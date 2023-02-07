Read full article on original website
Mary Louise Morgan Stephenson
Mary Louise Morgan Stephenson, 84, of Timpson, passed away Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Timpson. Funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center with visitation beginning at noon. Bro. Dave Wood will officiate. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Center.
Stacey Glenn McSwain
Stacey Glenn McSwain, 56, of Center, Texas, passed away on February 2, 2023, in Shreveport, La., surrounded by loved ones. He was born on April 9, 1966, in Center, Texas, to J.C. McSwain and Venorah Williams McSwain. Visitation was Wednesday, February 8, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at Mangum Funeral Home....
Linda Joyce Tyre Stroope
Linda Joyce Tyre Stroope, 80, of Shelbyville, passed away Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Shelbyville. Visitation was Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Funeral service was Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at Watson & Sons Chapel with Bro. Gordon Vaughn officiating. Interment was at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Center.
Outdoors Briefs
Brookeland’s Dakota Ebare sealed the deal on his first pro level win with a final-round limit weighing 32-4 in the MLF Toyota Series Southwestern Division season opener held January 25-27 on Sam Rayburn. Ebare ended the weather-shortened derby with a two-day total of 48-10 and banked $80,500, including a $35,000 Phoenix Boats bonus. Corrigan’s Wyatt Frankens sacked up 28-07 on Day 2 and finished second with 47-05.
