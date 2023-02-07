Read full article on original website
Illinois farmers agree and disagree with Mary Miller's new bill
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Congresswoman Mary Miller, who represents the 15th district of Illinois, introduced her first bill known as the “Saving American Farms from Adversaries Act' earlier this month. The bill would "prohibit foreigners from purchasing public or private land in the U.S. for five years." Some...
Lawmakers push bill to crack down on auto insurers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — State lawmakers have introduced a bill they believe will help Illinoisans see lower car insurance rates. Backers of HB2203, otherwise known as the rate regulation bill, claim car insurance companies have been able have able to charge women, people of color, and people in a lower socio-economic status more and for far too long.
Pritzker signs name change bill
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday signed House Bill 2542 into law. The law will allow people on criminal registries and those convicted of identity fraud to change their names, but only for specific reasons. Under current state law, anyone on a criminal registry cannot...
Free income tax preparation preparation assistance available
CHICAGO (WICS) — Low-to-moderate income families and older adults needing assistance filing their 2022 income taxes can receive free help through several trusted programs across Illinois. The Internal Revenue Service, American Association of Retired Persons’ Foundation Tax-Aide Program, and the Ladder Up Tax Assistance Program, provide free basic income...
Child care providers concerned with Missouri's childcare system: Gov. Parson proposes plan
Jefferson City — Missouri Governor Mike Parson addressed the childcare crisis last month in his State-of-the-State Address and described the problem as two-folded; parents struggle to find affordable care, and providers struggle with staffing. One provider is A Place to Grow Early Care and Education Center in Holts Summit.
ACLU-IL applauds passage of name change law
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The ACLU of Illinois applauded Governor JB Pritzker for signing House Bill 2542 on Friday, a measure that repeals and amends restrictions and provisions contained in Illinois’ name change law. The organization said the current law creates a barrier for people living with felony...
ISP metropolitan enforcement groups and drug task forces in 2022
The Illinois State Police (ISP), working with local law enforcement and community partners, continues to decrease the supply of opioids and other drugs devastating many neighborhoods. In 2022, the ISP Metropolitan Enforcement Groups and Drug Task Forces seized 679 firearms, 26,679 pounds of drugs, and arrested 1,942 individuals across the...
St. James man charged with fatally shooting his father
A St. James man was charged with Second Degree Murder in the shooting death of his father. Someone called Phelps County Sheriff's deputies to a home in the 12000 block of County Road 2220 near St. James. Deputies found Ralph Leon Karlinski, Jr., 64, had died from gunshot wounds. The...
