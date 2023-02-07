Read full article on original website
Related
WPBF News 25
Body found in Port Mayaca canal identified as suspect involved in Martin County pursuit earlier this week
PORT MAYACA, Fla. — The body of a young man was found in a canal in Port Mayaca Friday morning, and investigators said it’s a man they had been chasing Tuesday and had been reported missing by his family on Thursday. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office identified the...
calleochonews.com
Missing Lyft driver found by investigators that uncovered the human remains
Investigators suspect that the remains may belong to Gary Levin, a missing Lyft driver. Who is suspected of being behind the Lyft driver's disappearance?. On Saturday morning, human remains were discovered near Okeechobee, the location where a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens was last seen on January 30. In addition to investigators and analysts from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office also arranged a media staging ground in front of the Agri-Civic Center. While an autopsy would help determine the man's identity, it has yet to be performed.
wqcs.org
Homicide Investigation Underway After FDLE Finds Human Remains in Northern Okeechobee County
Okeechobee County - Thursday February 9, 2023: The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office has issued a news release advising that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has confirmed that an autopsy of remains found in the County last Saturday are human remains and the victim has been identified. The OCSO...
Sheriff: Body found in Martin Co. canal ID'd as car theft suspect
A body recovered Friday from a Martin County canal has been identified as a car theft suspect, who the sheriff's office said was involved in a pursuit earlier this week.
School custodian arrested on drug charges in St. Lucie County
A school custodian who was arrested on drug charges in St. Lucie County may have been selling the narcotics on campus, the sheriff's office said Friday.
WPBF News 25
Here's why Matthew Flores is facing a second-degree murder charge
Fla. — Matthew Flores is in jail in North Carolina forspeeding away from police while driving then-missing and now-deceased Lyft driver Gary Levin's red Kia Stinger. Flores was on the run from a warrant for his arrest on a murder charge in Wauchula, Florida – about 90 minutes northwest of Okeechobee.
WPBF News 25
New surveillance video may connect murder suspect Matthew Flores to disappearance of Lyft driver Gary Levin
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — There is surveillance video from Okeechobee County that may connect Hardee Countymurder suspect Matthew Flores to the disappearance of Lyft Driver Gary Levin. Flores is in the Rutherford County, North Carolina, jail after speeding away from North Carolina police in Levin’s missing Kia last week.
cw34.com
Judge rules man can seek punitive damages against apartment complex in fatal shooting
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A Port St. Lucie man is suing a Wellington apartment complex and a property management company for wrongful death. His attorney says a judge has ruled he can seek punitive damages, which is rare in a case of this type. In November 2016, Dalton Dobkins,...
WPBF News 25
'Temptation is to flee': Martin County sheriff concerned about growing number of unlicensed drivers
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — We all know driving without a license is illegal but, according to Martin County Sheriff William Snyder, that's not stopping unlicensed drivers from getting behind the wheel. "We're seeing a very clear trend here," Snyder said. "Not just driving or having their license suspended but...
cw34.com
Shooting, crash in Palm Beach Gardens under investigation
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department is investigating a shooting and crash in Palm Beach Gardens. Police say the incident occurred at around 4:42 p.m. on Northlake Blvd. near the intersection of Military Trail. Photos from the scene show multiple officers redirecting traffic...
WPBF News 25
Two arrested in Jupiter after employee gave unlicensed cosmetic injections, police say
JUPITER, Fla. — A business owner and employee face felony charges after investigators with the department of health say the employee was giving Botox and fillers injections without a license. The arrests of the owner and an employee at Aqua Laser Studio in Jupiter were the results of an...
veronews.com
2 charged with drug trafficking following traffic stop
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A Vero Beach man and a Pensacola woman were jailed last week after deputies found fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine in a vehicle they were riding in throughout the county. Quintravius Lavonte Glispy, 25, of the 2400 block of 16th Avenue, was charged with trafficking a...
Video shows moments related to Palm Beach Gardens shooting, crash
Palm Beach Gardens police are investigating a shooting and a related traffic crash, which backed up Northlake Boulevard and Military Trail for several hours Thursday evening.
wqcs.org
MCSO: An Increasing Number of Unlicensed Drivers in Martin County
Martin County - Thursday February 9, 2023: The Martin County Sheriff's Office is reporting an increasing number of unlicensed drivers in the County. A release on the MCSO Facebook page states that" unlicensed driving is becoming a daily occurrence in our area." In 2021, MCSO wrote 353 citations for unlicensed...
Woman, 69, killed after motorcycle crashes into Martin County canal
A 69-year-old woman from Jensen Beach dies after crashing her motorcycle into a Martin County canal, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Treasure Coast residents voice Brightline train concerns
Residents in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River Counties say they fear the train may cause congestion, more accidents once Brightline begins service to central Florida.
cbs12.com
Car fire spreads to part of home in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Firefighters jumped into action when a car fire began to spread to a nearby house in Fort Pierce. The St, Lucie County Fire District was called at 3:10 p.m. on Thursday to 1909 Avenue Q after news of a car fire was dispatched. Upon...
wqcs.org
Keeping Port St. Lucie Clean and Keeping Jazz Alive in Fort Pierce
Fort Pierce - Friday February 10, 2023: This week on In Focus with IRSC Public Media we’ll hear about the City of Port St. Lucie’s new Office of Solid Waste. Marianna Feldpausch has recently been named director of the office that was just created last year in the wake of the solid waste woes in the City. She’ll talk to us about the changes in trash collection and how city residents are adjusting to their new solid waste service provider, FCC.
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue: Helpful tips to be safe with propane tanks
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The assistant fire chief and fire marshal of the Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue has some helpful tips if you have a propane tank underground or use this gas in your daily lives. "Your vendor, whoever is supplying your propane, should be inspecting it...
Animal shelters overwhelmed as rising evictions force families to abandon pets
Animal shelters in St. Lucie County are overrun by dogs and cats, according to county officials. They said families are having to give up their pets due to evictions and financial hardship.
Comments / 0