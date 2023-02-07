ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KFOX 14

Fact Check Team: Reviewing the claims Biden made in his State of the Union address

WASHINGTON (TND) — During Tuesday’s State of the Union address, President Joe Biden touted his administration’s success, saying “inflation has fallen every month for the last six months, while take-home pay has gone up.” The first part of that statement is true when comparing year-over-year growth rates because inflation peaked at 9.1% in June and fell to 6.5% in December.
ARKANSAS STATE
Salon

"New George Santos just dropped": MAGA Republican's claims about her background in dispute

This story has been revised and updated since its original publication. It now includes a statement from Luna's office and corrections to the original Washington Post reporting. As originally published, this article reflected the Post's report that Anna Paulina Luna was registered as a Democrat in Washington state in 2017. That was incorrect: Washington only requires voters to declare a party affiliation when they vote in a presidential primary. The Post further reported that it could find no record that Luna's father, George Mayerhofer, had been incarcerated for criminal offenses in California. A representative for Luna has supplied records of Mayerhofer's criminal convictions to both the Post and Salon.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Matt Gaetz Honors Accused Murderer at Committee Hearing

When members of the House Judiciary Committee convened for their first meeting of the year last week, the new Republican majority instituted a change in procedure: Before every hearing, everyone in the room would recite the Pledge of Allegiance.The honor of leading the first pledge was given to Corey Beekman, a U.S. Army National Guard combat veteran who traveled to Capitol Hill at the invitation of his congressman, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).“It is my pleasure and distinct honor to introduce to the committee Staff Sergeant Corey Ryan Beekman, an American hero and a constituent of mine residing in Pensacola, Florida,”...
PENSACOLA, FL
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
KFOX 14

Over 500 migrants at US-Mexico border in El Paso's Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — Over 500 migrants showed up at the border gate near Yarbrough Drive and the Cesar E. Chavez Border Highway. The group, which is mostly from Venezuela, tried to enter the U.S. illegally Wednesday and Thursday, according to El Paso Sector Border Patrol Chief, Peter Jaquez.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Two GOP senators reintroduce bill to make abortion legal up to birth

WASHINGTON (TND) — Two moderate Republican senators are helping reintroduce a bill that would legalize abortions up to birth nationwide. U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Susan Collins, R-Maine, have rejoined Sens. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., in their attempt to codify abortion protections. The Reproductive Freedom...
WASHINGTON STATE
KFOX 14

New classified document found in FBI search of Pence home

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — The FBI discovered an additional document with classified markings at former Vice President Mike Pence ’s Indiana home during a search Friday, following the discovery by his lawyers last month of sensitive government documents there. Pence adviser Devin O’Malley said the Department of Justice...
INDIANA STATE
KFOX 14

Rep. Angie Craig attacked in DC apartment building, suspect fled: Officials

WASHINGTON (WJLA) — Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig was reportedly assaulted in the elevator of her northeast D.C. apartment building on Thursday, according to a statement from Craig's Chief of Staff Nick Coe. The statement was posted on Craig's Twitter account. The assault allegedly happened at 7:15 a.m. Craig called...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy