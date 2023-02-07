Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants surge at a border after they receive misinformation that it would be easy to get into Canada through the USAnita DurairajEl Paso, TX
500 Migrants Tried to Cross the Texas Border But Were Immediately Turned AwayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Judge Goes to Washington to Talk About the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Plans to Raise the Minimum Wage $.50 Next Month - Is that Enough?Tom HandyEl Paso, TX
Two Texas Organizations Receive $100,000 Each to Support MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Museum of Archaeology hosts lecture about origins of the Mescalero Apache
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Museum of Archaeology invites the public to its first lecture of the 2023 Lecture Series, Máshgálíí and the Origins of the Mescalero People. Máshgálíí and the Origins of the Mescalero People will be presented by Tribe Elder...
City of El Paso will cover rent, operational costs of businesses at new Innovation Factory
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is offering to cover 100% of the rent and operational costs associated with manufacturing technology businesses looking to start or relocate their company to El Paso’s Innovation Factory on Airport property. The City of El Paso International Airport...
15th annual 'Cupids Chase' 5K returns to Mesilla
LAS CRUCES, N.M (CBS4) — The 15th annual Cupids Chase 5K returns to Old Mesilla Plaza, Saturday, February 11. Every February, this national race series celebrates Community Options’ founding in 1989. Volunteers raise funds and awareness to support housing and employment for people with disabilities. Community Options, Inc....
SISD students to assist community members with free income tax preparations
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — High school students in the Socorro Independent School District will be offering free tax preparation services to the community starting Monday. Career and technical education students will be available between 5 and 7 p.m. through April 13 at Americas, Socorro, Pebble Hills, Montwood, El Dorado,...
Michelob Ultra El Paso marathon to take place this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Michelob Ultra marathon will be held in El Paso on Sunday. The marathon will start at San Elizario High School at 7 a.m. and end at the El Paso County Coliseum. Buses will be available to transport marathon runners to the start line.
South-central El Paso bar ordered to temporarily close due to alleged criminal activity
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Attorney's Office ordered a bar in south-central El Paso to close temporarily Friday due to alleged repeated criminal activity since 2019. The El Paso County Attorney's Office obtained a temporary restraining order against Cantina Cazadores, located at 3530 Durazno Ave.,...
El Paso ISD police chief reassures safety after unlocked door found at school in lockdown
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso police chief for the El Paso Independent School District spoke to KFOX14 about the breakdown in safety after the lockdown at Franklin High School on Monday. Manuel Chavira the El Paso ISD police chief said the situation at Franklin High School...
Worker at Discovery Child Development Center in Las Cruces recorded using force on child
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — In a KFOX14 exclusive, a former child care worker at Discovery Child Development Center in Las Cruces recorded the moment another day care worker appeared to use force against a child. Alexis Arzabal was able to record the incident with her phone. Arzabal said...
El Paso ISD accepts responsibility for faulty door left unlocked during school lockdown
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso Independent School District on Thursday accepted the responsibility for an employee failing to manually lock a faulty door during Monday’s school lockdown. The faulty door was brought to light after a parent contacted KFOX14 stating she was able to enter...
Car crashes into Taco Bell in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A car crashed into a Taco Bell restaurant Friday afternoon. The incident happened at the restaurant located at 9523 Viscount Boulevard around 2:07 p.m. The white car crashed into the side door of the restaurant. No one was injured. The health department and building...
El Paso International Airport adds new non-stop flights to California, Florida
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso International Airport has added two new non-stop flights to California and Florida. Southwest Airlines is now offering daily service to Long Beach, California and weekly service to Orlando, Florida. Daily flights to Long Beach Airport (LGB) will be offered beginning July 11....
Kansas fans in El Paso can expect all hits, Billy Greer says
Billy Greer with Kansas shared what fans in El Paso can expect from the performance in the Fall. Legendary rockers Kansas are celebrating their 50th anniversary with a massive tour of the United States. "Another Fork In The Road" tour is making a stop in El Paso on September 24.
Socorro ISD surpasses 48K student enrollment
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Socorro Independent School District reached an all-time high in enrollment, surpassing 48,000 students in January 2023. Socorro ISD exceeded its record high of 47,000 students in 2019. In SISD, we strive to provide outstanding and equitable learning opportunities for all students to make them...
Cupid is Texas' favorite holiday icon, new data says
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Valentine's Day is right around the corner and according to Google Trends data, Cupid is the top holiday icon in Texas. Aqua Expeditions looked at almost 20 years of Google Trends data to find the most popular holiday icon in every state. Cupid beat...
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 2 stores in Borderland
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Bed Bath & Beyond is closing some of its stores in El Paso and Las Cruces. The retailer announced Tuesday it would be shutting down 150 locations nationwide. The announcement came a week after it announced it was closing 87 stores. Bed Bath &...
Woman hit by vehicle in west central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was hit by a vehicle in west central El Paso Thursday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The incident happened at east Schuster Avenue and Brown Street. The woman is believed to be in her 40s. She was taken to...
El Paso Zoo hosts annual 'Quit Bugging Me' Valentine's event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Zoo is ready to take those names for its annual Quit Bugging Me Valentine’s Day promotion where people can name a Madagascar hissing cockroach after a former paramour, a boss, a mother-in-law, or someone who has just been bugging you.
El Paso Police Department receives more than 700 body-worn cameras
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Body-worn cameras will now be a part of more El Paso Police Department officers’ uniforms. This comes after the City Council unanimously approved $6.6 million to purchase 792 body cams and 410 mobile video recorders last March. “I felt like it was essential...
El Paso High School evacuating students after reports of a smell
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso High School is evacuating students after a report of a smell Wednesday afternoon. El Paso firefighters responded to the school around 2:49 p.m. Crews are checking the campus. No injuries have been reported. No other information was provided. This is a developing...
El Paso boxer with record of winning trains for his next bout in New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A young El Pasoan, with two wins, is training for his next professional fight. At the age of 10, Cesar Alvarado, fell in love with boxing. Alvarado fought in his first amateur bout at 12 years old. He won 67 times as an amateur...
