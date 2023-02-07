Read full article on original website
therebelwalk.com
Race for Right Field: This week, ‘Swayzeville’ is the newest on-campus housing at Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. – Undoubtedly, The Grove at Ole Miss is the preeminent place in the country to tailgate before a college football game. In college basketball, Krzyzewskiville is the most popular place for Duke students to camp and wait in line to get their tickets for big Blue Devil games. Duke fans camp for days outside Cameron Indoor Stadium prior to big games in a patch of land named for their beloved coach.
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss Baseball: A look at the transfer position players who have joined the Rebels
OXFORD, Miss. — Last year’s Ole Miss baseball team was as talented as any in the country, which was proven this past June with the Rebels’ national championship. But as is the case every season, no roster is ever the same from year to year. Ole Miss...
therebelwalk.com
Kermit Davis and Tye Fagan look ahead to Saturday’s matchup against South Carolina
OXFORD – Head coach Kermit Davis and the Ole Miss men’s basketball team are looking to win their first home game since December 17th when they take the court Saturday against South Carolina. The Rebels were victorious against the Gamecocks in Columbia on January 17th for what was...
Did Lane Kiffin get fooled by fake Hugh Freeze photo?
Did Lane Kiffin get fooled by a fake Hugh Freeze photo this week? That’s what some are wondering. Freeze joined “Crain & Company” for an interview on Wednesday. During the interview, Freeze was wearing a hooded sweatshirt that had a similar style to the ones Kiffin wears when coaching Ole Miss. Instead of saying “SIP”... The post Did Lane Kiffin get fooled by fake Hugh Freeze photo? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Commercial Dispatch
Former Ole Miss center Eli Johnson excited for early opportunity at offensive coordinator
The rung-at-a-time climb up the coaching ladder can be a slow process. But that’s not how it’s starting off for Eli Johnson. He’s 24 years old and will be calling plays where Willie Totten and Jerry Rice once gained national attention. Johnson, the starting center for Ole...
therebelwalk.com
Jacob Gonzalez Named to 2023 Preseason All-SEC First Team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – (Release) The Southeastern Conference released their annual Baseball Preseason All-SEC Teams Thursday morning and Ole Miss’ Jacob Gonzalez was named as the lone shortstop on the First Team. The SEC also released the results of their 2023 Baseball Preseason Coaches’ Poll and the reigning national...
hottytoddy.com
Eric Laird Set to be Honored as SEC Men’s Basketball Legend
The Southeastern Conference announced that it will honor their latest class of Allstate SEC Basketball Legends at the upcoming conference tournament in Nashville on March 8-12, as the late Eric Laird will be recognized from Ole Miss. Previously announced as an SEC Legend for the class of 2020, Laird will be honored this spring after the conference took a pause on the event during the last three years.
Mississippi exceeds all other states in corporal punishment
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Mississippi students are spanked or issued some form of physical discipline more than any other student in any other state, according to data from the Department of Education (DOE). Although the numbers show much of corporal punishment happens here in the Magnolia State, many parents...
hottytoddy.com
Blount Crowned Oxford High School’s Most Beautiful
Oxford High School hosted its Parade of Beauties with 35 students participating this year. Taking home the crown was high school senior, Hope Blount, who was chosen as “Most Beautiful.”. Five beauties from the 9th and 10th grades were chosen and eight beauties were selected from the 11th and...
wtva.com
Winner determined in runoff for local seat in Mississippi House
(WTVA) — We now know who has been elected to an open local seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives. Results certified Wednesday show Perry Van Bailey has defeated Andy Stepp to represent people in Calhoun, Grenada, Lafayette and Webster counties who are in House District 23. Bailey finished...
WLBT
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son ordered to vacate ranch by March 5
NESBIT, Miss. (WMC) - The famous DeSoto County home of rock ‘n’ roll legend, Jerry Lee Lewis, went up for sale in the beginning of January. Since the announcement, the youngest son of “The Killer,” Jerry Lee Lewis III, has been fighting to keep the Lewis Ranch in the family.
WAPT
Amid TikTok bans, should you be concerned about using the app?
JACKSON, Miss. — The popular social media appTikTok is now banned on all state devices and networks after a directive was issued by Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves. That includes state agencies and hospitals like the University of Mississippi Medical Center. The order also restricts TikTok use on public college...
wtva.com
Molestation arrest made in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Pontotoc man faces child molestation charges in Oxford. The arrest occurred after Oxford Police officers responded on Jan. 29 to a child abuse report on Burns Avenue. The investigation led to the arrest of Jamar Brown, 26. Investigators charged him with sexual battery, three counts...
OnlyInYourState
For More Than Half A Century, Dining At The Hollywood Cafe In Mississippi Is Always A Timeless Experience
These days, for a restaurant to make it past a year or two, is special in its own right, but when a restaurant can claim a few decades, that pretty much guarantees you’re in for a special treat. This historic restaurant in Mississippi has been a timeless treasure for more than half a century, and you’re in for a memorable meal when you stop by.
Driving DeSoto campaign wants to widen I-55 in MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, a select group of north Mississippi leaders will take their fight to widen Interstate 55 to the state capital. It’s part of an ongoing campaign they call Driving DeSoto. The campaign urges business owners, organizations and residents to join forces with officials Nearly 200,000 drivers travel I-55 a day, with 75,000 […]
hottytoddy.com
Local Pediatrician Leads State’s American Academy of Pediatrics Chapter
As the physician owner of Lafayette Pediatric Clinic in Oxford, Dr. Tanya Fitts has been advocating for children and teens in North Mississippi for nearly 20 years. It’s a calling that drives her in and out of the clinic, whether she’s starting a program to ensure that every child can get the care they need — regardless of their ability to pay — or by serving on the board of the Lafayette County Literacy Council, working to ensure that every child has the writing, reading and comprehension skills they need to build a quality life.
wtva.com
Woman's death being investigated in Water Valley
WATER VALLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - The death of a woman is under investigation in Water Valley. Yalobusha County Sheriff Jerimaine Gooch said law enforcement officers responded to a home on Highway 315 at approximately 1 a.m. on Friday. He said they found Amber Hicks Gordon, 30, unresponsive. Investigators are working...
wcbi.com
Tupelo police search for group of men accused of stealing vehicle
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police need your help finding a group of suspected car thieves. On Friday, February 3, investigators believe a group of men stole a vehicle in the area around Barnes Crossing Road. Security video caught these images and police believe these are the suspects they’re...
wcbi.com
DeSoto County DA candidate asks for another candidate to be disqualified
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A candidate for District Attorney in DeSoto County is asking state Republican leaders to remove a candidate for Northern District Public Service Commissioner from the party’s primary ballot. Attorney Matthew Barton said Mandy Gunasekera should be disqualified from running for the office because she has...
actionnews5.com
Shelby County Clerk gives update on issues the office has faced
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Monday, February 7, the Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert gave updates to the County Commissioners on the issues that the office has faced for the past few years. Halbert stated that the team has been experiencing a number of challenges for the last four years....
