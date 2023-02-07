Alabama Basketball will go on the road to play the Auburn Tigers on Saturday afternoon, looking to defend its undefeated streak in SEC play. The Tigers are 17-7 and sit at 7-4 in the SEC. More recently, Auburn has been on a slide, losing four of its last five games. In a two week span, it lost to Texas A&M twice and dropped a controversial decision at Tennessee. It also lost at West Virginia in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

