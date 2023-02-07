Lindsay Clancy Arraignment: Breaking Down the State and Defense’s Arguments
VIDEO: Prosecution claims Lindsay Clancy planned the murders of her children, ages 5 years, 3 years, and 7 months. defense says she was over-medicated. (2/7/23)
VIDEO: Prosecution claims Lindsay Clancy planned the murders of her children, ages 5 years, 3 years, and 7 months. defense says she was over-medicated. (2/7/23)
Devoted to live gavel-to-gavel coverage, in-depth legal reporting, and expert analysis of the nation's most important and compelling trials.https://www.courttv.com
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0