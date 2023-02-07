Read full article on original website
Related
State lawmakers gave themselves an 8% pay raise for this year; but no increases for teachers
Most state lawmakers will be getting an 8% pay raise in 2023 and a boost in other expenses. They voted for the pay hike last year for themselves and most state workers but not for teachers. That does not go over well with the Kentucky Education Association and KY 120...
Lawmakers approve expansion of food assistance
(The Center Square) — New Jersey lawmakers are moving to provide more food assistance to low income residents with a pandemic-related expansion of the federal food stamp program set to expire next month. A proposal approved by the General Assembly last week, which is awaiting action by Gov. Phil Murphy, would increase the minimum monthly benefit under the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, previously known as food stamps, from $50 to $95 for qualifying households. ...
Arizona lawmakers closer to banning local renters tax
(The Center Square)- Legislation that would scrap the rent tax in municipalities has made its way out of the Arizona Senate. Senate Bill 1184, is sponsored by Sen. Steve Kaiser, R-Phoenix. He described it as a way to save taxpayers money on top of already increasing rent costs in the region. “When I think about my constituents waking up Jan. 1, 2024, starting a new year, we’re still gonna be...
coloradopolitics.com
Veteran tax relief bills from Colorado Springs lawmakers killed in committee | FOCUS ON THE SPRINGS
Two bills to provide tax relief for veterans sponsored by Colorado Springs Republicans were killed in committee on Thursday — the day before the state legislature celebrated Military and Veterans Appreciation Day. Senate Bill 106, sponsored by Sen. Bob Gardner and Rep. Mary Bradfield, would have made permanent the...
West Virginia House, Senate at odds over tax cut proposals
(The Center Square) – West Virginia’s Senate and House have now passed tax cut bills that are far apart as the sides will now work to create a bill that will work for both. In doing so, the bodies continued to spar about the best path forward. This week, the Senate introduced and passed a bill that called for a 15% personal income tax cut and rebates for personal vehicle taxes, small business equipment and inventory taxes, and homestead property taxes for service-disabled veterans. ...
msn.com
House Speaker McCarthy Shoots Down Republican Bill To Abolish IRS, Eliminate US Income Tax
House Republicans will reportedly not get the chance to vote on the Fair Tax Act, a bill introduced by Rep. Earl L. “Buddy” Carter (R-GA) and intended to eliminate the Internal Revenue Service along with all personal and corporate income taxes, the death tax, gift taxes and payroll taxes.
Metro News
Senate passes bill that would make vehicle inspections every 2 years
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Annual vehicle inspections could change to ever two years under a bill the Senate sent to the House on Friday. SB 254 changes the annual inspection to biannual and raises the sticker price from $3 to $6 to reflect that. The total price, including the sticker,...
House passes bill eliminating age restriction for military benefit tax relief
(The Center Square) – Virginia may soon make younger veterans eligible for an income tax subtraction on military retirement pay under a bill that received bipartisan support in the House of Delegates Tuesday. House Bill 1436 received broad bipartisan support during a floor vote in the House Tuesday, passing out of the chamber in a 98-0 vote. The bill, authored by Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland, would remove the existing 55 and older age restriction for individuals eligible for a military benefits income tax subtraction. ...
Kentucky lawmakers attack LGBTQ school policies in new bills banning drag shows, curriculum
“I refuse to stand idly by and let a school system pervert the minds of our children,” Republican State Rep. Josh Calloway said in a social media post.
Black lawmakers cite racism as Missouri House OKs crime bill
Racial tensions in Mississippi echoed in Missouri Thursday, as Black Democratic lawmakers accused the state's Republican House leadership of racism for shutting down a Black lawmaker's speech and passing a bill that could strip power from the Black woman elected as prosecutor in St. Louis. The discord in the Missouri House came just days after a similar situation in Mississippi, where Black lawmakers denounced the majority-white, Republican-led Legislature for voting to take power away from local leaders in the predominantly Black city of Jackson. Like in Mississippi, Missouri's legislature has a largely white Republican majority. Most of the Black...
Bill to classify drag shows as ‘adult-oriented businesses’ clears Arkansas Senate
Arkansas senators on Tuesday voted to classify drag shows as “adult-oriented businesses” under state law, advancing a bill meant to outlaw performances on public property or “where a minor can view” them. The measure, introduced earlier this month by Arkansas state Sen. Gary Stubblefield (R), passed Tuesday in an unexpected 29-6 vote along party lines.…
Pritzker not in favor of latest tax proposal for a new Chicago Bears stadium
(The Center Square) – Legislation that could help the Chicago Bears finance a proposed stadium development in Arlington Heights by freezing property tax assessments for decades is getting a thumbs down from the governor. In September 2021, the Bears signed a purchase agreement to buy the former Arlington International Racecourse property. The team has unveiled plans for a multi-billion dollar stadium complex and commercial and residential development. State Sen. Ann...
WIBW
Leaders reintroduce legislation to keep lesser prairie chicken off threatened list
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Leaders from Kansas and surrounding midwestern states have reintroduced bicameral legislation that would keep the lesser prairie chicken off the threatened species list. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he and U.S. Congressman Tracy Mann (R-KS) reintroduced their Congressional Review Act Resolution...
linknky.com
Senate passes income tax bill, heads to governor
Today, the Senate passed legislation to further reduce the income tax from 4.5 to 4%, and the bill will now head back to the House for concurrence before heading to the governor’s desk. House Bill 1 codifies the cut in House Bill 8 — a bill passed during the...
Petersburg casino referendum bill passed by Senate committee but with a wage-guarantee caveat
RICHMOND — Petersburg's casino dreams moved another step closer to reality Wednesday despite a surprise amendment by a Senate committee member to add a required wage rate that the city's casino developer must pay its employees if the project gets approved by Petersburg voters. The Senate General Laws & Technology Committee voted...
Bill to establish permanent daylight saving time defeated in Virginia Senate
(The Center Square) – After discussing the measure at length, lawmakers in the state Senate voted to kill a bill seeking to establish permanent Daylight Saving Time in Virginia. Following debate and discussion that at times prompted laughter in the chamber, lawmakers ultimately voted down Senate Bill 1017, which proposed ending the practice of changing the clocks twice a year, and would keep Virginia on daylight saving time. The bill’s...
State senator introduces amendment to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas
State Sen. Joshua Bryant introduces a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas.
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois senators reintroduce bill to make 1908 Race Riot site a National Monument
WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin reintroduced legislation to designate the sites of the 1908 Race Riot in Springfield, Illinois, as a national monument. According to a press release, both senators have been longtime supporters of turning the site into a national monument, originally introducing the legislation...
Ohio lawmakers consider bill to overhaul criteria for marijuana OVIs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – State Sen. Nathan Manning wants to equip Ohioans with extra armor to fend off a marijuana OVI charge. The North Ridgeville Republican on Thursday introduced legislation that would overhaul the way law enforcement screens marijuana impairment among motorists, citing the drug’s long-lasting presence in the body and the lack of clear-cut […]
NBC Washington
Virginia Senate Democrats Kill Youngkin-Backed Bill on School Awards
Virginia Senate Democrats this week voted down a priority measure for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin that would have required student and parental notification about certain scholastic awards. Youngkin sought the legislation in response to concerns about how some Northern Virginia school districts delayed recognizing student achievements on a standardized test.
Comments / 0