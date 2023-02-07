Read full article on original website
Married Man Charged In Murder of Girlfriend Who Threatened To Expose Double Life
A Texas woman’s family is grieving after a loved one threatened to expose her lover’s lies. Ocastor Ferguson is accused of murdering his girlfriend, Kayla Kelley, who found out Ferguson was married. Police reports say her body was found buried in a Grand Prairie field, close to Ferguson’s home on Jan. 18, after Kelley was reported missing a few days before.
Man Who Threatened to ‘Rip Out’ Throat of Kidnapped Woman with File-Sharpened Teeth Now Accused of Raping Child ‘100 or More Times’: Sheriff
A 36-year-old “serial monster” in Michigan who allegedly threatened to “rip out” the throat of a kidnapped woman with his mouthful of file-sharpened teeth before repeatedly sexually assaulting her is facing additional criminal charges after another victim came forward and alleged that he raped her more than 100 times, beginning when she was only four.
Alex Murdaugh Sobbed As Jurors Saw A Snapchat Video From His Son Allegedly Placing Him At The Scene Of The Murders
On the night his wife and son were shot dead, Alex Murdaugh told the first officer who arrived at the grisly scene that he had last seen the pair alive about 90 minutes before stumbling upon their bodies. Three hours later, sitting in a car with investigators on the grounds...
They thought their daughter was dead. Instead, she's in jail, accused of killing her doppelganger.
Parents in Germany thought they discovered their daughter's dead body but police say their daughter is a murder suspect in her doppelganger's death.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Utah Man Accused of Killing Entire Family Given 'Gross' Obituary
A tribute for Michael Haight, who police say murdered his 5 children, his wife and her mother, before killing himself, said he "excelled at everything he did."
Death row inmate convicted of murdering dancer says his dad is actual killer
An Oklahoma death row inmate convicted of raping and killing a University of Oklahoma dance student in 1996 is seeking to have his death sentence thrown out, alleging in a court filing that his late father is the actual killer.Attorneys for Anthony Sanchez, 44, asked the Court of Criminal Appeals for an evidentiary hearing, and say his convictions and sentences should be vacated. In their filing, attorneys allege that Sanchez's father, Thomas Glen Sanchez, is the actual killer of 21-year-old Juli Busken.Thomas Glen Sanchez died last year. A former girlfriend of Thomas Glen Sanchez claims he confessed more than once...
Police Use Restaurant Promotion to Crack Elderly Woman’s 1987 Cold Case Murder
Police investigators in Florida believe they have solved an elderly woman’s cold case murder with the help of a fake restaurant promotion, announcing the suspect’s arrest just short of the grim anniversary. Michael Lapniewski Jr., 55, was arrested in Mississippi on Jan. 26 for first-degree murder, but he lived in St. Petersburg, Florida, back in 1987, when he murdered local woman Opal Weil, 82, said the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office in a press statement and affidavit.
Alex Murdaugh claimed he ‘tried to turn over’ son’s body after murders – but police saw ‘no blood’ on him
A sobbing Alex Murdaugh told law enforcement he “tried to turn over” his son’s bloodied body and checked him and his wife for pulses – but police saw no signs of blood on the “clean” accused killer, according to bombshell courtroom testimony.During the second day of testimony at murder trial in Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, jurors were shown footage from the disgraced legal scion’s first police interview in the aftermath of the murders.In the footage, Mr Murdaugh described touching the bodies of his son Paul, 22, and wife Maggie, 52, after he allegedly found them brutally shot to...
Teen who savagely beat 9-year-old girl on Florida school bus charged with battery
The 15-year-old Florida boy who was filmed viciously beating a 9-year-old girl on a school bus has been charged with battery, officials announced on Tuesday. The sickening, widely-shared video shows the much larger teen and another boy mercilessly pummeling the third-grader, a student at Coconut Palm K-9 Academy in Homestead, last Wednesday as she helplessly tries to fend them off on a crowded bus. Nobody intervenes during the almost 30 seconds of the attack that was recorded by a classmate, video shows. The school’s police officer investigated the incident and decided to issue the 15-year-old boy a civil citation, which Miami-Dade State Attorney...
Newlywed Found Decapitated in Her Home, Her Husband of 3 Months Allegedly Confessed to Killing Her
Anggy Diaz was found dead in the home she shared with her husband, her family said her death was "parent's worst nightmare" Authorities in a Texas town are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman after her in-laws found her body dismembered in their home. Their son, the victim's husband of three months, allegedly confessed to killing her while being interviewed by police. In a news briefing captured by Fox 26 Houston on Thursday, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said the local police department was alerted to "a...
Idaho Killer Who Microwaved and Ate Victim’s Body Parts Thinking it Would ‘Cure His Brain’ Gets Max Sentence
A 40-year-old man in Idaho will spend the rest of his life behind bars for brutally killing the 70-year-old caretaker of his grandfather’s property and eating parts of the victim’s remains. First District Judge Barbara Buchanan on Monday ordered James David Russell to serve a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2021 slaying of David M. Flaget, authorities confirmed to Law&Crime.
Bryan Kohberger's neighbor says the murder suspect once told him the Idaho killings seemed like a 'crime of passion'
The neighbor told CBS Mornings that Bryan Kohberger told him that serial killers are "rare" when talking about Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer miniseries.
Trial Begins in 2018 Torture, Killing of 10-Year-Old Anthony Avalos
A prosecutor told a judge Wednesday that a Lancaster woman and her boyfriend tortured and abused her 10-year-old son for two weeks before his death, while an attorney for the male defendant countered that his client should be acquitted of murder. Superior Court Judge Sam Ohta was chosen to hear...
Black schoolgirl viciously attacked by gang as 10-year-old girl and 43-year-old man arrested
A white man and a 10-year-old child are among the gang of people who have been arrested following a brutal “racist” attack on a Black schoolgirl in Surrey.Surrey Police launched an investigation into the “serious racially aggravated assault” after the girl was attacked near Thomas Knyvett College, in Ashford, on Monday. A video of the attack was shared on social media.Officers were called following reports of a fight at around 2.30pm. Five people were arrested in connection with the incident, police said, including a 39-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl, and a 43-year-old man.A...
Baltimore officer handed 42 year sentence in death of teenage stepson
BALTIMORE -- A suspended Baltimore City police officer has been sentenced to 42 years in prison for the murder of his teenage stepson two years ago, the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's office announced Friday. Officer Eric Banks Jr. entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder and attempting to disarm a police officer last year. Banks is charged with murdering his 15-year-old stepson Dasan "DJ" Jones in July 2021 at their home in Curtis Bay. Prosecutors say Banks stuffed Jones' body into an attic crawlspace and then tried to cover it up.According to police, Banks became combative with a responding officer when...
Jurors Recommend Death for Man Convicted of Killing Wife and Strangling and Drowning His Kids
A jury this week recommended the death penalty for a 41-year-old man in Florida who confessed to killing his wife and their four young children. A jury of nine men and three women on Thursday unanimously voted in favor of the death penalty for Michael Wayne Jones Jr., who brutally beat Casei Jones to death with a metal baseball bat before strangling his 9-year-old and 4-year-old stepsons to death and then drowning his 2-year-old and 11-month-old biological daughters, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
78-Year-Old Grandma Accused of Helping Grandson Cover Up Murder: Police
A 78-year-old grandmother helped cover up a murder last week that authorities said was committed by her grandson, who had already been out on bond awaiting charges for killing two of his relatives in 2021, officials said. Edna Faye Daniels, 78, of Georgetown, South Carolina, was taken into custody on...
Woman convicted of killing her husband after parrot repeated 'last words’
A woman has been convicted of killing her husband after the couple's pet parrot appeared to repeat his chilling last words. Martin Duram was murdered in May 2015 with a .22 calibre handgun and was discovered alongside his wife Glenna, who had suffered a single bullet wound, in their Michigan home.
Va. Supreme Court reverses decision to award $1 million to family of man killed by VBPD
The Virginia Supreme Court has reversed a decision to award $1 million to the estate of Jeffrey Tyree, the man fatally shot by a Virginia Beach police officer in 2019.
