Bill that would use state tax dollars for migrant flights splits Florida Democrats, Republicans

A Florida House bill that would allow the state to pay for more migrant flights with tax dollars is one step closer to becoming a law.

A Republican-controlled House committee approved the bill that would create a $10 million program to pay for more chartered flights.

The bill is expected to head to the House floor tomorrow, but there’s a fight ahead.

House Democrats said they’re not happy about the money, but say it’s not just about that. It’s about the people.

The bill allows the state to transport migrants from other states who just intend to eventually come to Florida.

But there are still questions about how they will track the families, who will be in charge of communicating with other states about the transports and how they know they would really be coming here.

In fact, it’s unclear if any of that actually has to happen.

Democrats said there are still too many questions unanswered and the matter can wait, while Republicans said there is a crisis in the country, and the need is now.

