Read full article on original website
Related
fox47.com
Man wanted in Madison drive-by shooting found hiding under bed, arrested
MADISON, Wis. -- Members of a U.S. Marshals Service task force on Friday arrested a 20-year-old man wanted in a drive-by shooting on Madison's east side earlier this year, the agency said. Members of the agency's Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Raizelle Schaffer at a home in the...
fox47.com
Police chief: Madison 'trending in the right direction' on crime
MADISON, Wis. -- Crime statistics show Madison is getting less violent, but the city's police chief acknowledged Friday that the public's perception of crime may not match the data. During his State of Public Safety address Friday afternoon, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes highlighted a number of metrics showing crimes...
fox47.com
Teen charged in Beloit homicide pleads guilty to Labor Day weekend homicide
MADISON, Wis. -- A Beloit teen accused of killing another teen over Labor Day weekend in 2021 accepted a plea Wednesday, just over two months before his case was set to go to trial. Dante Wilson, 17, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree intentional homicide as part of the...
fox47.com
Emergency crews respond to fuel leak caused by overturned semi at I-39/90 interchange
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison emergency crews have shut down a ramp at the interchange connecting I-39/90 and the westbound Beltline as they respond to a fuel leak caused by a semi rollover at the scene. Local fire officials said no injuries had been reported as of 10:45 a.m. The crash...
fox47.com
UW-Madison campus roads reopen amid slippery conditions
MADISON, Wis. -- Multiple major roads on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus have reopened after heavy snow caused slippery conditions on roadways around Madison. Authorities shut down several campus arteries, including Observatory Drive and Charter Street, as a precaution. UW-Madison Police Department spokesperson Marc Lovicott said roads reopened early Thursday...
fox47.com
Highway 19 to be closed for several hours Wednesday due to Biden visit
DeFOREST, Wis. -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office says people in the area of President Joe Biden's event in DeForest Wednesday should expect road closures for much of the day. Highway 19 near Liuna Way in DeForest will be closed for several hours on Wednesday as the president's motorcade moves...
fox47.com
Snow emergency declared in Madison, all streets to be plowed starting this afternoon
MADISON, Wis. -- The City of Madison has declared a snow emergency for the next two nights after several inches of thick, heavy snow fell Thursday morning. The city's Streets Division says it will begin plowing every street in the city starting at 3 p.m., but crews have been trying to keep main roads and highways on the city's salt route clear since the snow began falling Thursday morning.
fox47.com
Winter weather forces some early voting locations to close
MADISON, Wis. -- The City of Madison's Clerk's Office says Thursday morning's heavy snow has forced multiple early voting locations across the city to close. As of 9:15 a.m., in-person absentee voting at the Warner Park Community Recreation Center, Wisconsin Youth Company, Boys & Girls Clubs and the Hmong Institute was closed.
fox47.com
LIST: Snow emergencies declared for Thursday's winter storm
With another winter storm set to move into southern Wisconsin late Wednesday into Thursday, multiple communities have declared snow emergencies to allow crews to remove snow from streets. Here's the latest list of communities that have declared a snow emergency. EVANSVILLE: Snow emergency in effect from 11:59 p.m. Thursday to...
fox47.com
Madison school district superintendent announces retirement
MADISON, Wis. -- Dr. Carlton Jenkins, superintendent of the Madison Metropolitan School District, announced Wednesday plans to retire this July. Jenkins joined the Madison Metropolitan School District just under three years ago as the district was grappling with early challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. During his introductory remarks after...
fox47.com
Center for Black Excellence will make space for Madison's Black community
MADISON, Wis. -- The Center for Black Excellence and Culture planned for Madison's south side is getting closer to raising the $36 million it needs to break ground on a facility that will celebrate Black culture in Madison. The project is just $13 million short of the $36 million it...
fox47.com
Expanded Bucky's Pell Pathway program covers more costs for lower-income students
MADISON, Wis. -- Hundreds of Wisconsin students from lower-income families are expected to qualify for an expanded program from the University of Wisconsin-Madison that will cover their full financial needs to attend the flagship campus, the university announced Thursday. Under the new Bucky's Pell Pathway program, the university is pledging...
fox47.com
Cool '90s vibes at Madison's Hot Lunch
Hey '90s kids. Remember sitting down in the lunch room, taking off your Starter jacket, and trading snacks from your Ninja Turtle's lunch box? You can re-live those days at a new Madison restaurant. The owners of Hot Lunch have a pretty cool take on why they're recreating the '90s, and why every tray has a treat.
Comments / 0