Dunlap, TN

WDEF

Vehicle stuck on bank, occupants trapped

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Fire Department said on Friday a person was trapped in a car. The car was stuck on the bank of a parking lot. CFD said this happened at the 5000 block of Austin Road. The fire department used a winch on the truck...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga emergency personnel save fallen woman, repair door

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — An elderly woman fell and landed on a space heater in her home this week. The Chattanooga Fire Department forced the front door open to get inside and help the woman. CFD said she was suffering burns from the space heater. Emergency personnel took her...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
bbbtv12.com

Shooting in South Roane County Leaves One Dead

Law Enforcement responded to a gunshot call in the 200 Block of De Armond Road, which is off River Road, around 12:30 am last night, according to Roane County Sheriff Jack Stockton. He told us that one female is dead, and one person is in custody from the incident. Life...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga police searching for suspect after shots fired

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — An individual shot at multiple vehicles Wednesday on Bonny Oaks Drive, according to Chattanooga police. They are still searching for those responsible. Chattanooga Police say no one was injured. Witnesses of the shooting gave the CPD suspect vehicle descriptions. Police then started an area-wide search.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
AL.com

Man found bound with zip ties, beaten in north Alabama town

An investigation is underway after a man was found bound and beaten in a north Alabama town. Authorities received a 911 call just before 7 p.m. Thursday reporting that a man had been assaulted and tied up on Alabama Highway 75 inside the Ider town limits DeKalb County County. When...
IDER, AL
thunder1320.com

Bypass To Ease Traffic Congestion Near Rock Island State Park

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is part of a project to construct a highway bypass to help in safety and congestion issues near Rock Island State Park. Partners in the project are the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA). The realignment of...
ROCK ISLAND, TN
WATE

Man charged in burning second Madisonville building

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is being held with no bond after officers say he set fire to an old Walmart building in Madisonville on Thursday. Christopher James Fordham is facing charges of arson and vandalism. Bravo Patrol Shift Officers, along with Madisonville Fire and Rescue, responded to...
MADISONVILLE, TN
WDEF

Multi-county police pursuit, man arrested

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — On Saturday, a man fled from Hamilton County police and crashed his vehicle. They say he is facing multiple charges. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said they attempted a traffic stop on Saturday. They said it was near the 7000 block of East Brainerd Road.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Man charged with arson in Madisonville

A man is facing charges in connection to a Madisonville fire that crews believe was set intentionally. A man is facing charges in connection to a Madisonville fire that crews believe was set intentionally. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30...
MADISONVILLE, TN
thedunlap-tribune.com

TBI investigating officer involved shooting of inmate

TBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Pikeville. A Sequatchie County inmate who was hospitalized overnight at Erlanger Bledsoe tried to escape custody while he was being released from the hospital, according to Bledsoe County Sheriff Jimmy Morris. Reportedly the inmate fled the hospital out the front door. As he was running around the facility to Rockfort Road, the Sequatchie County Correctional Officer sent to transport him back to Dunlap, discharged her weapon, said the Sheriff. The inmate was hit by the shot and had to be flown out by emergency helicopter for treatment, stated Sheriff Morris.
PIKEVILLE, TN
11Alive

He was arrested for DUI. One year later, he gave his sobriety chip to this Georgia officer

ATLANTA — One year ago, a Georgia officer arrested a man for driving under the influence. Little did he know, he would see that man again. Officer Ryan Fowler with the Cohutta Police Department said he was just trying to keep the roads safe, but he wanted also wanted the man to get help, too. After the man's arrest, Officer Fowler found out – he indeed got the help he needed.
COHUTTA, GA
WDEF

Suspect identified, arrested in homicide of Chattanooga woman

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police identified the man involved in the homicide of a woman in January. He is facing charges, according to CPD. Police identified the suspect as 43-year-old David Fritts. CPD says they linked Fritts to the crime. He is being charged with criminal homicide and...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Photography Adventures By Gracie L

The Historic Wright Hotel in Chatsworth, Georgia

Located on East Market Street in the center of this beautiful small Appalachian town of Chatsworth, the historic Wright Hotel has seen more history than ever can be imagined. The Wright Hotel was built in 1909 by Thomas Monroe Wright, a farmer living in the southern part of the county to provide a home for his family and to provide a spa for visitors coming to Chatsworth in the Summer months to drink the mineral waters.
CHATSWORTH, GA
WDEF

Chattanooga Police Reviewing Use of Force Policy

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Today the Chattanooga police department held a press conference concerning use of force. Chief Celeste Murphy said there isn’t anything wrong with the current policy, but she thinks it’s time to update it in light of recent national events. She said the policy...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

