Brookeland’s Dakota Ebare sealed the deal on his first pro level win with a final-round limit weighing 32-4 in the MLF Toyota Series Southwestern Division season opener held January 25-27 on Sam Rayburn. Ebare ended the weather-shortened derby with a two-day total of 48-10 and banked $80,500, including a $35,000 Phoenix Boats bonus. Corrigan’s Wyatt Frankens sacked up 28-07 on Day 2 and finished second with 47-05.

BROOKELAND, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO