Emergency Rental Assistance Program Payments End in June
Wyoming’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program will end its rental, utility and housing stability assistance payments in June, according to a news release from the Wyoming Department of Family Services. Households with questions about their extension application status or what months they can apply for funding should contact the ERAP...
Which Wyoming Road Ranks As One Of The Worst In The Country?
Interstate 80 travels through 11 states and is one of the top 10 deadliest and most dangerous to drive in the United States. Wyoming has over 400 miles of I-80 and ranks as one of the worst stretches of road in the country. High Winds, winter weather, black ice, speed...
Watch This Big Wyoming Elk Show Intrusive Tourists His Power
In case you're not sure, the definition of Touron in the Urban Dictionary is:. The derogatory term combines the words "Tourist" with "Moron" to describe any person who, while on vacation, commits an act of pure stupidity. The term has its roots in the resort, park service and service industries...
Is It Really True That Wyoming Is A Maple Syrup State?
10 years ago, the University of Wyoming put out a report that said the Cowboy State could actually produce maple syrup. 10 years later, with the help of a grant, the maple syrup production testing is beginning. On as recent episode of the University of Wyoming's Barnyards & Backyards: Rural...
Facebook Poll Says The Best Pizza In Wyoming Is In Lusk, Agree?
February 9th is National Pizza Day and Wyoming may not be known as a pizza state, but we do have some great choices for pizza. The History of pizza dates back to the ancient Egyptians, Romans and Greeks, flatbread with toppings was a common meal for many. The pizza we...
Wyoming’s Mountain Man Josh Kirk Guides A Successful Bison Hunt
If you're a hunter, there are a few things that may be on your bucket list for harvesting. Grizzly Bear - could happen in Wyoming in the next couple years. Moose - some wait for long periods of time to have a chance for a moose hunt in Wyoming. Bison...
“Medicaid for Moms” Passes Wyoming House of Representatives, Heads to Senate
Wyoming lawmakers in the House of Representatives voted in favor of House Bill 4, nicknamed Medicaid for Moms. The bill passed the third reading in the House and now heads to the Senate. This Medicaid postpartum support for uninsured moms has existed for decades in Wyoming, but this critical care...
Wyoming’s Blood Pressure Sure To Rise With New Tipping Rules?
If you're prone to get a little twisted when it's recommended to pay people for not really doing anything, then get ready for that blood pressure to rise. New York Magazine has recently released new rules for tipping and they're a little ridiculous. The first new 'rule' is crazy... 20-25%...
Election Skeptics Slow to get Sweeping Changes in GOP States
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republicans in some heavily conservative states won their campaigns for secretary of state last year after claiming they'd make major changes aimed at keeping fraud out of elections. So far, their efforts to make good on their promises are mixed, in some cases because their rhetoric...
Wyoming Gas Prices Up By Two Cents a Gallon; National Prices Drop
"For now, motorists should enjoy the decline, but be wary as we're likely to eventually see increases again down the road." Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 2.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 39.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 12.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.60 per gallon.
Check Out The Top Items That Wyomingites Buy ‘Just Because’
18 million American's have a shopping addiction. We all know that person that will spend hours in the shoe department of a store, when they have a closet or even a room that is solely dedicated to shoes. They have shoes that have never been worn, but if you suggest that they get rid of them, you're a meany head.
