Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DeSantis vs. Disney: Battle for control escalates in FloridaEdy ZooOrlando, FL
5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in FloridaEast Coast TravelerOrlando, FL
Have you heard of this (maybe) super haunted town outside of Orlando?Evie M.Orlando, FL
Margarita Day at Chuy’s Tex Mex! All the Details you need to know!Flour, Eggs and YeastKissimmee, FL
72-Year-Old Diabetic Janitor was Accidentally Locked Inside a Holding Cell in the Orange County Courthouse For 3 NightsZack LoveOrange County, FL
Related
click orlando
Hurricane Ian caused over $1B in agriculture losses, report shows
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian caused an estimated $1 billion in agricultural-production losses, with the biggest hits to the citrus industry, along with growers of vegetables and melons, according to a new University of Florida report. The report from the UF-Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences also doesn’t include...
click orlando
Pilot Bessie Coleman set to be honored with display at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando International Airport is set to honor pilot Bessie Coleman with a display in celebration of Black History Month, according to a release from the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. GOAA officials stated that Coleman was the first African American woman and first Native American to...
click orlando
‘I was very confident in myself:’ Recognizing the first Black female teacher at St. Cloud High School
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – News 6 is honoring and celebrating influential and impactful Black leaders all month, including the contributions made by 79-year-old Deloris McMillon of Osceola County. The retired educator of almost 40 years broke racial barriers as the first Black female teacher at St. Cloud High School...
click orlando
Here’s how the Boston families have had a lasting impact in Oviedo
OVIEDO, Fla. – When walking around Oviedo, you’ve probably seen some landmarks bearing the name “Boston.” They actually come from two separate families with the same last name, and both have played a major role in local Black history. It all started with Prince Butler Boston....
click orlando
DeSantis asks for millions of dollars more to fight lawsuits
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking Florida state legislators to approve millions of dollars to help his office and other state agencies fight lawsuits stemming from new laws and executive orders. According to his budget proposal, which was unveiled last week, DeSantis is seeking to increase the...
click orlando
Florida’s 10 best small towns and how to enjoy them
FLORIDA – If you know (or are) a longtime Floridian, you’re likely aware of the sentiment that things are starting to feel a bit crowded around here, no doubt as the state takes on thousands-more new residents from other parts of the country. Travel + Leisure reminds us...
click orlando
New Citizens CEO discusses plan for Florida’s largest property insurer
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The state’s largest property insurer has a new CEO. The board for Citizens Property Insurance Corporation named Tim Cerio to the post. It comes after the former CEO, Barry Gilway, announced his retirement after the last special legislative session. Cerio is no stranger to Citizen’s....
click orlando
End of Disney’s ‘corporate kingdom?’ 2 Disney-controlled governments remain in power
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – As Gov. Ron DeSantis is poised to reinstate and modify the special district that provides some government services to the Walt Disney World resort, two separate Disney-controlled municipalities continue to operate using governmental powers the state granted them more than five decades ago. The...
click orlando
‘Lincoln Park was here:’ Lake County group helps preserve history of school set to close
CLERMONT, Fla. – One Lake County advocacy group is helping to get results and preserve history after an elementary school is set to close but will be taking on a new life as an education center. “We’re hoping for people to know Lincoln Park was here and we’re going...
click orlando
Winter Park-based Jimmy Hula’s set to open 10th restaurant in New Smyrna Beach
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Winter Park-based chain Jimmy Hula’s is getting read to open its 10th restaurant, this time setting up shop in a historic building in New Smyrna Beach. The new location is opening up inside the former “Bob’s Automotive” building on the corner of Canal...
click orlando
Orlando Solar Bears and Jeremiah’s Italian Ice announce partnership to make games even more icy
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Solar Bears announced Thursday that they are now partnering with Jeremiah’s Italian Ice to give fans special offers throughout this season. This Italian ice shop will provide fans with exclusive deals through the Solar Bears official team newsletter, Bear Bites, and in-game prize opportunities.
click orlando
Central Florida families rely on food drives as they feel effects of inflation
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, along with charity organization Serenity’s Grace, are getting results for families who are struggling to put food on the table. On Thursday, dozens lined up for hours in the hope of getting free groceries. “A lot of...
click orlando
Brevard consultant failed to report political contributions, gambled with PAC funds, state reports say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Brevard County political consultant is facing a long list of election law violations over electioneering and a defunct PAC he used during the 2020 election cycle, according to a report from News 6′s partner Florida Today. But while the 12 cases against Robert...
click orlando
Emergency response lifted at Lake Brantley High School after reports of student with knife
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – An order to shelter in place was issued and later lifted Friday morning at Lake Brantley High School as officials investigated reports of a student said to have a knife on campus, according to Seminole County Public Schools. The “code yellow” — which the district...
click orlando
News 6 gives inside look at Volusia County’s new center for troubled youth
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – News 6 got an inside look at the new place where kids in trouble go in Volusia County. Before the new Juvenile Assessment Center opened late last year, there was no place for troubled youth in the area, other than the county jail or confinement to their own home.
click orlando
TIMELINE: Strong storms, wind move into Central Florida before blast of cold air
ORLANDO, Fla. – A strong storm will develop in the northeast Gulf of Mexico Friday night into Saturday morning. As the storm moves into the Southeast U.S. Saturday afternoon, a few strong storms will be possible across Central Florida. The main threat will be damaging wind, but a brief...
click orlando
Demolition of Putnam Hotel in DeLand could begin next week
DELAND, Fla. – The demolition of a historic DeLand building is expected to begin as early as next week. City officials issued the permit to demolish the Putnam Hotel on Wednesday. A company had hoped to convert the 100-year-old hotel into high-end apartments, but an engineering report said the...
click orlando
🌮Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor
Mexican fare ranks second among Americans’ favorite global cuisines, according to Chef’s Pencil. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.
click orlando
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here are the deadliest counties for car crashes in Central Florida
The Florida Highway Patrol has released its crash data for 2022, revealing just how deadly the year was for car crashes in Central Florida. Among the data, troopers included information on the number of crashes involving fatalities, bicycles, pedestrians, hit-and-runs and more. [Click on the tabs in the chart below...
click orlando
Severe weather possible across Central Florida to start the weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. – It is important to note that Saturday will not be a washout, but it is a good idea to be weather aware. A round of severe weather is possible Saturday afternoon and early evening before colder air and wind move in Sunday. After Saturday morning downpours...
Comments / 0