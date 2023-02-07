ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

ROCK 96.7

Emergency Rental Assistance Program Payments End in June

Wyoming’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program will end its rental, utility and housing stability assistance payments in June, according to a news release from the Wyoming Department of Family Services. Households with questions about their extension application status or what months they can apply for funding should contact the ERAP...
WYOMING STATE
Is It Really True That Wyoming Is A Maple Syrup State?

10 years ago, the University of Wyoming put out a report that said the Cowboy State could actually produce maple syrup. 10 years later, with the help of a grant, the maple syrup production testing is beginning. On as recent episode of the University of Wyoming's Barnyards & Backyards: Rural...
WYOMING STATE
Election Skeptics Slow to get Sweeping Changes in GOP States

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republicans in some heavily conservative states won their campaigns for secretary of state last year after claiming they'd make major changes aimed at keeping fraud out of elections. So far, their efforts to make good on their promises are mixed, in some cases because their rhetoric...
INDIANA STATE
Wyoming Gas Prices Up By Two Cents a Gallon; National Prices Drop

"For now, motorists should enjoy the decline, but be wary as we're likely to eventually see increases again down the road." Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 2.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 39.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 12.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.60 per gallon.
WYOMING STATE
Check Out The Top Items That Wyomingites Buy ‘Just Because’

18 million American's have a shopping addiction. We all know that person that will spend hours in the shoe department of a store, when they have a closet or even a room that is solely dedicated to shoes. They have shoes that have never been worn, but if you suggest that they get rid of them, you're a meany head.
WYOMING STATE
Rock 96.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

