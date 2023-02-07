Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
The Unstoppable Rise of Patrick Mahomes: How the Two-Time MVP Proved His Dominance in the NFLPPKansas City, MO
All-female Flyover Team to Make Super Bowl HistoryWilliamKansas City, MO
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Let's talk about Patrick Mahomes:Fabian M. CarterKansas City, MO
Related
Coming to the Plaza: Food hall to put ‘chefs out front’ from breakfast to late-night crowd
Just months after expanding to Downtown Kansas City, the Strang Chef Collectives’ next location for a chef-driven food hall will be tailored to fit its new home on the Country Club Plaza, said Shawn Craft. The hall’s four new food and beverage concepts — slated to open in late May or early June — will The post Coming to the Plaza: Food hall to put ‘chefs out front’ from breakfast to late-night crowd appeared first on Startland News.
Forget BBQ! Here is the Best Fried Chicken in all of Missouri
We all know that Missouri is famous for its BBQ...but sometimes you just want some great southern fried chicken! A website claims they found the best fried chicken in the Show-Me State, and it sounds incredible!. The winner of Missouri's Best Fried Chicken Award for 2023 is none other than...
New Riverside Red X building opening later this month
The new building for Riverside, Missouri's Red X store will be open for business on Wednesday, Feb. 22.
tourcounsel.com
Crown Center | Shopping center in Kansas City, Missouri
Crown Center is a shopping center and neighborhood located near Downtown Kansas City, Missouri between Gillham Road and Main Street to the east and west, and between OK/E 22nd St and E 27th St to the north and south. The shopping center is anchored by Halls, a department store which is owned and operated by Hallmark Cards.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Albert Pujols Is Selling His Massive Kansas City Mansion [PHOTOS]
On top of being one of the best players in the history of baseball, Albert Pujols also owns a gigantic (and very fancy) mansion in Missouri. But this Cardinal is now selling his nest. The recently retired baseball giant has listed his massive mansion in Leawood, just west of the Kansas/Missouri border.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Independence, MO
Independence, Missouri, is the setting for several iconic American figures, from the city's pioneers to former president Harry S. Truman. While the 33rd president's birthplace and library are essential to the community of Independence, there is much more to the town than its most famous son. Independence is ideally located...
bluevalleypost.com
Waffoozles food truck now has permanent Overland Park operation
A Kansas City-based food truck has recently launched a new permanent operation inside the Casual Foodie Cafe in Overland Park. Specializing in waffle-iron baked cookies, Waffoozles has partnered with the cafe at 9225 Indian Creek Parkway in Corporate Woods to sell its freshly-baked sweet treats to customers year round. Waffoozles...
Historic home near Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art catches fire
Early Friday morning, a historic home near the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art caught fire. No injuries were reported.
northeastnews.net
E2 Embroidery: From the basement to the Super Bowl
When Kansas City firefighter Joe Eddings and his wife Dawn decided to get into the screen printing business back in 2011, the basement of their home was the perfect place to start. No rent to speak of, a single screen printing machine, and the opportunity to make some additional money for their growing family.
tourcounsel.com
The Great Mall of the Great Plains | Shopping mall in Kansas
The Great Mall of the Great Plains was formerly a shopping mall located in Olathe, Kansas, United States. It was the largest outlet mall in the state of Kansas, and boasted over 150 stores and 10 anchors, laid out in a half-mile racetrack pattern. Burlington Coat Factory is the mall's last remaining anchor store; amenities included indoor glow-in-the-dark miniature golf course, a food court, a Game Zone arcade, and a Dickinson Theatres movie theater with sixteen screens.
Man wins $1 million Mega Millions prize after buying ticket at Blue Springs Walmart
The ticket had been purchased at Walmart Neighborhood Market in Blue Springs and had matched all five white-ball numbers drawn on Jan. 13.
KCTV 5
Premature triplets born in KC head home after hospital stay
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One household in Kansas City just got a lot more chaotic, adding three new family members to tuck in tonight. We first told you about these triplets when they were born in January. Now, they’re home. The odds of having identical triplets are 1...
bluevalleypost.com
Baseball star Albert Pujols’ $2.3M Leawood mansion hits the market
Located in the Tuscany Reserve neighborhood, the 17-year-old home is listed at $2.3 million. According to the listing, the mansion is a “sprawling home on a double lot.”. It has a garage with room for three cars. Other features and amenities include a library, a hot tub and pool,...
fox4kc.com
Gifts For Both Him & Her For Valentine’s Day
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Helzberg Diamonds has the perfect creations for partners. Show you really care this Valentine’s Day with a piece from their selections. They have 7 locations in the Kansas City area.
Popular airport vending machines stocked with local maker goods won’t make the move to new terminal
When Kansas City’s new terminal opens Feb. 28 — booked full of local brands — a retail startup that weathered nearly a decade (and a pandemic that grounded much of the nation’s air travel) at the airport won’t be among those selling KC goods at the new shopping destination, its founders announced this week. SouveNEAR The post Popular airport vending machines stocked with local maker goods won’t make the move to new terminal appeared first on Startland News.
fox4kc.com
A Cleaner, Safer, And More Beautiful Bathing Experience
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Alenco is making that dream of a walk-in shower remodel a reality! Discover the KOHLER Luxstone Shower and the sleek design it offers.
fox4kc.com
How much snow did Kansas City get? See what your city reported
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The skies have cleared Thursday after most of the Kansas City area woke up to a few inches of snow. Kansas City International Airport recorded 3.7 inches of snow, which set a new daily snowfall record for Feb. 9. The previous record, set in 2001, was 2.5 inches.
Four more Kansas City-area Bed Bath & Beyond locations closing
Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond is set to wipe all but one of its Kansas City-area locations from the map.
tourcounsel.com
Mission Center Mall | Shopping mall in Mission, Kansas
Mission Center Mall was a small mall in Mission, Kansas, located on a block of land wedged between four major roads, including Shawnee Mission Parkway and Johnson Drive, and Roe Boulevard and Roeland Drive. It opened in 1956 as Mission Shopping Center and was rebuilt as Mission Center Mall in 1989. In 2006, Mission Center Mall was closed and demolished and the property vacated.
Comments / 0