ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Senate passes measure to ban COVID vaccine passports

By By T.A. DeFeo | The Center Square contributor
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08cOl4_0kffWf3000

(The Center Square) — The Georgia Senate voted Tuesday to permanently block governments across the state from denying services to unvaccinated residents.

Senate Bill 1 removed a sunset provision in state law to make permanent a prohibition against state and local governments requiring residents to provide proof of a COVID vaccination to access government services.

"What you didn’t hear today is you didn’t hear an argument for the inverse of this bill," state Sen. Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, said to wrap up the debate. "...By voting no for this, you are not voting for, quote, public health. You are voting to allow government to deny a license to someone because they don’t have the COVID-19 vaccine.

"...The word radical was thrown out," Dolezal added. "And I would say that, my friends, would be the radical position."

In remarks on the floor, state Senate Minority Leader Gloria Butler, D-Stone Mountain, said lawmakers "should take every precaution to protect the people of this state; not Democrats, not just Republicans, but all people of the state."

"While the COVID pandemic has stabilized and seems to be waning thanks to the vaccine and other efforts, there is no guarantee that we won’t see a resurgence of it again," Butler said. "...We should not politicize this. This is real, serious business. COVID-19 is no joke. We should do our due diligence, and we should do everything that we can to protect all of the people of the state."

Senators voted 31-21 to advance the measure . The prohibition, which lawmakers put in place last year. was set to expire on June 30 unless lawmakers extended it.

"You would think of everything that we’ve talked about in here that the fate of the free world is going down because we’re striking one line in existing legislation. One line," state Sen. Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton, said on the floor before the vote.

"So, your due diligence that we’re talking about, the due diligence was putting a sunset in it last year to make sure that we weren’t overstepping," Dugan added. "That was your due diligence, to make sure that what we’re proposing, what we’re thinking, what scientists are telling us is real. It was."

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Democrats Trying To Add New State

D.C. statehood has been a topic of controversy for several years in American politics, as Democrats have continued to try and put forward the measure, arguing that the nearly 700,000 people that life there are entitled to a voice in Congress, whereas Republicans argue that the move to add the District of Columbia as a state is only to add another blue vote to the table.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

Voters: Go ahead, shut down the government

Most voters believe that uncontrolled federal spending is the reason Washington has burst through the debt ceiling again, and they’re OK with shutting the government down until Democrats and Republicans come up with the needed cuts to bring down the debt. According to the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, voters...
WASHINGTON STATE
Salon

The overturn of Roe cost the GOP. So why are Republicans now doubling down on abortion bans?

If there was one inescapable takeaway from the midterm elections, it was this: Abortion is a losing issue for Republicans. Despite reams of historical evidence suggesting November 2022 was going to produce a "red wave," Democrats racked up dramatic wins, seizing state and federal offices and retaining control of the Senate. Much of the post-election data on why was messy— except when it came to abortion. On that issue, study after study showed that support for abortion rights after the overturn of Roe v. Wade in June was a major — and often deciding — factor. The implicit political advice to Republicans couldn't be clearer: Back off the draconian abortion restrictions. They've done no such thing, however.
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Permit-to-purchase, assault weapons ban pass out of Washington House Committee

Two controversial firearms bills have passed out of the Washington House Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee. House Bill 1143 prohibits firearm dealers from selling or transferring guns unless the person has a valid permit to purchase firearms, mandates background checks and 10-day waiting periods for all transfers of firearms, and requires dealers to record every transfer. The bill also requires prospective gun buyers to apply directly to a state or local law enforcement agency to obtain a purchase permit prior to approaching any seller. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
Lootpress

New bill would prevent anyone under 18 from getting married, even if parents consent

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill introduced in the WV Senate would prohibit anyone under 18 from getting married. Senate Bill 158, introduced by Republican Charles S. Trump IV of Morgan County, would amend and reenact §48-2-301 of the Code of West Virginia, which dates back to 1931. The current law in West Virginia allows males or females to get married between the ages of 16 and 18 only if the clerk receives valid written consent from the applicant’s parents or legal guardian.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
kmvt

Lawmaker’s attempt to remove rape and incest exceptions from criminal abortion statutes fails in committee

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho legislature has been in for about a week now, and lawmakers are already introducing legislation to strengthen Idaho’s abortion laws. Last week, legislation passed through the House State Affairs Committee to withhold state tax revenues from local governments that do not enforce Idaho’s criminal abortions statutes. The legislation was introduced by Rep. Bruce D. Skaug.
IDAHO STATE
The Hill

Forgotten words: ‘A well regulated Militia’

In 2008, the U.S. Supreme Court in District of Columbia v. Heller held (5-4) that the Second Amendment guarantees an individual the right to possess firearms independent of service in a state militia and to use firearms for traditionally lawful purposes, including self-defense within the home. The court majority, along with many members of Congress,…
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
47K+
Followers
20K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy