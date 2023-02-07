Read full article on original website
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersJanesville, WI
Hy-Vee Continues to Grow Despite Retail Industry Struggles: Company To Open Two New Stores In WisconsinMinha D.Janesville, WI
In cities like Madison, student suffers as teacher shortage takes a toll on education qualityEdy ZooMadison, WI
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Badgers beat Buckeyes 65-60, hold off Ohio State second-half comeback bidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Center for Black Excellence will make space for Madison's Black community
MADISON, Wis. -- The Center for Black Excellence and Culture planned for Madison's south side is getting closer to raising the $36 million it needs to break ground on a facility that will celebrate Black culture in Madison. The project is just $13 million short of the $36 million it...
Madison school district superintendent announces retirement
MADISON, Wis. -- Dr. Carlton Jenkins, superintendent of the Madison Metropolitan School District, announced Wednesday plans to retire this July. Jenkins joined the Madison Metropolitan School District just under three years ago as the district was grappling with early challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. During his introductory remarks after...
UW-Madison campus roads reopen amid slippery conditions
MADISON, Wis. -- Multiple major roads on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus have reopened after heavy snow caused slippery conditions on roadways around Madison. Authorities shut down several campus arteries, including Observatory Drive and Charter Street, as a precaution. UW-Madison Police Department spokesperson Marc Lovicott said roads reopened early Thursday...
Snow emergency declared in Madison, all streets to be plowed starting this afternoon
MADISON, Wis. -- The City of Madison has declared a snow emergency for the next two nights after several inches of thick, heavy snow fell Thursday morning. The city's Streets Division says it will begin plowing every street in the city starting at 3 p.m., but crews have been trying to keep main roads and highways on the city's salt route clear since the snow began falling Thursday morning.
Winter weather forces some early voting locations to close
MADISON, Wis. -- The City of Madison's Clerk's Office says Thursday morning's heavy snow has forced multiple early voting locations across the city to close. As of 9:15 a.m., in-person absentee voting at the Warner Park Community Recreation Center, Wisconsin Youth Company, Boys & Girls Clubs and the Hmong Institute was closed.
Police chief: Madison 'trending in the right direction' on crime
MADISON, Wis. -- Crime statistics show Madison is getting less violent, but the city's police chief acknowledged Friday that the public's perception of crime may not match the data. During his State of Public Safety address Friday afternoon, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes highlighted a number of metrics showing crimes...
New Badger Ridge Middle School principal named following death of former leader
VERONA, Wis. -- More than a month after Badger Ridge Middle School Principal Beth Steffen died in a crash near her home in Fitchburg, the Verona Area School District has named her successor. Dr. Larry Love has accepted the job as the school's principal, the district said in a news...
Man wanted in Madison drive-by shooting found hiding under bed, arrested
MADISON, Wis. -- Members of a U.S. Marshals Service task force on Friday arrested a 20-year-old man wanted in a drive-by shooting on Madison's east side earlier this year, the agency said. Members of the agency's Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Raizelle Schaffer at a home in the...
Madison police search for man who robbed visually impaired woman
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police are searching for a man who they said robbed a visually impaired woman Wednesday night while she was walking downtown. Police said the woman was walking in the 100 block of North Broom Street at around 6:30 p.m. when the man came up behind her and grabbed a bag off of her arm.
Lake Geneva's Ice Castles melted 'beyond repair', close for season after just 3 days
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. -- After being open for just three days this winter, the Ice Castles in Lake Geneva are being closed for the season. Officials said in a social media update Thursday that warm temperatures over the last three days have melted the castles "beyond repair." "We always say...
Emergency crews respond to fuel leak caused by overturned semi at I-39/90 interchange
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison emergency crews have shut down a ramp at the interchange connecting I-39/90 and the westbound Beltline as they respond to a fuel leak caused by a semi rollover at the scene. Local fire officials said no injuries had been reported as of 10:45 a.m. The crash...
Cool '90s vibes at Madison's Hot Lunch
Hey '90s kids. Remember sitting down in the lunch room, taking off your Starter jacket, and trading snacks from your Ninja Turtle's lunch box? You can re-live those days at a new Madison restaurant. The owners of Hot Lunch have a pretty cool take on why they're recreating the '90s, and why every tray has a treat.
Teen charged in Beloit homicide pleads guilty to Labor Day weekend homicide
MADISON, Wis. -- A Beloit teen accused of killing another teen over Labor Day weekend in 2021 accepted a plea Wednesday, just over two months before his case was set to go to trial. Dante Wilson, 17, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree intentional homicide as part of the...
