How gun commerce has changed in Arkansas since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Arkansas since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Sanders education package includes teacher raises, 'education freedom accounts'
(The Center Square) - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' proposed raising minimum teacher salaries to $50,000 a year and universal school choice for all families by the 2025-2026 school year. The current starting salary for teachers is $36,000 a year. The increase would improve Arkansas' salary ranking from 48th in...
Four States Ag Expo helps farmers with operation decisions
TEXARKANA, Ark. - This past year has been very stressful on livestock producers. Fertilizer costs and drought conditions decreased hay production across the United States. As part of the Four States Ag Expo, experts spoke with ranchers Thursday about ways to tackle these challenges. Farmers have been struggling with higher input costs, as a result consumers are paying more as well.
Rogers to lead Sanders' new 'Workforce Cabinet'
(The Center Square) - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders created a new "Workforce Cabinet" to study workforce development and career education. Sanders announced Thursday that Mike Rogers would helm the cabinet. He's a former agriculture and industrial maintenance teacher and is currently the senior director of maintenance and refrigeration for Tyson Foods.
More rain forecast for the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Water Vapor Image from Thursday afternoon shows another storm system heading toward the ArkLaTex. Rain and snow were occurring over the Texas panhandle. Rain is forecast in the ArkLaTex as early as Friday morning near a cold front. Showers, windy and cold weather may continue through...
