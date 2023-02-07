ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

click orlando

Hurricane Ian caused over $1B in agriculture losses, report shows

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian caused an estimated $1 billion in agricultural-production losses, with the biggest hits to the citrus industry, along with growers of vegetables and melons, according to a new University of Florida report. The report from the UF-Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences also doesn’t include...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Here’s how the Boston families have had a lasting impact in Oviedo

OVIEDO, Fla. – When walking around Oviedo, you’ve probably seen some landmarks bearing the name “Boston.” They actually come from two separate families with the same last name, and both have played a major role in local Black history. It all started with Prince Butler Boston....
OVIEDO, FL
click orlando

DeSantis asks for millions of dollars more to fight lawsuits

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking Florida state legislators to approve millions of dollars to help his office and other state agencies fight lawsuits stemming from new laws and executive orders. According to his budget proposal, which was unveiled last week, DeSantis is seeking to increase the...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Florida’s 10 best small towns and how to enjoy them

FLORIDA – If you know (or are) a longtime Floridian, you’re likely aware of the sentiment that things are starting to feel a bit crowded around here, no doubt as the state takes on thousands-more new residents from other parts of the country. Travel + Leisure reminds us...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

New Citizens CEO discusses plan for Florida’s largest property insurer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The state’s largest property insurer has a new CEO. The board for Citizens Property Insurance Corporation named Tim Cerio to the post. It comes after the former CEO, Barry Gilway, announced his retirement after the last special legislative session. Cerio is no stranger to Citizen’s....
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Demolition of Putnam Hotel in DeLand could begin next week

DELAND, Fla. – The demolition of a historic DeLand building is expected to begin as early as next week. City officials issued the permit to demolish the Putnam Hotel on Wednesday. A company had hoped to convert the 100-year-old hotel into high-end apartments, but an engineering report said the...
DELAND, FL
click orlando

🌮Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

Mexican fare ranks second among Americans’ favorite global cuisines, according to Chef’s Pencil. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.
ORLANDO, FL

