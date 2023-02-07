Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE: Maple Gold Mines CEO On The Gold Outlook, Bitcoin And What's Next For The Miner In 2023
Maple Gold has three active drilling programs. "We have a huge land package that is begging to be worked on and we’re going to answer its call,” Hornor tells Benzinga. Spot gold was trading near the $1,930 mark on Wednesday in continued consolidation after a four-month sprint brought the commodity up 20% from the Sept. 28 low of $1,614.92.
aaii.com
Is Mega Matrix Corp (MPU) Stock a Good Investment?
Learn more about whether is a good stock to buy or sell based on recent news as well as its key financial metrics. Read on to find out how. () grades on certain investment factors and determine whether it meets your investment needs. As of , had a $0.0 market...
aaii.com
Is QuantaSing Group Ltd- ADR (QSG) Stock a Good Investment?
Learn more about whether is a good stock to buy or sell based on recent news as well as its key financial metrics. Read on to find out how. () grades on certain investment factors and determine whether it meets your investment needs. As of , had a $0.0 market...
aaii.com
Is China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. (ADR) (CEAYY) Stock a Good Investment?
Learn more about whether China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. (ADR) is a good stock to buy or sell based on recent news as well as its key financial metrics. Read on to find out how. (CEAYY) grades on certain investment factors and determine whether it meets your investment needs. Latest...
dailyhodl.com
Top US Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Ethereum Staking Altcoin to Listing Roadmap
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added the altcoin Liquid Staked Ethereum (LSETH) to its listing roadmap. Liquid Staked ETH is a new “receipt token” investors receive when they stake their Ethereum (ETH) with the Liquid Collective, a liquid staking protocol. The Liquid Collective notes its staking method...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
FTX cryptocurrency jumps more than 35% after CEO John Ray says bankrupt crypto exchange may restart
FTX's FTT token surged in value Thursday morning after the Wall Street Journal published an interview in which CEO John Ray III said the bankrupt crypto exchange may restart.
aaii.com
Is Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (SHPH) Stock a Good Investment?
Learn more about whether Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc is a good stock to buy or sell based on recent news as well as its key financial metrics. Read on to find out how. (SHPH) grades on certain investment factors and determine whether it meets your investment needs. Latest Shuttle Pharmaceuticals...
If You Had $1000 Right Now, Would You Buy Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Ethereum Classic Or Bitcoin Cash?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on altcoin investing: If you had $1,000 right now,...
aaii.com
Is Siem Industries SA (SEMUF) Stock a Good Investment?
Learn more about whether Siem Industries SA is a good stock to buy or sell based on recent news as well as its key financial metrics. Read on to find out how. (SEMUF) grades on certain investment factors and determine whether it meets your investment needs. Latest Siem Industries SA...
Cathie Wood's Investment Firm has Bought These 3 Stocks at Least 7 Days In a Row
No, Tesla isn't one of the stocks.
Motley Fool
This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023
Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
CoinDesk Parent DCG Sells Prized Crypto Funds At Steep Discount To Raise Capital
Crypto company Digital Currency Group (DCG) is selling stakes in some of its investment funds at a steep discount to raise capital, as it tries to pay back creditors of its bankrupt lending unit Genesis, Financial Times reported, citing U.S. securities filings. The sale of the shares in several of...
This Is a Huge Red Flag for the Cannabis Industry
Cannabis companies are learning the perils of trying to grow too aggressively.
crypto-academy.org
Bitcoin Up 98% Since MicroStrategy Investment
Bitcoin, the world’s largest and most well-known cryptocurrency, has been on a bullish run in recent months. Since the first public company, MicroStrategy, added Bitcoin to its balance sheet, the price of Bitcoin is up 98%. This staggering increase has outperformed all major global assets, making it one of the best-performing investments of the past year for MicroStrategy. For your information, the firm began investing in Bitcoin back in August 2020.
NEWSBTC
SEC Calls for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Regulation As Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Presale Ends on a High Note
Should – And Can – Cryptocurrencies be Regulated?. The SEC has advocated regulating Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). This raises two interesting questions. Firstly: should they? And secondly, can they?. The SEC has stated that cryptocurrencies are “securities.” Securities are financial instruments representing asset ownership, such as stocks,...
Anthony Scaramucci says he got only $400,000 back on his $10 million investment in FTX's token
Anthony Scaramucci says he only got $400k back from a $10 million investment in FTX's token. The SkyBridge Capital investor backed FTT after receiving $45 million in funding from FTX. But he told Bloomberg he remains bullish on cryptocurrencies and expects the Fed to halt interest-rate increases. Anthony Scaramucci says...
aaii.com
Which Is a Better Investment, KB Financial Group, Inc. (ADR) or Regions Financial Corp Stock?
Sifting through countless of stocks in the Banks industry can be tedious, and sometimes two stocks are just too similar to judge which is the better investment. If you’re on the fence about investing in KB Financial Group, Inc. (ADR) or Regions Financial Corp because you’re not sure how they measure up, it’s important to compare them on a few factors before making your decision.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whales Accumulate 50,905,707,716,073 Shiba Inu Worth $735,034,573, Making SHIB the 2nd-Largest Altcoin Holding
A new breakdown of the largest altcoin holdings among Ethereum whales reveals a surge in the popularity of Shiba Inu (SHIB). According to WhaleStats – which analyzes the holdings and activity of whales on various blockchains – the 5,000 largest Ethereum (ETH) whales on record now hold a staggering 50,905,707,716,073 SHIB worth $735,034,573.
aaii.com
Is Toppan Inc - ADR (TOPPY) a Good Dividend Stock?
In this article, we dive into the dividend history of TOPPY over the last five years as well as its overall yield and payout dates. TOPPY, can help investors generate income, reduce overall portfolio risk, make use of tax advantages and expand purchasing power through dividend reinvestment programs. Read on...
