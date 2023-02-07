Read full article on original website
Alabama: Schools Taking The Innocent Out Of Children Moms Furious
A child’s artwork is precious to any parent, I know my mother hung my artwork on the refrigerator like I was Picasso. So I was scrolling TikTok and saw how a child’s artwork has caused. An 11-year-old little girl named Lily created a drawing of a pig and named it “Piggie”. I can say I think she has talent. She can draw better than I do. For that matter, the 6-year-old from Walker County Alabama has more talent than I do.
Tuscaloosa City Staff Delivers Tornado Relief Supplies to Selma, Alabama
The city of Tuscaloosa showed up for Selma this week, delivering a full truckload of supplies to the area after an EF2 tornado swept through the city on January 12th. The tornado reportedly reached peak wind speeds exceeding 130 miles per hour as it carved a 23-mile path through Dallas County, including a direct hit through downtown Selma.
Coach Saban “Ignored Me Because I’m A White Guy”
That's a new one for sure. A young man from Lester, Alabama. An athlete that is about to play in the Super Bowl in Arizona. His name is Reed Blankenship, and he plays a hybrid safety/cornerback position for the Philadelphia Eagles. Reed wanted to be able to add his name...
Tuscaloosa Native Wins Big on Wheel of Fortune, Takes Home $20K Prize
Tuscaloosa resident Octavia Kelly-Martin is basking in the glory of winning hit game show, Wheel of Fortune, where she took home a little over $20,000. Kelly-Martin's episode aired on national television Thursday night, where she represented Tuscaloosa, mentioning "Roll Tide" on numerous occasions throughout the airing. Kelly-Martin grew up watching...
Brookwood High School Locked Down After Student Brings Gun to Campus
Brookwood High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after administrators there discovered a student brought a gun to school, Tuscaloosa County School System officials have confirmed. Superintendent Keri Johnson issued a statement shortly after 3 p.m. saying the school implemented its lockdown procedures after staff was tipped off that...
Alabama Feasts on Florida to Stay Undefeated in SEC Play
No. 3 Alabama (21-3, 11-0) defeated Florida (13-11, 6-5) 97-69 to improve to 11-0 in league play for the first time since 1955-56. "We played a lot more like we are accustomed to playing," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said after the game. "When we're locked in and our effort is there we're a really good team."
PHOTOS: Tide Swamps Gators in Coleman Coliseum
The Crimson Tide delivered another dominant performance Wednesday night in Coleman Coliseum to stay undefeated in SEC Play. The 97-69 shellacking was Alabama's fourth victory by 25 points or more within the conference. Here are the best photos from the beatdown!. Alabama vs Florida - Feb 8, 2023. The Alabama...
Crash in Bibb County Tuesday Morning Claims Life of Jemison Man
A two-vehicle crash that occurred in neighboring Bibb County Tuesday morning claimed the life of a Jemison man. According to a release from Corporal Reginal King with the Troopers Office in West Alabama, the accident occurred at 6 a.m. near the 8 mile marker of Alabama 139, located one mile north of Randolph.
Taco Casa Pairs Crimson Tide Past with Present in Newest Promo
One of the newest members of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team is already cashing in on the name, image and likeness front before he's even taken a snap. Incoming freshman, Wilkin Formby is featured alongside former Crimson Tide defensive lineman Marty Lyons in Taco Casa's newest commercial. Formby is considered the eighth best tackle in the 2023 recruiting class and as a Tuscaloosa native his ties to Taco Casa run deep.
Alabama Boxing Hall of Fame to Induct “Tuscaloosa Kid” During Ceremony Saturday
Mike "The Tuscaloosa Kid" Hutchinson will join eight inductees that will be added to the 2023 class of the Alabama Boxing Hall of Fame on Saturday evening in Gasden. According to a release, the ceremony will take place at The Venue at Coosa Landing at 6 p.m. The event will also feature a professional fight card.
Tuscaloosa Turns Down New Gastropub Over Public Safety Concerns
The city of Tuscaloosa will not allow a new business to operate as a gastropub, which functions like restaurant during the day and like a bar later at night. The entire matter revolves around state and municipal law governing alcohol licensing, which is dense material but was well explained by Tuscaloosa City Attorney Scott Holmes during a pre-council meeting Tuesday afternoon.
Tuscaloosa Police Officer Exchanges Gunfire with Driver After Chase Ends in Crash
The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after a Tuscaloosa Police Officer exchanged gunfire with a driver early Wednesday morning after a chase ended in a crash. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the VCU, said officers were originally called out to pursue a domestic violence suspect late Tuesday night or after midnight Wednesday morning.
Ethics Commission Says Northport Councilwoman Can Appoint Co-Worker to Vacant Seat
An elected official in Northport is allowed to appoint her co-worker to a vacant seat on the city council if she so chooses, the Alabama Ethics Commission said Friday. The incumbent in question, Christy Diane Bobo, is serving her first term on the council, representing Northport's District 1. She and...
Meat Depot Open Now After Northport Cost Kutter Grocery Store Closes
A new grocery store is open in Northport to replace the short-lived Cost Kutter store in the old Save A Lot building in Buford Plaza off McFarland Boulevard. The long-running Save A Lot permanently closed in June 2021 and Alabama's first Cost Kutter grocery store opened in the space that November before also closing at the end of last month.
Former UFC Champion Adds Deontay Wilder to His Hit List
The boxing world is nothing, if not interesting. The heavyweight division is at a standstill as each of its major contenders exchange social media barbs without ever signing a contract to fight. Oleksandr Usyk is currently the heavyweight champion in three of the four major boxing organizations, with Tyson Fury...
The Horror Tuscaloosa to Host Special Edition Valentine’s Event This Weekend
Couples can experience an thrill while celebrating Valentine's Day through a special edition two-night event hosted by The Horror Tuscaloosa. Mark Bosch, one of the owners of The Horror said the haunted house attraction will present "Your Heart's Desire" on Friday and Saturday night. Bosch said the event was designed to allow an untraditional way to celebrate the day of love with all of Tuscaloosa.
