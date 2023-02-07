ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

The Center Square

Lawmakers approve expansion of food assistance

(The Center Square) — New Jersey lawmakers are moving to provide more food assistance to low income residents with a pandemic-related expansion of the federal food stamp program set to expire next month. A proposal approved by the General Assembly last week, which is awaiting action by Gov. Phil Murphy, would increase the minimum monthly benefit under the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, previously known as food stamps, from $50 to $95 for qualifying households. ...
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Center Square

Arizona lawmakers closer to banning local renters tax

(The Center Square)- Legislation that would scrap the rent tax in municipalities has made its way out of the Arizona Senate. Senate Bill 1184, is sponsored by Sen. Steve Kaiser, R-Phoenix. He described it as a way to save taxpayers money on top of already increasing rent costs in the region. “When I think about my constituents waking up Jan. 1, 2024, starting a new year, we’re still gonna be...
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

West Virginia House, Senate at odds over tax cut proposals

(The Center Square) – West Virginia’s Senate and House have now passed tax cut bills that are far apart as the sides will now work to create a bill that will work for both. In doing so, the bodies continued to spar about the best path forward. This week, the Senate introduced and passed a bill that called for a 15% personal income tax cut and rebates for personal vehicle taxes, small business equipment and inventory taxes, and homestead property taxes for service-disabled veterans. ...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

House passes bill eliminating age restriction for military benefit tax relief

(The Center Square) – Virginia may soon make younger veterans eligible for an income tax subtraction on military retirement pay under a bill that received bipartisan support in the House of Delegates Tuesday. House Bill 1436 received broad bipartisan support during a floor vote in the House Tuesday, passing out of the chamber in a 98-0 vote. The bill, authored by Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland, would remove the existing 55 and older age restriction for individuals eligible for a military benefits income tax subtraction. ...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Black lawmakers cite racism as Missouri House OKs crime bill

Racial tensions in Mississippi echoed in Missouri Thursday, as Black Democratic lawmakers accused the state's Republican House leadership of racism for shutting down a Black lawmaker's speech and passing a bill that could strip power from the Black woman elected as prosecutor in St. Louis. The discord in the Missouri House came just days after a similar situation in Mississippi, where Black lawmakers denounced the majority-white, Republican-led Legislature for voting to take power away from local leaders in the predominantly Black city of Jackson. Like in Mississippi, Missouri's legislature has a largely white Republican majority. Most of the Black...
MISSOURI STATE
The Center Square

Pritzker not in favor of latest tax proposal for a new Chicago Bears stadium

(The Center Square) – Legislation that could help the Chicago Bears finance a proposed stadium development in Arlington Heights by freezing property tax assessments for decades is getting a thumbs down from the governor. In September 2021, the Bears signed a purchase agreement to buy the former Arlington International Racecourse property. The team has unveiled plans for a multi-billion dollar stadium complex and commercial and residential development. State Sen. Ann...
CHICAGO, IL
WIBW

Leaders reintroduce legislation to keep lesser prairie chicken off threatened list

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Leaders from Kansas and surrounding midwestern states have reintroduced bicameral legislation that would keep the lesser prairie chicken off the threatened species list. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he and U.S. Congressman Tracy Mann (R-KS) reintroduced their Congressional Review Act Resolution...
KANSAS STATE
linknky.com

Senate passes income tax bill, heads to governor

Today, the Senate passed legislation to further reduce the income tax from 4.5 to 4%, and the bill will now head back to the House for concurrence before heading to the governor’s desk. House Bill 1 codifies the cut in House Bill 8 — a bill passed during the...
The Center Square

Bill to establish permanent daylight saving time defeated in Virginia Senate

(The Center Square) – After discussing the measure at length, lawmakers in the state Senate voted to kill a bill seeking to establish permanent Daylight Saving Time in Virginia. Following debate and discussion that at times prompted laughter in the chamber, lawmakers ultimately voted down Senate Bill 1017, which proposed ending the practice of changing the clocks twice a year, and would keep Virginia on daylight saving time. The bill’s...
VIRGINIA STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois senators reintroduce bill to make 1908 Race Riot site a National Monument

WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin reintroduced legislation to designate the sites of the 1908 Race Riot in Springfield, Illinois, as a national monument. According to a press release, both senators have been longtime supporters of turning the site into a national monument, originally introducing the legislation...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio lawmakers consider bill to overhaul criteria for marijuana OVIs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – State Sen. Nathan Manning wants to equip Ohioans with extra armor to fend off a marijuana OVI charge. The North Ridgeville Republican on Thursday introduced legislation that would overhaul the way law enforcement screens marijuana impairment among motorists, citing the drug’s long-lasting presence in the body and the lack of clear-cut […]
OHIO STATE
NBC Washington

Virginia Senate Democrats Kill Youngkin-Backed Bill on School Awards

Virginia Senate Democrats this week voted down a priority measure for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin that would have required student and parental notification about certain scholastic awards. Youngkin sought the legislation in response to concerns about how some Northern Virginia school districts delayed recognizing student achievements on a standardized test.

