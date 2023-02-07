ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama Basketball Opponent Preview: Auburn Tigers

Alabama Basketball will go on the road to play the Auburn Tigers on Saturday afternoon, looking to defend its undefeated streak in SEC play. The Tigers are 17-7 and sit at 7-4 in the SEC. More recently, Auburn has been on a slide, losing four of its last five games. In a two week span, it lost to Texas A&M twice and dropped a controversial decision at Tennessee. It also lost at West Virginia in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
Tide 100.9 FM

Georgia Commit Receives Offer From Crimson Tide

Four-star class of 2025 offensive tackle Micah Debose has received an offer from the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Ala., native ranks No. 50 nationally, No. 4 in offensive tackles, and No. 6 in the state, according to 247Sports Composite. Debose is a sophomore at Vigor High School in Prichard, Ala....
247Sports

Thirty-two Alabama players named to Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll

The University of Alabama placed 85 student-athletes on the 2022 Fall Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll, the league office announced Thursday. Alabama's football team saw 32 of its student-athletes earn a spot on the honor roll, including All-SEC honorees Kool-Aid McKinstry, Will Reichard and Bryce Young, among others. Also included was College Sports Communicators Academic All-District performer Seth McLaughlin, who graduated Summa Cum Laude in the summer of 2022 with a perfect 4.0 GPA and is currently pursuing his master’s degree.
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama offers 6-foot-4 in-state freshman LB Anthony Jones

Anthony Jones reported an offer from Alabama Wednesday via Twitter. Jones attends St. Paul Episcopal High School in Mobile, Alabama. He is currently a freshman and a member of the 2026 recruiting class. The Mobile product now holds 13 offers, including offers from Auburn, Colorado and Georgia. Alabama is one...
tdalabamamag.com

St. Paul Episcopal freshman LB Anthony Jones reacts to Alabama offer

Anthony Jones earned an offer from Alabama Wednesday, adding to his growing list. Jones is a freshman at St. Paul Episcopal High School in Mobile, Alabama. He is on pace to be one of the most sought-after 2026 recruits in the country with previous offers from Auburn, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia and others. His offer total sits at 13 after the Crimson Tide joined the recruitment of the fast-rising prospect.
Clanton Advertiser

Tigers send four players to college programs in Alabama

Chilton County High School held a signing day ceremony on Feb. 9 to recognize four of their football players taking the next step in their athletic and academic career. Safety Jakeveon Bolding, running back Rashard Childers, center Isaiah Davidson and kicker Paul Romero all signed their letters of intent in the CCHS auditorium in front of family, friends, and coaches.
WRBL News 3

Three football players sign at Smiths Station

SMITHS STATION (WRBL) – Three Smiths Station football players put pen to paper on Wednesday morning, signing their National Letter of Intent to play football in college. Josh Childs signed with Brevard College in North Carolina, Mckenzie Felder signed with Birmingham Southern and Jackson Greer will head to Lyon College in Arkansas. You can hear […]
OnlyInYourState

There Are Numerous Historic Buildings In This Alabama City

There are many historic buildings that remind us of Alabama’s past. From homes and churches, to theatres and hotels, the list is endless. One city in Alabama that has numerous historic buildings is Birmingham. Seven of these historic buildings are listed below. Have you ever visited any of these...
tdalabamamag.com

LOOK: Nick Saban new Ferrari spotted at airport

Nick Saban’s Ferrari Portofino was spotted at the Tuscaloosa National Airport Friday. Saban is known to drive in style as he is typically seen in a Mercedes-Benz. However, Saban is part of the ownership group of Prancing Horse of Nashville, which is a Ferrari dealership near Nashville International Airport. Saban’s impressive wheels can be viewed below:
