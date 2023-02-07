Read full article on original website
WDEF
Vehicle stuck on bank, occupants trapped
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Fire Department said on Friday a person was trapped in a car. The car was stuck on the bank of a parking lot. CFD said this happened at the 5000 block of Austin Road. The fire department used a winch on the truck...
WDEF
Chattanooga emergency personnel save fallen woman, repair door
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — An elderly woman fell and landed on a space heater in her home this week. The Chattanooga Fire Department forced the front door open to get inside and help the woman. CFD said she was suffering burns from the space heater. Emergency personnel took her...
WTVCFOX
Witness recalls watching Ooltewah driver dodge bullets near Chattanooga gas station
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man who was the apparent target of several gunshots in Chattanooga later ended up in custody and is now facing several charges, a Chattanooga Police affidavit says. A witness we spoke to recalls the moment shots rang out. "It was like the last place and...
bbbtv12.com
Shooting in South Roane County Leaves One Dead
Law Enforcement responded to a gunshot call in the 200 Block of De Armond Road, which is off River Road, around 12:30 am last night, according to Roane County Sheriff Jack Stockton. He told us that one female is dead, and one person is in custody from the incident. Life...
WDEF
Chattanooga police searching for suspect after shots fired
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — An individual shot at multiple vehicles Wednesday on Bonny Oaks Drive, according to Chattanooga police. They are still searching for those responsible. Chattanooga Police say no one was injured. Witnesses of the shooting gave the CPD suspect vehicle descriptions. Police then started an area-wide search.
Man found bound with zip ties, beaten in north Alabama town
An investigation is underway after a man was found bound and beaten in a north Alabama town. Authorities received a 911 call just before 7 p.m. Thursday reporting that a man had been assaulted and tied up on Alabama Highway 75 inside the Ider town limits DeKalb County County. When...
thunder1320.com
Bypass To Ease Traffic Congestion Near Rock Island State Park
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is part of a project to construct a highway bypass to help in safety and congestion issues near Rock Island State Park. Partners in the project are the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA). The realignment of...
WATE
Man charged in burning second Madisonville building
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is being held with no bond after officers say he set fire to an old Walmart building in Madisonville on Thursday. Christopher James Fordham is facing charges of arson and vandalism. Bravo Patrol Shift Officers, along with Madisonville Fire and Rescue, responded to...
WDEF
Multi-county police pursuit, man arrested
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — On Saturday, a man fled from Hamilton County police and crashed his vehicle. They say he is facing multiple charges. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said they attempted a traffic stop on Saturday. They said it was near the 7000 block of East Brainerd Road.
WATE
Man charged with arson in Madisonville
A man is facing charges in connection to a Madisonville fire that crews believe was set intentionally. A man is facing charges in connection to a Madisonville fire that crews believe was set intentionally. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30...
thedunlap-tribune.com
TBI investigating officer involved shooting of inmate
TBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Pikeville. A Sequatchie County inmate who was hospitalized overnight at Erlanger Bledsoe tried to escape custody while he was being released from the hospital, according to Bledsoe County Sheriff Jimmy Morris. Reportedly the inmate fled the hospital out the front door. As he was running around the facility to Rockfort Road, the Sequatchie County Correctional Officer sent to transport him back to Dunlap, discharged her weapon, said the Sheriff. The inmate was hit by the shot and had to be flown out by emergency helicopter for treatment, stated Sheriff Morris.
WTVCFOX
Woman dead, driver hospitalized after crash in Cleveland Sunday morning, police say
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Cleveland Police are investigating after two women were involved in a fatal crash Sunday morning. The crash happened on Keith Street near Monterrey’s Mexican Restaurant around 5:05 a.m. Cleveland Police say two women were found inside the vehicle. The 24-year-old driver was flown by Life...
WTVCFOX
Good news, bad news: Chester Frost Boat Ramp Closes for Replacement
Area boaters and fishermen are going to have to do without Chickamauga Lake's most popular boat ramp for 6-8 weeks. The Chester Frost Park Boat Ramp is undergoing major repairs and improvements. Most area anglers say, "It's about time." In recent years it is likely that there have been tens...
WTVC
Teen hit by car in Chattanooga near Finley Stadium, driver charged with DUI early Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 43-year-old woman faces charges after Chattanooga Police say she was driving drunk and struck a teenager early Monday morning. The incident happened at 1800 Chestnut Street, near Finley Stadium. The 19-year-old victim told officers she was getting in her vehicle when a passing vehicle struck...
He was arrested for DUI. One year later, he gave his sobriety chip to this Georgia officer
ATLANTA — One year ago, a Georgia officer arrested a man for driving under the influence. Little did he know, he would see that man again. Officer Ryan Fowler with the Cohutta Police Department said he was just trying to keep the roads safe, but he wanted also wanted the man to get help, too. After the man's arrest, Officer Fowler found out – he indeed got the help he needed.
WDEF
Suspect identified, arrested in homicide of Chattanooga woman
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police identified the man involved in the homicide of a woman in January. He is facing charges, according to CPD. Police identified the suspect as 43-year-old David Fritts. CPD says they linked Fritts to the crime. He is being charged with criminal homicide and...
Georgia deputies searching for thieves who stole more than $150K worth of building materials
Two separate thefts occurred between December 10-29.
The Historic Wright Hotel in Chatsworth, Georgia
Located on East Market Street in the center of this beautiful small Appalachian town of Chatsworth, the historic Wright Hotel has seen more history than ever can be imagined. The Wright Hotel was built in 1909 by Thomas Monroe Wright, a farmer living in the southern part of the county to provide a home for his family and to provide a spa for visitors coming to Chatsworth in the Summer months to drink the mineral waters.
mymix1041.com
Great week for restaurants, no failing scores and follow-ups to last weeks lowest scores
From Local 3 News: It was a great week for restaurants in the Tennessee Valley, as there are no failing scores to report. We want to highlight those who did have perfect scores this week. In Walker County – congratulations to Stone Creek Elementary School on their perfect score.
WDEF
Chattanooga Police Reviewing Use of Force Policy
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Today the Chattanooga police department held a press conference concerning use of force. Chief Celeste Murphy said there isn’t anything wrong with the current policy, but she thinks it’s time to update it in light of recent national events. She said the policy...
