Flocke with the Texas A&M Forest Service.
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Namaste Dine-In Coming to Georgetown, TX

February 7, 2023 – Namaste Dine-In is coming to Georgetown, TX!. The new restaurant will offer a fusion of Indian and Nepali food, and will be located at 103 N. Austin Ave. Owner Dinesh Mishra, an army veteran from Nepal, said he and his wife made the decision to open a restaurant in Georgetown in order to give back to the neighborhood after having a fruitful restaurant experience in North Dakota and south Austin, Texas.
GEORGETOWN, TX
enchantingtexas.com

13 Best Things to do in Georgetown, Texas

Georgetown, Texas is located in the Texas Hill Country, just north of Austin. It is known for its charming downtown area, which sits on the banks of the San Gabriel River. The city was once one of the largest producers wheat and cotton in the country and is now a delightful small town with plenty to explore.
GEORGETOWN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Special Tree Disposal Services for Georgetown Residents

The following is a news release from the City of Georgetown, TX. The City of Georgetown will offer two, special tree disposal services for Georgetown residents in the wake for Winter Storm Mara (Jan. 30-Feb. 2, 2023): A special curbside collection and an additional drop-off location. These services are for...
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

Leander family loses everything in house fire during Texas ice storm

LEANDER, Texas - It’s Thursday afternoon and Robert Harris is working his shift at Twin Liquors in Central Austin. He has a friendly demeanor and wears a badge that says, ‘Stay Positive.’. Customers he interacts with would never know what he’s carrying. "Work is a distraction," said...
LEANDER, TX
What Now Austin

Local Joe’s Kitchen to Debut in San Marcos

“We’ll be serving up fried chicken, pot roast, country fried steak. On the side, some squash casserole, Mac and cheese, sweet yeast rolls, and a wide variety of desserts, like homemade banana pudding, red velvet cake, and buttermilk pie. And pecan pie. Everyone loves pecan pie.”
SAN MARCOS, TX
kut.org

Why do sidewalks in Austin suddenly end?

Locke Riti spent a day last March hanging out on the sidewalk in front of his aunt’s house in Hyde Park. “We’re doing a bake sale for Ukraine,” the 7-year-old said. Locke and his cousin, Maple, were selling scones, muffins and cookies they had baked, and planned to send the profits to aid groups.
AUSTIN, TX
6AM City

6AM City

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
291K+
Views
ABOUT

6AM City was built to engage local communities by creating new ways to consume, participate, and share local content. Through our conversational tone, editorial filter, and participatory approach, we aim to build communities driven by conversation, designed for maximum engagement. We provide what need to know today about your city – curated, condensed, and delivered to your inbox and social feeds every day.

 https://6amcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy