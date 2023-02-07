ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Town Square LIVE News

Disabled veteran tax bill passed to House amid concerns

A bill that would remove the three-year residency requirement to qualify for the Disabled Veteran Tax credit drew concerns in the House Education Committee Wednesday. Some members wanted an income limit or means test included in the bill. After a motion to table the bill failed, House Bill 30 was eventually released to the House floor. If passed, First State ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
The Center Square

House passes bill eliminating age restriction for military benefit tax relief

(The Center Square) – Virginia may soon make younger veterans eligible for an income tax subtraction on military retirement pay under a bill that received bipartisan support in the House of Delegates Tuesday. House Bill 1436 received broad bipartisan support during a floor vote in the House Tuesday, passing out of the chamber in a 98-0 vote. The bill, authored by Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland, would remove the existing 55 and older age restriction for individuals eligible for a military benefits income tax subtraction. ...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

Rep. Smith celebrates USDOT infrastructure investment into the Gary Community

Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Rep. Vernon G. Smith (D-Gary) celebrated the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) significant infrastructure investment into the Gary community. The Biden Administration announced also on Wednesday that Gary was awarded $140,000 through USDOT’s Safe Streets and Roads from All (SS4A) Grant Program. This program is designed to make infrastructure improvements to prevent deaths and serious injuries from occurring on roadways.
GARY, IN
The Center Square

West Virginia House committee approves portion of $290M in battery-plant incentives

(The Center Square) – West Virginia’s House Finance committee approved a bill on Monday that will help to finance part of the promised $290 million to Form Energy for its planned iron-air batteries production facility in Weirton. The batteries are being touted as significantly increasing the ability for utility companies to store energy at a large scale for up to 100 hours instead of the current average of 4-6 hours. ...
WEIRTON, WV
The Center Square

Scott administration takes issue with funding added to budget adjustment bill

(The Center Square) – As legislation focusing on Vermont budget adjustments heads to the Senate, the Scott administration said areas of the bill need more consideration. House Bill 145, known as the Budget Adjustment Act, was passed Feb. 3 by the state’s House of Representatives in a 107-33 vote. Kristin Clouser, secretary for the Agency of Administration, outlined portions of the bill the administration feels would be better served by discussion during the initial budgeting process. ...
VERMONT STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Teachers would get $60K minimum salary under bill in Congress making grants to states

WASHINGTON – A panel of policymakers and educators, including author Dave Eggers and former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, gathered at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday to promote the American Teacher Act. The bill, if passed, would authorize the federal government to create four-year grants for states to enact and enforce minimum school teacher salary requirements of $60,000 or more. The program would start in fiscal 2024. It would not mandate teacher raises. ...
ALABAMA STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

Ossoff goes to bat for two proposed land preservation projects in Georgia

ATLANTA – U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, is asking the United States Forest Service to support two fiscal 2024 Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) projects in Georgia. The proposed Dugdown Mountain Corridor project would build on a multi-state effort to connect the Paulding/Sheffield Forest areas northwest of Atlanta to the Talladega National Forest in Alabama. The proposed Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest project would add new land across watersheds that provide...
GEORGIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Government boosts funds for low-income senior food program

Harrisburg, Pa. — The federal government is making food more accessible to low-income seniors in Pennsylvania. The government is channeling $8.8 million in increased funding to the Farmers Market Nutrition Program, including an increase in the number of low-income seniors that can receive Senior Food Boxes. The funds come from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy