NBC Connecticut
Teen Hospitalized After Shooting on Townsend Street in New Haven
New Haven Police are investigating after a teen was shot on Townsend Street Friday evening. Authorities said they were called to the area just before 4:30 p.m. Responding officers found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to the hand. He told police he was outside his home when he was...
New Haven police make arrest in January 21 murder
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — 45-year-old Ronald Little of New Haven has been arrested and charged in the murder of Michael Wint. New Haven police said Wint was shot and killed while sitting in a car on Whalley Ave on Jan. 21. Less than two weeks later, police had a warrant out for Little's arrest.
Man charged in shootout that killed New Haven 33-year-old
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 45-year-old man injured in a shootout last month in New Haven is now charged with killing a 33-year-old. Ronald Little is in police custody and undergoing medical treatment, according to police. He is accused of driving himself to the hospital after an exchange of gunfire on Whalley Avenue. Michael […]
Family: Naugatuck 26-year-old killed in Bridgeport shooting was victim of 'random crime of opportunity'
They say that father was the victim of "a random crime of opportunity," shot in his car during a robbery while he was on William Street visiting a family member.
Stratford Drunk Driver Assaults His 'Distraught' Passenger In Milford: Police
Police pulled over a drunk driver and discovered he was transporting an injured passenger he had assaulted, officials say. In New Haven County, Milford Police say it was determined that Fairfield County resident Jacob Kitchner, age 21, of Stratford, was intoxicated during a traffic stop on Woodmont Road in Milford Thursday, Feb. 9 around 2:15 a.m.
Waterbury police lieutenant facing additional charge in connection to DUI crash
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Waterbury police lieutenant is facing an additional charge in connection to a DUI crash in October, according to authorities. David Balnis, 55, turned himself into police headquarters on Thursday and was served with a warrant charging him with carrying a firearm under the influence of intoxicating liquor, officials said. Waterbury […]
New Haven woman convicted of murder in 2021 death
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A 32-year-old West Haven woman has been found guilty of murder in the death of another woman in March 2021. On Tuesday, Brianna Triplett, 32, of West Haven, was found guilty by a New Haven Superior Court jury. Triplett was convicted in the shooting death...
NBC Connecticut
Man Shot While Walking Dog in New Haven
A man was shot while walking his dog in New Haven Wednesday night, according to police. The 30-year-old man told police that he was walking his dog on Dixwell Avenue, near Brewster Street, when he noticed that his left leg was bleeding, police said. Officers learned of the shooting at...
Eyewitness News
Police make arrest for hit-and-run that killed Trinity College student
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police arrested the driver in a hit-and-run that killed a Trinity College student. Authorities said the crash happened on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the intersection of New Britain Avenue and Henry Street. Jillian Hegarty, 20, of St. Johnsbury, VT, was taken to the...
NBC Connecticut
Waterbury Police Officer Arrested on New Weapon Charge After Off-Duty Crash
A Waterbury police lieutenant turned himself in to police Thursday after learning of a new weapon charge against him in connection with an accident last year. The police department said 55-year-old David Balnis, of Waterbury, was arrested on an additional arrest warrant related to an accident that happened on Oct. 30, 2022.
Man admits having stolen gun, selling stolen converters
A man who was arrested in October 2021 at the Motel 6 in Vernon pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges stemming from his possession of a stolen gun in the moments before his arrest and his involvement in a catalytic-converter theft ring, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said. Theodore Roosevelt...
NBC Connecticut
Bridgeport Man Found Guilty of Killing Teen During 2017 Robbery
A Bridgeport man has been found guilty of killing an 18-year-old teen during a robbery at the Green Homes Housing Project in 2017. The State's Attorney said 23-year-old Jahmari Cooper was convicted of murder charges stemming from the shooting death of Jeri Kollock Jr. in October 2017. During the trial,...
Man charged in connection to hit-and-run that killed a Trinity College student, injured 2 others
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police arrested a man accused of hitting three Trinity College students, killing one of them last year. Police said on March 31, 2022, around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of New Britain Avenue and Henry Street for the report of pedestrians struck by a car. When officers arrived, […]
NBC Connecticut
Peter Manfredonia Pleads Guilty After Allegedly Killing 2 People, Kidnapping Another in 2020
A former University of Connecticut student has pleaded guilty to several charges Wednesday after allegedly killing two people and kidnapping a woman in 2020. Court officials said 26-year-old Peter Manfredonia pleaded guilty to a murder charge and will be sentenced on April 20. He also pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and home invasion charges as a part of the plea deal.
Cocaine Shipped Through Mail: Meriden Man Busted After Picking It Up, Will Spend Years In Jail
A Meriden man will spend years in prison after picking up packages full of cocaine that were shipped through the US Postal Service. Jean Carlos Mercado, age 34, was sentenced on Friday, Feb. 10 to 50 months in prison for participating in a drug trafficking organization that sent kilogram quantities of cocaine through the US Mail, according to the US Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut.
Police investigating Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating a shooting that took place late Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened near Congress and Morris Streets around 4:50 p.m., not far from Hartford Hospital's main campus. Someone in the area reported that a person had been shot. Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the...
NBC Connecticut
Man Charged for Abusing, Killing Cat in Fairfield Has Been Arrested Again: Police
Police have arrested a Fairfield man for a second time on animal abuse charges after allegedly killing another cat in October 2022. Police previously said the man was arrested for allegedly assaulting and abusing a cat, which ultimately died of its injuries. Authorities said 39-year-old Raymond Neuberger was re-arrested on...
Hartford man convicted of 2021 fatal stabbing: DCJ
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was convicted of a fatal stabbing in 2021 on Tuesday, according to the Connecticut Division of Justice. Garry Ramsey, 58, of Hartford was found guilty of murdering 68-year-old Robert Callahan of West Hartford on June 5 in 2021 by a Hartford jury, according to an announcement from Hartford […]
Six Rikers inmates hospitalized after jail attack; 9 charged: DA
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Nine armed inmates at the Rikers Island facility allegedly attacked fellow detainees for 15 minutes in an apparent gang dispute before the fight was broken up, officials said Thursday. The nine inmates, alleged members of the Bloods gang, are accused of cornering six alleged Mac Balla members on Aug. 18, 2022 […]
West Haven woman convicted of 2021 killing
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A jury found a West Haven woman guilty of murder in the slaying of another woman in 2021, New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr., announced Tuesday. Brianna Triplett, of West Haven, shot and killed 29-year-old Dwaneia Alexandria Turner, of New Haven, on Auburn Street in New Haven. She was […]
