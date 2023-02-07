Read full article on original website
Related
OnePlus launches first flagship Android Tablet with premium design and impressive hardware-software combination
It’s been a while since we have heard news about a new Android tablet. For reasons best known to me, I had started visualizing OEMs genuflect in the iPad shadow. OnePlus has jolted me back to sense, suggesting the obvious: There is still a market and OnePlus Pad is the Android tablet we were waiting for all this while.
REVOPOINT’s new affordable handheld scanner lets you easily turn large objects into accurate 3D models
The Revopoint RANGE makes use of the company’s new infrared structured light projector, which captures a large area of 360mm x 650mm (at 600mm distance), allowing you to scan objects as massive as an entire car or a room in just a few minutes. The RANGE works as both a fixed or a handheld scanning device, recording both 3D and color data to provide an accurate model with precision of up to 0.1mm, as well as accurate color information. The models you scan can then be used in the metaverse, for reverse engineering and modeling, or even for 3D printing, covering a wide variety of applications across a whole host of industries.
Montblanc Ferrari Stilema SP3 fountain pen inspired by Daytona SP3 adapts to the writing style
When two giants of their respective industry join forces, the end result is bound to be unique. The latest Montblanc and Ferrari partnership proves it with the Montblanc Ferrari Stilema SP3 fountain Pen. The writing instrument is inspired by the curvy 2021 Ferrari Daytona SP3, and it does reflect in...
iPhone Ultra Concept images show a rugged phone with Apple Watch Ultra design elements, and a new camera layout
I’m not entirely sure why the iPhone has a rotating crown on it, but it gives me ‘volume dial on a hi-fi audio player’ energy…. Apple’s rumored to be working on a new iPhone line, after Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported Apple CEO Tim Cook as telling investors that consumers are willing to pay more for a better iPhone. Just last year, Apple debuted the higher-end Apple Watch Ultra, and it’s safe to say that the iPhone Ultra could easily be something the company is working on behind the scenes. Designer Jimmy Huynh put together renders of what the iPhone Ultra could look like if it followed the footsteps of its Apple Watch counterpart. The design feels a little on the literal side as far as translating details goes, but what Huynh does pretty well is making the iPhone look even more brutish and rugged than its predecessors. It also features what looks like an entirely new camera array featuring one larger shooter and a smaller one, laid out in the same style as the iPhone 14.
2-in-1 wireless charger concept shows a tidy and decorative home for your devices
A good number of people today have one or even more smartphones, and it’s not uncommon that they would also have accessories like earbuds and smartwatches to go along with these. With the removal of the headphone jack from many modern phones, the adoption of TWS or truly wireless earbuds has seen an upward trend. Some even have wireless charging capabilities to match their partner smartphones, like the Apple AirPods and the iPhone. This is the reason why wireless charging accessories that can accommodate both these devices at the same time are also starting to become more popular, and this concept offers a more space-efficient design that also looks attractive on its own when not in use.
teenage engineering field desk has an industrial guise that belies its flexibility
Some people need simple, clean tables to work on, while others require containers, sections, and additional parts that you might not find in common desks. It’s difficult to design for the lowest common denominator without severely compromising on other things, which is why modular desks and desk accessories have become more popular lately. Modular furniture, however, also brings its own kind of complexity, especially since it might lock you down into a specific way of doing things or storing your stuff. teenage engineering, better known for its funky-looking electronic music products, is offering a solution that its own workforce uses, providing nothing but the framework to which modules can attach later on as the owner sees fit.
Open-back Sennheiser HD 660S2 headphones boast wider soundstage and crisper low frequency response
Open-back reference-level headphones are something audiophiles can’t part with, more so, when they are from the acclaimed Sennheiser HD 600 series. Right from the HD 600 introduced in 1997 to the current era HD 660S, the German audiophile brand has come good on the expectations of the most demanding music listeners out there.
This Gentleman’s EDC Organizer stores all your belongings and charges your gadgets with style
Simply titled ‘The Hub’, this slick offering from Holme & Hadfield is an absolute essential for your bedside table or work desk. Crafted from fine walnut wood, The Hub epitomizes class with the way it lets you organize and present all your EDC while decluttering your desk and life. It even comes with dedicated charging docks for your smartphone and earbuds, and a resting spot for your wristwatch. Think Marie Kondo meets Ron Swanson meets Jony Ive.
DIY AR glasses get a bit geekier with this monocle clip-on
Hollywood had us dreaming about augmented reality way before “metaverse” became an overhyped buzzword. Of course, fiction and reality don’t always see eye-to-eye, pun intended, and experiencing this augmented reality has been less than ideal, if not unreachable, for most people. The problem has been making AR hardware available and accessible to more people, not to mention comfortable to wear, unlike your typical helmet-like headsets. AR glasses are the ideal solution, but the technology just isn’t completely there yet to make that happen. In the meantime, creative and adventurous people are making their own designs and interpretations of this largely unexplored territory, and this open source device turns any eyewear into AR glasses, though with a very distinct aesthetic that might look a tad ridiculous to some.
Circus tent-inspired holiday home in Japan was built to accommodate a car lover and his cars
Have you ever truly observed a circus tent? They’re quite unique and amusing! They feature a round shape with subtle repetitive facets and a geometrically intriguing form. And this holiday home in Japan’s Chiba prefecture is inspired by a circus tent! Called, the Circus, the home is designed by architect Hitoshi Saruta of the Tokyo-based studio Cubo Design Architect. It was commissioned by a client who is a massive car lover, and wanted a space that would hold him, and his cars!
With a shipping container-like body, LOKI Discovery Series is expedition vehicle that touches all pain points
If venturing out in the untrodden trails is something that gets your adrenaline gushing, you would be on the hunt for a viable off-roader to take you to the foot of such trails. This is where LOKI Discovery Series intends to drive in as a whole new experience to traditional RVs.
The most beautiful wireless mouse ever made has the allure and appeal of a luxury perfume bottle
Composed of multiple slats of carved acrylic stacked together, the Dune mouse is incredibly eye-catching… but is it ergonomic?. Designed by the Fabio Verdelli | Design Studio, the Dune wireless mouse takes its inspiration from the dunes that form on the sands of majestic deserts. Wind pushes the sand into ripples that stretch for miles, creating perfectly spaced lines that make the sand look like water. The Dune mouse mimics that too, with a set of laser-cut acrylic sheets connected together but spaced apart, creating the Gestalt of continuity that makes it look like a wireless mouse.
This hearing aid’s sleek redesign turns the medical device into a fashion wearable
“Medical devices don’t need to feel like a burden. Glasses are cool, so why can’t hearing aids be too?”. The spectacles are a stellar example of a medically corrective device that’s successfully transitioned into being an object of haute fashion. The pandemic saw a similar treatment to N95 face masks too, but for the most part, medical devices aren’t designed to ‘look good’. They’re either designed to be invisible (like those invisible braces that keep popping up in Instagram’s ads), or have such a medical-forward design that they actually end up deterring people. Nobody likes showing off their asthma inhaler or nebulizer, and people would much rather prefer a stylish walking stick over a pair of crutches.
