Happy Valentine's Day! Macy's Is Offering Up to 70% Off Jewelry

By Olivia Dubyak
 3 days ago

Valentine's Day sales may be just as romantic as V-Day itself, if you ask us. This year, Macy's is offering up to 70 percent off its gorgeous jewelry selection, so you can peruse necklaces, rings, earrings and more for your mom, daughter, yourself or to send hints to your spouse. Plus, you can get an additional 20 percent off when you use the coupon code SPARKLE .

Stumped on what to buy because of the, ahem, more than 5,000 options included? Well don't worry, we have you covered. When it comes to arm candy for your near and dear, we're loving this stunning diamond bracelet (originally $7,000, now $1,999) and this two-piece bracelet (originally $600; now $192). But if you're leaning more toward a necklace, we're beaming over this string of pearls (originally $490, now $99) and this diamond cluster pendant (originally $400, now $128) for something a little sparklier.

The sale and the extra 20 percent off runs now through Valentine's Day, so make sure you get your orders in by Thursday, February 9 for pickup at your nearest Macy's by Tuesday, February 14.

Shop Our Other Faves

Macy's Diamond Solitaire Studs

279

Macy's Emerald & White Sapphire Ring

600

Macy's Heart Lariat Necklace

112

A Tory Burch Sale Just Started & These 11 Items Are Calling Our Name (for Up to 50 Percent Off)

