WOWT
Omaha man arrested after pursuit appears in court on outstanding charges
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man accused of fleeing from a traffic stop and attempting to carjack someone earlier this week appears in court for outstanding warrants. Kyler Palma, 27, was one of two people arrested Wednesday after Omaha Police initiated a pursuit when a suspect vehicle fled a traffic stop and the occupants allegedly attempted a carjacking.
WOWT
Alleged road rage with cop leads to pursuit, carjacking
klin.com
Fugitive Task Force Nabs Wanted Man In Lincoln Parking Lot
The Metro Fugitive Task Force arrested a wanted man around noon Wednesday in the parking lot of a convenience store at 28th and O Street. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says Robert Ironbear was a passenger in a vehicle that pulled into the lot. “He was taken into custody and...
WOWT
Suspect arrested after allegedly fleeing from Omaha Police, crashing into house
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police make an arrest after an intense chase with a stolen vehicle. It all began along the interstate system through Council Bluffs. “We had a vehicle that was tailgating one of our detectives and kind of road raging with him,” an officer said. Police followed...
WOWT
FULL VIDEO: Omaha Police make arrest after pursuit
WOWT
Two arrested in connection to 2020 Fremont County arson case
FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Two people were arrested in an arson case from 2020 that saw two buildings intentionally set ablaze. According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, in June 2020 fire crews were called to 306th Avenue in Anderson in response to two building fires. Investigators say...
WOWT
Man convicted of murdering woman in Omaha mall parking lot in 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One of two men charged in the 2021 death of an 18-year-old in a mall parking lot has been found guilty of murder. The late-night shooting in a Westroads Mall parking lot on Sept. 12, 2021, left Franco Vasquez dead and a woman injured. On Thursday,...
1011now.com
Police respond to injury-crash in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium on Friday at around 8:15 p.m. A reporter at the scene said they could only see one vehicle involved with the crash. The vehicle was significantly damaged. Two people were transported to a hospital.
WOWT
16-year-old arrested for shooting near 132nd and Center
Alliance man sentenced to prison for selling heroin, fentanyl
OMAHA, Neb.-United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Matthew Foster, 36, of Alliance, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha, Nebraska, for distribution of heroin and fentanyl analogue. Senior United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Foster to 180 months’ imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, he will begin a 3-year term of supervised release.
WOWT
Sunny skies and mild this afternoon
klkntv.com
Teenager in custody after Omaha Police find 16-year-old shot in car
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A teenager is behind bars after police say he shot a 16-year-old boy Wednesday night. Omaha Police were called to the area of 132nd and Center Streets just after 9 p.m. and found a teenager who had been shot. He was taken to an Omaha...
WOWT
Arrest made after vehicle flees traffic stop in west Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police said officers made an arrest after initiating a pursuit when a driver fled a traffic stop attempt in west Omaha. According to the Omaha Police report, officers tried to pull over a vehicle at 5:26 p.m. Wednesday, but the driver didn’t stop. The vehicle was then involved in a crash near 144th Street and West Center Road, at which point the vehicle’s occupants attempted to carjack another driver but were unsuccessful.
WOWT
Inmate missing from community correctional facility in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Community Corrections Center – Lincoln inmate removed his electronic monitoring device this afternoon and didn’t return to the facility, according to the Nebraska Dept. of Correctional Services. NDCS said they got an alert that Christopher Foster removed his electronic monitoring device Wednesday afternoon...
WOWT
Lincoln man's probation revoked, sentenced to 180 days in Cass Co., Neb. Jail
WOWT
Officers recover stolen firearms while serving warrant at north Lincoln residence
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department recovered two stolen firearms while serving a search warrant at a residence in north Lincoln. Wednesday afternoon, around 2:19 p.m., investigators with the LPD Gang Unit served a search warrant at a residence on College Park Drive, off 84th and O Streets, as part of a narcotics investigation.
WOWT
Two in custody after crash turned pursuit in West Omaha
News Channel Nebraska
Otoe County files meth charges against Falls City women
NEBRASKA CITY – Two Falls City women are charged in Otoe County with possession of methamphetamine. A Nebraska State Trooper told the court he searched a Dodge Avenger after a Highway 2 traffic stop. He says meth was found in the car and during a jail search. Preliminary hearings...
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man faces charges from Thursday incident
At about 6:55 Thursday morning, a Fremont resident reported that an adult male had entered their parked vehicle near Military and Broad streets. Police were unable to contact that individual. At 7:32 a.m., Fremont police received another call that the individual was walking with an open container and causing a disturbance in the 400 block of East Fifth Street.
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man arrested for domestic assault
A Fremont man faces charges from an incident that occurred on Thursday afternoon. At about 5:12 p.m., Fremont police responded to Eighth and Main Street in reference to a verbal disturbance. An investigation was conducted and it was determined that the disturbance had turned physical prior to the officer’s arrival.
